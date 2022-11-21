GoTo Survey Reveals 4 in 10 Consumers Would Spend More to Shop Small This Holiday Season, Despite Uncertain Economy

Read full article on original website
Retailers may see more red after Black Friday as consumers say they plan to pull back on spending – acting as if the US were already in a recession
(THE CONVERSATION) Retailers are gearing up for another blockbuster holiday shopping season, but consumers burned by the highest inflation in a generation may have other ideas. Industry groups are predicting another record year of retail sales, with the National Retail Federation forecasting a jump of 6% to 8% over the US$890 billion consumers spent online and in stores in […]
Holiday Shoppers Shift from Dining Out to Food at Home
As inflation continues to rise, consumers are becoming more frugal in their holiday food spending, shifting away from dining out at restaurants towards more cost-effective grocery alternatives. Research from PYMNTS’ recent study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report — The Holiday Shopping Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, finds that...
Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
Here's Why Walmart Could Trounce Amazon This Holiday Season
Amazon foresees revenue growth of just 2% to 8% in the fourth quarter. Walmart's focus on consumer staples like groceries gives it an advantage. Amazon is taking steps to correct course, but right now Walmart is the better buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Is Black Friday Shopping Really Worth It? Change These 7 Habits to Save More Money
Black Friday began as a one-day event but became a weeks-long holiday tempting consumers with a myriad of ads and deals. However, with inflation at a four-decade high and Americans being financially...
Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season
What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate December 2022 SNAP Payments?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive another sizable payment in December, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023....
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They...
3 Ways You Can Get Paid for Caring for a Family Member
The government wants to support caregivers -- and caregivers deserve to be paid.
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Always Regret
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
Payment up to $1,050 coming your way courtesy of the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. An estimated 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion. So clearly these payments are being sent out to a lot of people.
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
5 Best Thrift Stores To Do Your Holiday Shopping At
The holiday season might feel like a never-ending money pit. From constant parties that require food and decorations to larger events such as travel, the amount that you spend on the winter holidays...
10 Affordable Holiday Gifts You Can Buy at Walmart
Still searching for the perfect gift to add to your holiday wish list? We've got you covered with plenty of ideas for everyone in the family. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings...
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair
New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Black Friday 2022: All The Best Early Sales on Tech, Holiday Gifts, Fashion and More
Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and stuffing ourselves with turkey isn't the only thing we're looking forward to during the long weekend. Black Friday is arguably the biggest savings event of the year, giving you plenty of opportunities to score deep discounts on holiday gifts, home upgrades, tech, and more.
Bezos urges Americans to hold off on making big-ticket purchases ahead of holidays
(The Hill) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos urges Americans to wait on making big-ticket purchases ahead of the holiday shopping season amid growing concerns of a possible economic recession. During a sitdown interview with CNN, Bezos told CNN Entertainment reporter Chloe Melas that he advises consumers to slow down...
Restaurants First to Go When Shoppers Cut Holiday Spending
For consumers looking to reduce their spending this holiday season as prices continue to rise, dining out is the indulgence that they are most ready to cut back on. Research from PYMNTS’ recent study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report — The Holiday Shopping Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, draws from a survey of more than 3,400 U.S. consumers about their holiday season spending. This study finds that 29% of consumers will spend less on restaurant purchases this season than they did last year.
Five Holiday Shopping Trends to Mull Over for Cyber Monday
Around this time of year, you can’t blame a consumer for thinking every day is Black Friday or Cyber Monday. After all, it sure seems that way. Technically, Cyber Monday lands on Monday, Nov. 28, this year, but the deals on tech toys (and a ton of other non-tech consumer goods) are already out, in many cases.
Why Retail Needs an Airtight Inflation Strategy This Holiday
Black Friday is almost here and online spending seems to be holding up as retail heads into the official kickoff of a closely watched holiday season. The industry’s attempts at jumpstarting the peak season seem to be paying off with Nov. 1-21 e-commerce spending coming in flat year-over-year at $64.59 billion, according to new Adobe Analytics data reported Wednesday. The modest 0.1 percent uptick suggests people are responding to deals and promotions earlier in the calendar, which could take some of the pressure off Black Friday. The National Retail Federation (NRF) expects November-December online holiday sales will rise 10 percent to...
