Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Related
New doc sheds light on people experiencing homelessness in Chicago, nationwide
A new documentary takes a closer look at homelessness in Chicago and throughout the country. “Americans with No Address” tells the stories and depicts the reality of the homeless experience. The documentary will be released in winter 2023.
Illinois is home to one of the Best Regional Theatres in the US
Broadway in New York City isn't the only place to see world-class theatre. Across the United States, there are many terrific regional theatres, and one of the best is right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you love going to the theatre I would argue that you should live...
vinepair.com
Handmade Tamales and Shrimp Cocktail Cups: Traveling Food Vendors Are the Stars of Neighborhood Bars
This article is a part of our Matters of Taste series, essays from our favorite writers on the artifacts and abstractions they hold most dear in their drinking lives. When I’m between beers two and three at my favorite sort of bar — that is, of the old, low-lit, neighborhood variety — two things happen. I gain brief, undue confidence in my darts abilities, and I become especially susceptible to purchasing food from roving vendors.
Mansions & Millionaires: The Top Hotels and Restaurants in Chicago
There’s no shortage of accommodations in Chicago!. “Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of the Peninsula Chicago, which is in the heart of Michigan Avenue. The hotel is home to the biggest presidential suite in all of Chicago. It has four restaurants, as well as a gym,...
wgnradio.com
Famous Dave’s BBQ and his Chicago roots
Famous Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal to talk about his Chicago roots, BBQ, and his wild rice soup recipe. Dave also talks about the role of cranberries in a Thanksgiving meal and how he prefers using them. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/
Forest Park Review
Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, a Broadview classic
Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and...
Need is greater than ever at Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children's
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The need is greater than ever at the Ronald McDonald House – which has expanded downtown, but still has a long wait list.Ronald McDonald House facilities accommodate families so they can stay close to their hospitalized children. This fall, upticks in RSV and the flu have sent more children to hospitals at a time when there has already been a shortage of beds for families at Chicago's Ronald McDonald House facilities. CBS 2's Tara Molina spoke with one family who are thankful they were able to get in ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.The Ronald McDonald House closest to...
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out
Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
WGNtv.com
Our next rainmaker brings a wintry scene to parts of the high plains
Spotty showers amounting to little more than sprinkles dampened parts of the metro area on Thanksgiving, while heavier, more persistent rains stayed generally south of the Kankakee River. Satellite and radar imagery shows a more vigorous system headed our way following what promises to be a sunny, mild period across Chicago Friday and Saturday. The swirling cloud mass centered over southern New Mexico late Thursday helped produce an area of snow over eastern Wyoming and Colorado earlier, with accumulations of nearly 6” reported in spots. This system is forecast to eject northeastward across the Midwest late Saturday and Sunday, bringing rain into Chicago beginning around midnight Saturday night. Some forecasts suggest as much as an inch of rain may soak our area by Sunday evening. Raw N-NW winds are to lock in on Sunday making for a rather unpleasant close to the holiday weekend.
blockclubchicago.org
Massive Cranes Migrating Through Chicago Can Be Seriously Noisy, Birders And Neighbors Say
CHICAGO — It’s a pigeon. It’s a plane. No … it’s a crane. Sandhill cranes are migrating through Chicago in the tens of thousands, according to the Chicago Ornithological Society — and neighbors who’ve had to cover their ears. “Oh, God yes, they’re...
nashuproar.org
Hidden Landmarks of North Park
North Park is filled with hidden oddities that provide the park with character. These places help enrich the history and mystique of the park, as many of them have been in the park since it was built by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s. Just off Brown Road lies...
VOTE NOW: Where is the Chicago area’s best Italian beef sandwich?
When WGN News Now put out the call asking for the location of your favorite Italian beef sandwich, hundreds of our readers answered. Now it’s time to narrow it down to the area’s top five sandwiches — which means we need your help once more!. Cast your...
Classmates don't show up for boy's birthday, but community steps in and makes it happy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Every kid looks forward to their birthday party – but Josue Roblez's 8th did not go as planned.But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, a community jumped in and saved Josue's day. It was more than just gifts – they showed love to an 8-year-old with autism.For hours on the day he was supposed to have his birthday party, Josue stared out the window at his home."It was 5 o'clock. He was getting anxious. He kept looking out the window, like, 'Mommy, they're going to be here soon!'" said Josue's mother, Bianca Calderon.Josue's excitement centered...
blockclubchicago.org
Poland And Mexico Tie In World Cup Opener — And City Of Chicago Wins, Fans Say
CHICAGO — Mexico and Poland called it a truce Tuesday morning in what’s been dubbed “The Battle for Archer Avenue.”. The two countries saw their soccer teams face off in the World Cup. Chicagoans joked it’d be a divisive match, as the city is home to large Mexican and Polish populations. They poured into neighborhood bars to cheer and gasp into their 10 a.m. beers.
Retired nurse makes transplant history at Northwestern Medical
CHICAGO — Surgeons have performed Northwestern Medical’s first successful combined lung-liver transplant. The patient was 63-year-old Patricio Collera who retired from nursing while working at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in 2019. The retirement was not by choice, but rather due to his own declining health from interstitial lung disease and non-alcoholic liver disease. In February, he […]
nileswestnews.org
Wild Turkey Finds a Home At Niles West
This November, there have been frequent sightings of a turkey roaming the streets of Morton Grove by residents and Niles West staff members and students just in time for Thanksgiving this Thursday. The turkey is most often seen in the Niles West parking lot, sometimes blocking oncoming traffic from Oakton and becoming a slight hazard for cars driving near Niles West.
CPD announces fitness facility upgrades, Supt. Brown gives mental health program update
CHICAGO — When it comes to the Chicago police Department and keeping officers fit, workspaces at each of the 22 Districts, headquarters and academy are about to get a makeover. With current CPD workout equipment being about 20 years old, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and a corporate sponsor decided it was time to get […]
Comments / 0