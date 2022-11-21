Read full article on original website
Photos of the week: Nov. 15-22
We want your view of Evanston at the holidays. Send us your pictures of your family at the table, whether your tradition is turkey, lasagna or pizza – we just want to see you all together! How are you and your family enjoying your traditions in Evanston? Send your pictures to news@evanstonroundtable.com. Please put “Week in photos” in the subject line and we’ll share them with your community. Thank you.
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Have we told you lately how thankful we are for your readership and support? Well, we are. Thank you for reading the RoundTable and for always telling us what we do well and where we fall short. Don’t stop. Now it’s time to hunt for holiday gifts – like...
Jamming Jean Concert Series presents Gerald McClendon and his band at the Levy Senior Center, Dec. 2
The Levy Senior Center Foundation is pleased to welcome Gerald McClendon and his band to the Jamming Jean Music Series. This exceptionally versatile Soul R&B performer has played to sellout crowds in many of the major entertainment venues throughout the Midwest. If you love Soul R&B, you’ll love McClendon’s extraordinary...
Runners flock to lakefront for early morning turkey trot
On a mild Thanksgiving Day with ideal weather, nearly 3,200 runners were up and out early at Evanston’s lakefront for the 11th edition of the Flying Turkey 5K run. “It’s a beautiful day,” Jonathan Cain, one of the event’s organizers said. Cain, who dressed up as a turkey, also ran the race, with contestants being challenged to beat his time of about 21 minutes.
At This Time
Actress Ann Cusack, center, joins Piven Theatre Workshop President Glo Rolighed, left, and Artistic Director Jennifer Green at Piven’s 50th anniversary celebration Monday at Evanston SPACE. Cusack, who was in Piven’s first classes, returned to emcee and sing at the fundraiser. “They taught me about what it is to be a decent human being and to care and value myself so I could value others,” Cusak said. The workshop’s biggest challenge, as with all small theaters, is surviving after the pandemic. “I’m confident we will be able to come back,” said Rolighed. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
The Orion Ensemble continues its 30th season with performance at Nichol’s Concert Hall, Nov. 27
The Orion Ensemble‘s 30th anniversary season continues with a world premiere and an earlier work written for the ensemble by Jackson Berkey and noteworthy quartets by Amon and Brahms. Welcoming frequent guest violist Stephen Boe, Orion performs the program at three venues: Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston (November 27), PianoForte Studios in Chicago (November 30) and New England Congregational Church in Aurora (December 4). The Chicago and Evanston performances also will be available via livestream.
Wildkits boys starters learn the importance of defense
Evanston’s boys’ basketball coaches talked to the players about the importance of playing better man-to-man defense at Wednesday’s shoot-around, and again in their pre-game chat prior to the third round of the St. Viator Thanksgiving tournament. But the Wildkits still needed a reminder in the second half...
Wildkits boys throttle Libertyville 65-55
The foundation that Mike Ellis has built for the success of Evanston’s basketball program since he arrived starts with man-to-man defense. All things being equal, the ETHS coach wants that to be the case every year. But sometimes you have to switch to Plan B – even when you don’t want to.
