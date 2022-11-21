ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odd: Scandinavian Airlines Adds New York JFK Flights

For the first time in over 30 years, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will fly to JFK… and I find that to be a bit surprising?. As of February 9, 2023, Scandinavian Airlines will launch a route between New York (JFK) and Copenhagen (CPH). The service will initially operate 5x weekly, but will ramp up to daily in the summer season. The flight will operate with the following schedule:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedigestonline.com

Newark Airport is No Longer Considered an NYC Airport, How it Will Affect You

When booking a flight to New York City, many travelers fly out of one of the Big Apple’s three major airports: John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia International, and Newark International airports. But on October 3, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) removed Newark Airport’s NYC city code, meaning it is no longer considered one of New York’s local airports. This change will have an impact on travel for EWR flyers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Actions to Prevent Hate Crimes and Protect New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced actions to prevent hate crimes, promote tolerance, and protect New Yorkers. The Governor signed two pieces of legislation to support hate crime prevention and education efforts, building on the administration's efforts to increase funding to protect targets of hate crimes and increase surveillance and protection for communities at risk. The first piece of legislation requires individuals convicted of hate crimes to, in addition to other penalties, undergo mandatory training or counseling in hate crime prevention and education. The second establishes a statewide campaign for the acceptance, inclusion, tolerance, and understanding of diversity, including, but not limited to diversity based on religion, race, color, creed, sex, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Governor Hochul also encouraged community-based organizations to apply for $50 million in available funding to strengthen safety measures and protect against hate crimes, and extended the deadline for applications.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Adams' wins and losses on school cuts, retiree health care

As New York City Mayor Eric Adams presses forward with a new effort to tighten the city’s purse strings, cutbacks he has imposed since taking office have been caught up in the courts. He got mixed news on that front Tuesday, with one court allowing his cuts to schools budgets to proceed, while another blocked an effort to rein in health care costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion

Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
philanthropynewsdigest.org

SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers

The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

New Yorkers are still flocking to waterfront apartments despite sea level rise

The compulsion to live by the water seems to be a primal one that affects humans across cities and countries. Back in the day, it was out of necessity—easy access to fresh water facilitated day-to-day life—but, today, especially given climate change-adjacent disasters like Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina, it seems almost counterintuitive to want to live by a body of water, especially in a city like New York, an island whose brush with weather-related disasters has brought it to its knees in the past.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cntraveler.com

Midtown Dining is Back With 8 Exciting New Restaurants—Just in Time for the Holidays

Midtown. Just the word can make a New Yorker's skin start to crawl—their mind immediately going to the chaos that is Times Square, its American chain restaurants, and hordes of tourists. If your office is located there, you'll know that workers rush in at 9 and leave promptly at 5 to escape to more resident-friendly, and frankly cooler, parts of town. But perhaps New Yorkers could learn a thing or two from tourists because, after all, when one thinks of the Big Apple, it's the historic skyscrapers, bright lights, and storied restaurants like Patsy's (where Frank Sinatra had a secret entrance) and the King Cole Bar (which saw the likes of Salvador Dalí and Marilyn Monroe) that come to mind. And, for most of us, that's what brought us here in the first place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.7 The Hawk

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
PIX11

NYC residents hold hearing on possible Con Edison increases

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — As the cold weather arrives, people take a closer look at their utility bills. Con Edison has already notified customers that higher supply prices will mean increased bills this winter. The utility also applied for a rate increase from the state of New York this year. The delivery rate increase proposals are 9.6% for electric […]
