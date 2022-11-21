Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty: How To Get A Tactical Nuke In Warzone 2
Warzone 2.0 is live with the new Al Mazrah map, and the battle royale has added Call of Duty's iconic Tactical Nuke killstreak to the game. Earning something as powerful as a game-ending nuke is a powerful reward, so this is a pretty difficult goal to obtain. Here we'll guide you through all the steps needed to nuke Al Mazrah for yourself.
Invisible Player Glitch Are Ruining Warzone 2.0 | GameSpot News
As spotted by PCGamesN, Warzone 2.0 players have encountered an issue that causes their opponents to appear totally invisible. The glitch first became known to the community when streamer SuperEvan posted a gameplay clip to his Twitter account. That footage shows SuperEvan being downed and killed by an opponent who did not appear in his field of view, even though the killcam clearly shows that the attacker was standing directly in front of him. The replies to the streamer's tweet show a variety of examples of the glitch in action, suggesting that it may be commonplace.
Valheim Enters A Foggy Swamp In The Mistlands Update
Valheim's Mistlands update takes its name from the games new biome, a fog-enshrouded swampland. With the new environment comes new enemies, materials, and items to craft. To help you survive the depths of the fog, you may find friends in its unfriendly depths as well as new weapons and tools to help you defeat the creatures of the mists, including new bug-like enemies and a new boss. The update also introduces a new magic system. Consuming food with the substance Eitr can fuel elemental and blood magic. However, magic requires magical staves to cast, meaning you'll have to dive deeper into cooking and crafting to become a true mage.
Earn Double XP And Log-In Rewards In Overwatch 2 Ahead Of Ramattra Gameplay Trailer
A gameplay trailer showing off upcoming hero Ramattra's abilities will drop on November 26. That weekend and beyond, you can pick up various bonuses in Overwatch 2. From November 24-28, Overwatch matches will grant double XP, which you can use to catch up on the battle pass before Season 2's launch on December 6. On November 22-26, you can pick up the Junker Queen “Five Fingers” Highlight Intro by logging in. Starting November 27 and ending December 2, you can pick up the Kiriko “On the Wind” Highlight Intro as a log-in reward.
Witcher 3 Adding Photo Mode, New Camera Settings For PC In Big New Update
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still getting new updates, and CD Projekt Red has detailed what to expect when the next major update arrives on December 14. One of the big new features being added on PC is a photo mode, which will let players take photos and share them. There will be a photo mode contest to come later on, the studio said. Fans had been wondering if the game would ever get a photo mode for years, and now it's finally coming.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 Patch Notes: Armor Buff, Menu Fixes
Call of Duty's latest patch is here, and as usual, it impacts both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the free-to-play battle royale Warzone 2.0. The patch decreases the power of armor-piercing ammunition and revamps some of the game's menus to make things easier to navigate. As a whole,...
Guilty Gear Strive Is Adding Sin Kiske On November 24
Arc System Works has announced that Sin Kiske will be joining Guilty Gear Strive as part of Season Pass 2, set to launch on November 24. Sin is the child of Ky Kiske, the Allied King of Illyria, and Dizzy, a half-Gear woman. Ky handed over Sin when he was a child to Sol, Ky’s rival. Due to Sin’s Gear blood, he grows up at an accelerated rate. While he is muscular and looks like an adult, he isn’t even 10 years old yet.
Evil West Official Launch Trailer
A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States! In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to ultimately defeat the supernatural hordes.
How To Get Shiny Pokemon In Scarlet and Violet
Getting Shiny Pokemon has never been easier in a mainline Pokemon game. Here are a few strategies that will significantly increase your odds of running into a shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. There are multiple strategies that can help you find a shiny Pokemon and some strategies can be mixed and matched to further improve your odds. Most of these strategies revolve around Pokemon Outbreaks which can be found on the map. Using these methods we managed to catch a few shiny Pokemon in under an hour. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch stayed to GameSpot.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Shiny Hunters Unearth Two Useful New Exploits
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first week of release has been plagued with bugs, glitches, and performance issues--some frustrating, some fun, and others proving useful to creative players. Two new exploits have been discovered that maximize a player's chance of encountering shiny Pokemon--one that allows you to duplicate a shiny spawn, another that increases the chances of a shiny spawning.
How To Get Magic Essence In Frozen Flame
There are dozens upon dozens of resources out in the world of Frozen Flame. While most of these might seem insignificant to start with, you will slowly realize that you need a majority of the items that you come across--some of them especially. In the game's early access period, players...
Limited-Edition Sonic Xbox Controller Is On Sale For Black Friday
Celebrate the release of Sonic Frontiers by getting a discounted limited edition Sonic the Hedgehog wireless Xbox controller, made by Razer, for $180--$20 off the original price of $200. The product comes with a charging stand, and the controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Note...
EVERSPACE 2 Ancient Rifts Release Trailer
Buckle up, pilots; legendary loot awaits in the hotly anticipated EVERSPACE 2 Fall Update “Ancient Rifts”! It’s our final Early Access update, adding a sliver of endgame content, legendary items, new missions, ship models, enemies, gear, and much more. This is also your last chance to provide any feedback before the v1.0 release for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation drops in Q1/Q2 2023.
Solgaleo And Lunala Come To Pokemon Go This Week
Pokemon Go's next major event, Astral Eclipse, starts this week on November 23, bringing with it Cosmog's final branching evolution into either Solgaleo or Lunala. The event will see cosmic Pokemon spawning more often in the wild, as well as Ultra Beasts appearing in raids and research tasks, with the Ultra Beast Arrival event on November 27.
The Xbox 360 Controller (And Its Terrible D-Pad) Is Making A Comeback
Almost two decades after it first launched, the original Xbox 360 controller is getting a sequel. The Xenon controller from Hyperkin, a reference to the first internal development codename of the Xbox 360, puts a fresh spin on the classic design that came packaged with the second generation of Xbox consoles in 2005.
Fortnite Fracture Chapter 3 Finale Event Start Time Revealed Alongside New Multiplayer Feature
Fortnite Chapter 3 is ending, and the Chapter 3 finale event, Fracture, is less than two weeks away. Today, Epic revealed the first visual tease of the event since its name was revealed during the FNCS. Along with that teaser image come a few other remarks from the developer-publisher, including exactly when you can play, how many friends can join you in your party, and the introduction of a new party-up ability that will ensure no one has to fend off the fracture alone. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Fracture event.
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Notches 25 Million Players In Less Than A Week
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just a few days, but the free-to-play battle royale game has already managed some big numbers. As revealed by the official Call of Duty Twitter account, over 25 million players played Warzone 2.0 in its first five days of existence. That's a lot of gulag time.
CoD: Warzone 2.0 Best Tips For Beginners
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is live with the new Al Mazrah map. Sometimes scoring a win in battle royale can be a real struggle, but here we provide twelve tips to help you find success and work towards achieving a victory on Al Mazrah. Adjust your game settings. One...
