ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Record quantities of Bitcoin leave exchanges in readiness for contagion fallout

Market jitters from the FTX collapse have triggered record quantities of Bitcoin leaving global exchanges. Bitcoin Magazine Senior Analyst Dylan LeClair noted that 136,992 BTC had been withdrawn over the past 30 days, adding that the event was “historic.” The figure equates to 0.7% of the circulating supply.
International Business Times

Why Is Bitcoin Plunging? Analyst Firm Explains And Forecasts BTC Moving Into Self-Custody

Bitcoin plunged below the key psychological mark of $16,000 to a 2-year low for the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization -- a price many investors lured in by its heady price rises have never seen it trading at. An analytics firm recently explained the reason behind the historic price...
astaga.com

BTC Worth $1 Mln, Predicts Cathie Wood

The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain because of the current collapse of FTX. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto value is down by a heavy 65% on 12 months up to now (YTD) foundation. Nonetheless, Cathie Wooden, Ark Make investments founder remains to be bullish on the Bitcoin value prediction amid fixed collapse.
u.today

Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC

Grayscale Liquidation Could Unleash A Bitcoin Armageddon

The FTX Contagion effects do not even stop at the largest institutional Bitcoin product on the market, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). As a result of the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, the discount to the NAV of Grayscale’s GBTC fund has fallen to around -40%. As...
dailycoin.com

Changpeng Zhao Deletes Doubtful Tweets About Coinbase BTC Holdings, Crypto Twitter Reacts

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has deleted his doubtful tweets about the validity of the Bitcoin (BTC) holdings of rival exchange Coinbase, sparking reactions from the crypto community on Twitter. CZ doubts Coinbase’s Bitcoin holdings. In line with the exchanges embracing transparency, Coinbase Custody CEO Aaron Schnarch on Monday...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Altcoins Set To Explode in 2023 As BTC Gears Up for Reversal

A widely followed crypto analyst says that altcoins should begin to skyrocket as soon as next year. The pseudonymous trader known as TechDev tells his 401,100 Twitter followers that altcoins look primed to spark a massive rally going into next year despite recent negative expectations and narratives centered around the crypto industry.
crypto-academy.org

$40k ETH Transfer: Eyes on Vitalik Buterin

On November 24, a transaction involving the transfer of 40,000 Ethereum (ETH) was visible on the network. It is indeed worth noting that the transfer is thought to have come from a wallet Vitalik Buterin built. The FTX attacker dumped Ethereum (ETH) at the beginning of the week, and since...
dailyhodl.com

Top Ethereum Rival Is Now Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that the heavily bearish sentiment revolving around Solana (SOL) could push the price of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor up. The market intelligence firm says that the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding Solana could trigger the smart contract platform to rally until the heavily bearish sentiment reduces.
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall

Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Altcoin Jumps After Surprise Announcement From Crypto Exchange Binance

The price of a little known altcoin is surging after getting support from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. The trading platform’s mining pool service, Binance Pool, is adding Ravencoin (RVN) to its catalog of crypto assets as the Ethereum (ETH) merge in September spurred interest in the altcoin due to its proof-of-work (POW) consensus mechanism, which leaves room for mining.

Comments / 0

Community Policy