ThroughPut Inc. Announces Partnership With project44 to Unleash AI-Powered Supply Chain Capacity and Profitability

Read full article on original website
Related
csengineermag.com
Sulzer inaugurates highly automated and digitized pump production line and logistics center in Kotka, Finland
Sulzer has successfully finalized an extensive modernization project in the Karhula pump factory. Automation and digitization of the processes will take production to a completely new level, cutting throughput time by 93%. World-class measurement accuracy and digitized quality inspection will guarantee the highest product quality. Sulzer has been manufacturing pumps...
salestechstar.com
Leta Secures $3M in Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Supply Chain and Logistics Platform
Investors include 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. Leta, the supply chain and logistics startup driving distribution optimization, has announced the close of a $3 million Pre-Seed equity round that includes participation from 4Di Capital, Chandaria Capital, Chui Ventures, PANI, Samurai Incubate and Verdant Frontiers Fintech. The round also included participation from angel investors Ken Njoroge, Founder of Cellulant and Charles Murito, Google Regional Director, SSA, Government Affairs and Public Policy.
salestechstar.com
Twilio and Seasalt.ai Expand Partnership in Asia Pacific & Japan to Build Multi-Country Cloud Contact Centers
Joint Twilio Flex and Seasalt.ai SeaX solution lets companies deploy contact centers across geographies and be operational in as little as 5 days. Seasalt.ai, an advanced cloud communication AI provider, and Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today released a GTM bundle for Twilio Flex to help businesses streamline omni-channel communications and provision a ready-to-use contact center within days.
gcaptain.com
Shipper Files FMC Complaint: Maersk ‘Flouts the Law to Rake in Profits’
A Florida shipper has issued a complaint against Maersk and its subsidiary, Hamburg Süd, that includes a failure to meet contractual obligations and “retaliation and collusion” to manipulate the market. The complaint raised with the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) in a 9 November brief is by...
NASDAQ
FedEx's freight unit to furlough workers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp's FDX.N freight division is furloughing employees in some U.S. markets as current business conditions are hurting its volumes, the package-delivery company said on Monday. The move comes barely a week after the Memphis, Tennessee-based company warned of lower-than-expected delivery volumes in the United States...
Building Design & Construction
FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project
Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
maritime-executive.com
MOL and NYK Join Project to Supply First Ammonia-Fueled Power Plant
Japanese power generation company JERA is starting a project with shipping companies Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and NYK to study the development of large-scale ammonia shipping. The project provides a focus for the shipping companies which have independently studied large ammonia carriers as JERA calls for starting the supply chain by the late 2020s.
freightwaves.com
White Paper: Why Are Shippers Leaving Money on the Table?
The freight market is characterized by volatility, but the extreme swings that accompanied the coronavirus pandemic — both its destruction and society’s recovery — made it more difficult than ever to predict both capacity and rates. This unpredictability inspired technology companies to invest in freight procurement softwares that allow shippers to gain increased control and flexibility by issuing shorter contracts and conducting more frequent bids.
salestechstar.com
Playvox Expands Workforce Management Capacity Planner: Cost-Cutting Solution Fuels Organizations Worldwide to Hire More Efficiently and Accurately
Powerful, Digital-First Solution Provides Precision Forecasting, Supports Hiring Challenges and Elevates the Customer Experience. Playvox, the leading provider of Workforce Engagement management (WEM) solutions for the digital-first and CRM-centric contact center, has expanded its Workforce Management (WFM) Capacity Planner solution. Customers across multiple verticals such as healthcare, food delivery, insurance and more, can take advantage of Playvox’s intuitive and seamless technology solution to manage their employees more effectively, while helping overcome operations challenges.
salestechstar.com
o9 Solutions and Supply Chain Insights With LKQ Europe Reveal Significant Supply Chain Planning Improvements Following the First-Ever Pilot to Test Outside-In Planning
After testing outside-in supply chain planning concepts via Project Zebra, LKQ Europe realized a 17.3% increase in forecast value add and reduced impact from the bullwhip effect. o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, and analyst firm Supply Chain Insights today announced that...
freightwaves.com
Trailer orders soar in October as OEMs raise intake
A return to normalcy among trailer manufacturers gained momentum in October with order intake as much as 91% higher than September and 171% greater than a supply chain-constricted October 2021. Final reports show net trailer orders in October were 47,860 units, the highest of the year, according to ACT Research....
freightwaves.com
Why trucking fleets are expanding amid a freight slowdown
Shain Ferriss started his trucking company in 2013 with one truck. Today, Ferriss’ fleet, called Greenmiles, has about 25 power units. As a freight recession looms, it’s not the best market for a small fleet like Greenmiles, which mostly hauls frozen or refrigerated meat. Ferriss wants to get...
salestechstar.com
Rebura: Leading AWS Partner Announces the Arrival of New Chief Revenue Officer, Marty Legg
The appointment of such an experienced figure will help grow the firm’s foothold among enterprise customers. AWS consultancy Rebura has announced Marty Legg as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Marty, who joins the company with a wealth of expertise working within the AWS partner ecosystem, will be responsible for leading revenue-related functions within the business.
salestechstar.com
clean.io Announces Tips for E-Commerce Merchants to Protect the Customer Experience for a Busy Q4 and Holiday Season
The holiday season represents some of the most significant sales opportunities of the year; it’s crucial for businesses to protect their revenue and stay vigilant against online scams and malicious advertising. For many businesses, the fourth quarter represents the highest revenue potential for the year, with online shopping and...
globalspec.com
Video: Sensors to enhance overhead transmission asset performance
A sensor and data analytics platform is being tested by National Grid to help upgrade and expand the transmission capacity of overhead power lines in the U.K. Non-contact overhead power line monitoring systems featuring sensors and dynamic line rating (DLR) technology supplied by LineVision are being installed on a 275 kV circuit in northwestern England to increase its power carrying limit. Unlike static line ratings used to date, the dynamic line ratings determine capacity.
salestechstar.com
BairesDev, a Fast-Growing Software Outsourcing Firm, Receives “Best Agile Project” Award
Recognition from North American Software Testing Awards Among a Series of Awards in 2022 for the Fast-Growing Firm. BairesDev, a leading nearshore software development outsourcing company, has won the “Best Agile Project” prize at the 2022 North American Software Testing Awards. Finalists included IBM and QA Consultants. The...
mhwmag.com
UgoWork secures $22.8M to scale connected Energy as a Service solutions for industrial vehicles
UgoWork™, a provider of flexible Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions for industrial vehicles, announced the closing of its all-equity $22.8M Series B financing. This round was led by Fonds de solidarité FTQ, with participation from Export Development Canada (EDC), and existing UgoWork investors Desjardins Capital and Investissement Québec.
Progressive Rail Roading
CP continues to pursue a hydrogen locomotive pilot program
Canadian Pacific recently completed a second mainline test and performed its first revenue service move with its Hydrogen Zero Emissions Locomotive. What's changing and what is staying consistent in the freight-rail realm — from mergers & acquisitions to global trade patterns to people — and why it matters to you.
salestechstar.com
Entytle & Documoto Partner to Help Equipment Manufacturers Connect “Data to Drawings”, Simplifying Parts Sales Workflows
Integration of Documoto’s Content Solutions into Entytle’s Installed Base Platform to make it easier to sell more parts. Entytle, Inc., and Documoto today announced a strategic partnership to help Industrial OEMs streamline aftermarket workflows that require comprehensive customer and technical data that is dispersed across multiple systems. One...
salestechstar.com
Dobot Launches Nova Collaborative Robots for Retail Automation
Labor shortages and rising costs around the world are two major headwinds to the retail and service sectors, opening up new opportunities of automation transformation. To better capture this newfound demand, Dobot has developed the Nova Series of collaborative robots designed specifically for retail customers to handle tasks such as making coffee, cocktail, ice cream, noodles, fried chicken, and even physical therapy.
Comments / 0