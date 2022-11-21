Read full article on original website
Linda D. Cooley
Linda D. Cooley, 75 of Ellisville, MS passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. She was born Friday, July 11, 1947, in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 1:00PM until 2:30PM at Ellisville Funeral Home with...
Douglas Lee Blakeney
Douglas Lee Blakeney of Stringer, MS peacefully passed away November 20, 2022 at the age of 71. He was born February 17, 1951 in Laurel, MS to Cranford and Mary Blakeney. Through life Douglas was known for his politics, bible studies, and Facebook posts. He was a very giving, lovable, and humble man. Douglas served in Vietnam, worked for Ingalls, and for numerous nuclear plants.
Kenneth Dexter McKenzie
Kenneth Dexter McKenzie, 82 of Enterprise, MS passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Enterprise, MS. He was born Friday, November 8, 1940, in Picayune, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 12:00PM until 2:00PM at Ellisville Funeral Home in 1204 B. Ave, Ellisville, MS. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2:00PM at Ellisville Funeral Home Ellisville, Mississippi. Burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery in Ellisville, Mississippi.
Officer and barricaded man injured in Mississippi shootings
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer and a man barricaded inside a Mississippi home have both been injured in shootings Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Jones County deputy was treated and released from the hospital, while the man inside the home remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the Jones County Sheriff's Department said.
Man sentenced to 40 years for stabbing man in Petal
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville man was sentenced to prison in connection to a stabbing that happened in August 2020. Leon Jesse Trevino, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years in prison with 20 of those years to be served day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Forrest County deputies responded […]
Missing man reported in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was reportedly headed to work after being there with a family member. Family members said he...
Suspect accused of shooting Mississippi deputy taken into custody
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County deputy has been taken into custody and treated at a regional hospital for one or more gunshot wounds. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was captured at a residence on Riley Johnson Road, where the suspect is accused of shooting and wounding a JCSD deputy earlier in the day.
Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
Two Arrested For Murder in Neshoba
KEITH KING, 50, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. STEVEN KIRKLAND, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRENDA MCCARTY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. EDWARD PULLIN, 45, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. LINDA READUS, 52, of...
Rings found near unidentified human remains in woods
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are asking for the public’s help in identifying rings that were found near unidentified human remains. The remains were found in a wooded area on government land near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. The scene was investigated by the sheriff’s office […]
Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured
UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery. […]
Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi
Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
Hattiesburg man arrested for armed robbery and aggravated assault
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is behind bars on multiple counts related to criminal incidents around the Hub City. The Hattiesburg Police and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 29-year-old Adrian Barnes on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for four counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.
Domestic Violence and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests
LESLIE R LUCKETT, 39, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25. JAMES L MORGAN, 68, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, DUI – 3rd (Felony), MHP. Bond N/A, $5,000. GERRICK L NICHOLS, 38, of Kosciusko, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $100....
Felony DUI and Drunk and Disorderly in Neshoba Arrests
CHRISTOPHER QUINTON BAGWELL, 47, of Decatur, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $600, $600. TRAVIS BELL, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. JERMAINE CLARK, 45. of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BILLY...
Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the […]
Clarke County man arrested for child molestation
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White tells News 11 that a man was arrested Tuesday for child molestation. White said Bob Armstrong was charged by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department. He was transported to the Clarke County Jail. His bond is expected to be...
Man armed with knife runs into woods after cutting woman, Brandon chief says
BRANDON, Miss. — What began as a domestic disturbance call led to an intense law enforcement response Wednesday in Brandon. Chief Wayne Dearman said the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. about the incident on Cherry Hill Circle. A man armed with a knife had cut a woman's hand and was hiding under a porch with a knife. But when officers arrived, he had run off into the woods, Dearman said.
MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away
The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
