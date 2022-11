Gov. Brian Kemp announced his plan to partially expand Medicaid coverage in late 2019. The plan would be the first in the nation to require work for Medicaid enrollees. Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — Georgia is set to become the only state to have work requirements for Medicaid coverage.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s re-election — and a surprising Biden administration decision not to appeal a federal court ruling — have freed the state to introduce its plan that would allow for a limited increase in the pool of low-income residents eligible for Medicaid.