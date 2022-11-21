ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF

Greene has to “take the layups” in second start, Brown says

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — After leading WVU to a gritty three-point win over Oklahoma, Greene made his first collegiate start against Kansas State. He will make it two in a row on Saturday as he gets the nod for the regular season finale against Oklahoma State. One of Greene’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU Dominates Central Michigan to Open Cancun Challenge

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team opened the 2022 Cancun Challenge with a dominant 64-33 win over Central Michigan on Thursday evening, at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun. The Mountaineers (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) dominated the Chippewas (0-5, 0-0 MAC) in the game and led...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU football at Oklahoma State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2023 West Virginia football season comes to an end on Friday when the Mountaineers travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. WVU football at Oklahoma State game information. Time: Noon ET.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Named Candidate at Conference USA School

After this Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, WVU is expected to part ways with Coach Neal Brown. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 21-26 record, and has a losing season in three of his four seasons in Morgantown. Once he is relieved of his duties, he will likely land on his feet elsewhere.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Ceili McCabe named Big 12 Women’s Runner of the Year

One of the most decorated athletes on West Virginia University’s campus received another accolade Tuesday afternoon. Standout runner Ceili McCabe has been named this year’s Big 12 Cross Country Women’s Runner of the year. This marks the second-straight year the Vancouver, Canada native has won the award.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Ell earns Academic All-District honors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell of the West Virginia University volleyball team was named to the 2022 Academic All-District Teams. The honor is the second of Ell’s West Virginia career. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native was one of three Mountaineers named to the All-District II Team in 2021.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Garrett Greene named WVU starting QB vs. OK State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced that Garrett Greene will start behind center once again this Saturday versus Oklahoma State. Greene, who has played a significant number of snaps in each of the last two games, will make his second collegiate start at quarterback against the Cowboys.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU hosts No. 1 Texas for Senior Day

The West Virginia University volleyball team hosts No. 1 Texas for the regular season finale at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 23. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU hoops set for 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off

The four-team Beach Division field of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off was announced today, featuring four power conference programs that are set to compete for early-season bragging rights next November. SMU, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin make up the four-team Beach Division of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort...
FORT MYERS, FL
WTRF

After first loss, WVU aims to bounce back vs. Portland St.

West Virginia won its first four games by an average of 23.8 points before sustaining its initial blemish of the campaign. The Mountaineers (4-1) now look to bounce back from the defeat when they face Portland State (2-3) on Friday night in the consolation side of the bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Ore.
PORTLAND, OR
WBOY

Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 32 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
GEORGIA STATE
wchstv.com

Four more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday while other virus totals also increased. The latest deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,594, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
weelunk.com

Cheers to Vue 42 – Wheeling’s Newest Cocktail Bar!

Vue 42, Centre Market’s new cocktail bar, wants to know: Is it cocktail hour yet?. After nearly four months of drink crafting, menu building, and renovations at their historic Market Street location, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4 with a grand opening event featuring live music from local artist Haley Bundy.
WHEELING, WV

