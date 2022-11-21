ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

hbu.edu

Grace Hopper Scholarship Receives Continuation ...

Grace Hopper Scholarship Receives Continuation Gift to Support Students Pursuing STEM Careers. HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2022 – The Grace Hopper Scholarship will continue to be a source of support for students pursuing STEM-related degrees at Houston Christian University (HCU) thanks to a recent $1M continuation gift from Holly Frost and his spouse, Kathaleen Wall, the scholarship’s founding supporters. Frost was named to the National Academy of Inventors in 2021 and is an entrepreneur who created one of the earliest and most successful computer memory companies.
hbu.edu

Vic Shealy Resigns as HCU Football Coach

Shealy started program in 2012, was longest-tenured coach in the Southland. Houston, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 — HCU Head Football Coach Vic Shealy has resigned after nine seasons and 10 years at the University. Houston Christian University (HCU), formerly Houston Baptist University (HBU), underwent a name change in September 2022.
HOUSTON, TX

