Most popular baby names for girls in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in West Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in West Virginia in 2021.
Greene has to “take the layups” in second start, Brown says
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — After leading WVU to a gritty three-point win over Oklahoma, Greene made his first collegiate start against Kansas State. He will make it two in a row on Saturday as he gets the nod for the regular season finale against Oklahoma State. One of Greene’s...
WVU Dominates Central Michigan to Open Cancun Challenge
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team opened the 2022 Cancun Challenge with a dominant 64-33 win over Central Michigan on Thursday evening, at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun. The Mountaineers (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) dominated the Chippewas (0-5, 0-0 MAC) in the game and led...
Where to hike in West Virginia in November
With this Thanksgiving week's warm temperatures, you may be tempted to spend some of your time off outdoors.
WVU football at Oklahoma State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2023 West Virginia football season comes to an end on Friday when the Mountaineers travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. WVU football at Oklahoma State game information. Time: Noon ET.
Neal Brown Named Candidate at Conference USA School
After this Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, WVU is expected to part ways with Coach Neal Brown. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 21-26 record, and has a losing season in three of his four seasons in Morgantown. Once he is relieved of his duties, he will likely land on his feet elsewhere.
Ceili McCabe named Big 12 Women’s Runner of the Year
One of the most decorated athletes on West Virginia University’s campus received another accolade Tuesday afternoon. Standout runner Ceili McCabe has been named this year’s Big 12 Cross Country Women’s Runner of the year. This marks the second-straight year the Vancouver, Canada native has won the award.
West Virginia hates this Thanksgiving food the most
Several recent studies aimed to find West Virginia's least favorite Thanksgiving dish.
Ell earns Academic All-District honors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell of the West Virginia University volleyball team was named to the 2022 Academic All-District Teams. The honor is the second of Ell’s West Virginia career. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native was one of three Mountaineers named to the All-District II Team in 2021.
West Virginia injury update: Prather on track to play vs. OK State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU football team heads to Stillwater, Oklahoma, this weekend for the final game of the regular season. This will be the last chance for this Mountaineer team to take the field this year. Head coach Neal Brown provided an update on the status of multiple...
Garrett Greene named WVU starting QB vs. OK State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced that Garrett Greene will start behind center once again this Saturday versus Oklahoma State. Greene, who has played a significant number of snaps in each of the last two games, will make his second collegiate start at quarterback against the Cowboys.
WVU hosts No. 1 Texas for Senior Day
The West Virginia University volleyball team hosts No. 1 Texas for the regular season finale at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 23. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at...
Hundred race north central West Virginia Turkey Trots
Hundreds came out to Morgantown on Thursday to burn some calories before their Thanksgiving meals.
WVU hoops set for 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off
The four-team Beach Division field of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off was announced today, featuring four power conference programs that are set to compete for early-season bragging rights next November. SMU, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin make up the four-team Beach Division of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort...
Morgantown dog wins 3 awards at 2022 National Dog Show
Meet Tanzait of the Sweetest Coton, or just T-Pup to his friends. The nine-month-old T-Pup is originally from Poland - "Tanzait" is the Polish word for tanzanite, a type of gemstone, and "The Sweetest Coton" is the name of the kennel he came from.
More than 1,500 non-certified teachers lead instruction in West Virginia classrooms
West Virginia is having a major challenge with certified teachers in classrooms. Recent figures released by the state Department of Education show 1,544 non-certified teachers in classrooms this school year. That is up from about 1,200 last year and more than twice the number from 2015, when West Virginia hired about 600 non-certified teachers.
After first loss, WVU aims to bounce back vs. Portland St.
West Virginia won its first four games by an average of 23.8 points before sustaining its initial blemish of the campaign. The Mountaineers (4-1) now look to bounce back from the defeat when they face Portland State (2-3) on Friday night in the consolation side of the bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Ore.
Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 32 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Four more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday while other virus totals also increased. The latest deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,594, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
Cheers to Vue 42 – Wheeling’s Newest Cocktail Bar!
Vue 42, Centre Market’s new cocktail bar, wants to know: Is it cocktail hour yet?. After nearly four months of drink crafting, menu building, and renovations at their historic Market Street location, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4 with a grand opening event featuring live music from local artist Haley Bundy.
