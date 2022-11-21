Grace Hopper Scholarship Receives Continuation Gift to Support Students Pursuing STEM Careers. HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2022 – The Grace Hopper Scholarship will continue to be a source of support for students pursuing STEM-related degrees at Houston Christian University (HCU) thanks to a recent $1M continuation gift from Holly Frost and his spouse, Kathaleen Wall, the scholarship’s founding supporters. Frost was named to the National Academy of Inventors in 2021 and is an entrepreneur who created one of the earliest and most successful computer memory companies.

