‘A Christmas Carol’ Sings Its Way to Downtown Santa Barbara
Ensemble Theatre Company gets into the holiday “spirit” with their production of Charles Dickens’ classic ghost story, A Christmas Carol. This theatrical adaptation is written by Patrick Barlow, the British scriptwriter and comedic performer; and directed by Jamie Torcellini. In this version of Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation from miserable miser to gentleman of great cheer, five actors play all the various roles of the story. One actor (Mark Capri) plays Scrooge; the other legion of characters, including ghosts and even furniture, are split up amongst the remaining four performers.
Hundreds of families line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County gave out chicken, eggs, cheese, produce, and larger families received a whole turkey.
Santa Barbara Humane Announces Special Walk-in Dog Adoption Hours
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Potential adopters have a golden opportunity to find their new best friend at Santa Barbara Humane this winter. On Sunday, November 27 and Sunday, December 18, the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. campuses of Santa Barbara Humane will be...
The Home Page | Historic Sites and Thanksgiving Bites￼
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on November 20, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up independent.com/newsletters. Had a chance this week to take a sneak peek at a piece of Santa Barbara history that’s newly...
Panchita
Panchita is a very sweet, friendly, spayed female German shepherd dog who is about 7 years old and 80 lbs. She is a really wonderful companion who enjoys hanging out with her foster family. She previously lived with another dog, but at this time in her life, it would be best if she were the only dog. She has been patiently waiting for the right person or family to come to meet him and be her new best friend. Could that be you?
Coastal View
Brass Bird Coffee has Carpinteria buzzing
New locale, Brass Bird Coffee, has Carpinterians buzzing. Al Weil calls it the “perfect way to start your day in Carpinteria (with) great coffee, lattes and breakfast choices,” while Pecos Pryor is enamored by the outdoor seating, which comes equipped with “both a fire pit and a water feature!”
Santa Barbara Symphony Debuts Piece Featuring Chumash Spoken Word
There were a whole lot of firsts packed into two performances at the Granada Theatre this past weekend. It was the first time, for example, that composer Cody Westheimer’s brand-new composition Wisdom of the Water, Earth, Sky was performed by the Santa Barbara Symphony — or any other symphony orchestra for that matter. It was also the first time the Santa Barbara orchestra performed inside the ornate Granada with a vast video screen behind the musicians that displayed swooping panoramic shots of the San Marcos Foothills that also happened to be filmed by the composer. And lastly, it was the first time the spoken Chumash language has ever been incorporated into any symphonic presentation performed in Santa Barbara.
Queentide and Glenn Annie Hit the Stage at Santa Barbara’s SOhO on Saturday
Looking for something fun to do this weekend after the turkey tryptophan fades? Locally grown. band Queentide with Glenn Annie, plus late night tunes by Val-Mar Records, hit the stage at. SOhO on Saturday, November 26. The five musicians of Queentide — currently living and playing in Santa Barbara and...
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: My favorite co-pilot
Susan Ray submitted this photo and note: “My daughter, Chanel Ray, and I flying over Santa Barbara in a Piper Warrior III. Doesn’t get any better than this!”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.
Giving Tuesday 2022: Give the Gift of Giving
This Giving Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Independent is encouraging our readers to participate in Giving Tuesday by highlighting area nonprofits and their great work. Below, you will find a sliver of the nonprofits doing good work in the Santa Barbara community. We encourage our readers, if able, to contribute this...
Changes to Santa Maria trash services due to holiday
The City of Santa Maria advises residents that there will be no trash and recycling collection services or street sweeping on Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving Day).
Santa Barbara Police Encourage Safe Celebrations and Sober Driving This Holiday Season
With Thanksgiving fast upon us and Christmas lurking cheerily in the wings, the Santa Barbara Police Department is encouraging everyone to celebrate safely and designate a sober driver this holiday season. Those who don’t, the department warned, can expect to encounter an increased number of officers patrolling the streets for drivers suspected of driving under the influence in the leadup to Christmas and New Year’s.
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for Black Friday crowds
The Santa Maria Town Center is ready for the Black Friday crowds to return this year. The shopping center is extending its hours for the holiday.
Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall Bids Adieu to Aloha Fun Center
Paseo Nuevo’s mall is not getting the Aloha Fun Center that had been advertised to come to Santa Barbara since last year. The roller skating, laser tag, and arcade amalgamation that was set to open on the ground floor of the former Macy’s building downtown hit multiple snags in the development process, and the owners have since let their lease expire.
Local Heroes 2022
The Independent’s Annual Nod to Our Incredible Neighbors. By Ryan P. Cruz, Leslie Dinaberg, Callie Fausey, Tyler Hayden, Matt Kettmann, Nick Welsh, and Jean Yamamura | Photos by Ingrid Bostrom. A sea captain who untangles whales. A lawyer who supports mothers in need. A woman who offers comfort to...
Dexter John Goodell
Dexter John Goodell, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away at Serenity House on November 5, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Upon hearing his diagnosis, he stated to his children, “You need to know that I have had a fantastic life!” He celebrated his 84th birthday this year and had recently enjoyed one last adventure to Maine and Canada with a group of his friends.
Turkey Fryer Safety Tips
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Ca. November 22, 2022 – Santa Barbara County fire Department wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Turkey fryers are dangerous and one of the most common cause of residential fires during the holidays. If a turkey fryer absolutely must be used, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department urges people to be careful and to follow these basic safety tips:
Ventura County Reporter
After Dark: Week of Nov. 24, 2022
If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!. WEDNESDAY, 11/23. Live Music. BL Dancehall/Borderline: Pre-Thanksgiving...
Santa Barbara’s 10 West Gallery Presents Special Holiday Exhibit
With a laser focus on local contemporary artists, 10 West Gallery’s seventh annual holiday exhibit is now on view. This collection features sculpture, painting, digital media, and pottery created by gallery artists, as well as a special exhibit of pottery from the artisan village of Maza Ortiz in Northern Chihuahua, Mexico.
Society Matters | SBCC Foundation Hosts Donor Reception
On October 19, the Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Foundation hosted a lovely Fall Reception for its President’s Circle and Legacy Circle members on the picturesque patio of the college’s Garvin Theatre. These donors recognize the importance of private funding to enable members of our community to attend our widely acclaimed community college where they can obtain a high-quality education.
