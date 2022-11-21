Read full article on original website
bravotv.com
Gia Giudice Says Stepbrother Louie Ruelas Jr. Is One of the “Real Ones”
The RHONJ daughter also spent her final game day at Rutgers University with her younger stepbrother. Ever since Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas tied the knot in August, it’s been nothing but love, love, love between their kids. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member...
bravotv.com
Find Out How Melissa Gorga Is “Making Memories” with Her Family This 2022 Holiday Season
The RHONJ cast member opened up about the sweet way she’s spending the holidays this year. It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season. And The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga is sharing what her family is up to in the days ahead of Thanksgiving. She posted a photo of herself out with her husband, Joe Gorga, and daughter, Antonia Gorga, as the trio went to catch a show (A Christmas Carol, for those wondering) and grab dinner in NYC together.
bravotv.com
So, It Looks Like There’s Been a New Development in Captain Glenn Shephard’s Love Life
The Below Deck Sailing Yacht captain revealed that he’s “very much in love” with his new girlfriend during a getaway to Mexico. It appears Captain Glenn Shephard has found a new first mate. About six months after teasing to The Daily Dish that he had a special someone in his life, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member just made his relationship Instagram official.
bravotv.com
Are Storm Smith and Natalya Scudder Still Involved? Here’s What They Say
The Below Deck Mediterranean deckhand and stew gave fans an update during the Season 7 reunion. Natalya Scudder and Storm Smith struck up a boatmance on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, but was it able to outlast their charters?. Andy Cohen made sure to ask this very question during the...
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Reveals if Austen Kroll Reached Out After She Married Brett
The Southern Charm newlywed revealed the answer just days after her beachside ceremony in Mexico. When Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy married Brett Randle on November 19, only about 40 guests were present at the intimate, beachside ceremony. The congratulatory messages that poured in afterward, however, were countless. If you're wondering...
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
bravotv.com
Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
bravotv.com
It Turns Out Captain Sandy “Didn’t Know” About Kyle and Charter Guest Frank’s Relationship
The Below Deck Med captain shared her take on the Season 7 romance, as well as a career first she experienced this season. Another charter season of Below Deck Mediterranean has come to an end, and now we know how Captain Sandy Yawn feels about some of the buzziest moments of the season. She shared all during the Below Deck Med Season 7 reunion, which aired on November 22.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
bravotv.com
Captain Lee Does Something He’s Never Done Before on Below Deck Season 10
The Below Deck captain also described Season 10 as “one of our best seasons ever.” Hear why. Below Deck Season 10 is one for the books, according to Captain Lee Rosbach. “I do something on this season that I have never done before that is kind of interesting, I think,” he recently told Entertainment Tonight. “It really is something I didn’t see coming, something I didn’t like, but I have always gone by the mantra of, ‘Do the right thing,’ and sometimes doing the right thing is very comfortable, sometimes it’s very, very difficult, but it’s still the right thing to do. After the dust settles, you have to do the right thing.”
bravotv.com
Natalya and Kyle’s Feud “Saddens” Captain Sandy
During the Season 7 reunion, Natalya and Kyle gave an update on their friendship — and revealed if they’ve unblocked each other online. Motor yacht Home’s charter season may be over, but the drama on Below Deck Mediterranean certainly isn’t. The crew members who appeared on...
bravotv.com
Below Deck Med’s Dave Reveals If He’s Dating Anyone & Here’s Natasha’s Current Relationship Status
Season 7 of Below Deck Med was filled with drama for Dave White and Natasha Webb. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7’s drama not only included crew changes and demanding charter guests but also ongoing tension between chef Dave White and chief stew Natasha Webb. While their relationship drama took up a lot of space aboard motor yacht Home and definitely led to emotional moments, when the Season 7 reunion aired on November 22, we learned just where each of them stand in their romantic lives today — and it’s definitely not with each other.
bravotv.com
Take a Look at How Bethenny Frankel Transformed Her Home for Christmas 2022
The Real Housewives of New York City alum is turning her home into the ultimate Christmas village. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And you better believe Bethenny Frankel is going big when it comes to her holiday decor. Over the years, we’ve seen The Real Housewives of New York City alum transform her homes into winter wonderlands, incorporating pieces like life-size nutcrackers and gigantic inflatables.
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey Has the Most Glamorous Bathroom at Lake Bailey: See Inside
It’s easy to see why the stunning, serene room is the RHOA alum’s “favorite part” of her lakefront home. In the video above, Cynthia Bailey shows BravoTV.com the stunning bedroom, “very chic” kitchen, and breathtaking outdoor space at her house, Lake Bailey. More recently, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at a different room she is particularly fond of.
bravotv.com
Here’s Who from the RHOA Crew Stepped Out to Celebrate Blaze at Her Sweet Birthday Party
It’s no surprise that Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker celebrated their daughter Blaze’s 3rd birthday with one of the season’s hottest events. And as things tend to go with can’t-miss parties, the bash boasted an all-star guest list that included several of Kandi’s fellow The Real Housewives of Atlanta moms and their children.
bravotv.com
Bethenny & Bryn Just Made Their First Thanksgiving Meal Together: “This Is Major”
RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel shared a look at the beautiful Thanksgiving feast she made with her daughter, Bryn Hoppy. Bethenny Frankel and her daughter, Bryn, love to cook together, so when the mother-daughter duo had an early Thanksgiving celebration on November 20, it’s no surprise they went all out on a homemade feast.
