We want your view of Evanston at the holidays. Send us your pictures of your family at the table, whether your tradition is turkey, lasagna or pizza – we just want to see you all together! How are you and your family enjoying your traditions in Evanston? Send your pictures to news@evanstonroundtable.com. Please put “Week in photos” in the subject line and we’ll share them with your community. Thank you.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO