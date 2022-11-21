Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity announces fourth campmate leaving the show
I'm a Celebrity spoilers follow. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! revealed the fourth campmate to be eliminated from the show tonight (November 22), following Charlene White, Scarlette Douglas and Sue Cleaver. Ant and Dec came into camp live at the end of the latest instalment to announce...
digitalspy.com
I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec beg EastEnders star to “name your price” for 2023 line-up
I'm a Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have challenged EastEnders star Danny Dyer to name his price for an appearance on the show. The actor has never appeared as a contestant on the show, though during a fan Q&A on Instagram yesterday (November 23), the two presenters responded enthusiastically to one suggestion that Dyer should do the series.
digitalspy.com
Who's your SECOND Favourite Campmate in I'm A Celebrity 2022 ? [after Thurs Elim., 5 Campmates left]
Thought I'd do this poll as well because the show allows voting for more than one Campmate as well(5 votes in the App). This is why Jill is a banker: she is almost everybody's favourite or second favourite. All of the others (except possibly Seann) have strong bases, but are more "marmite" so none of them could come close to Jill in the top two.
digitalspy.com
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 19: Vote off #6 - November 24 - 9pm - ITV1
One week of November left, 2 steps away from Cyclone, and 3 steps from the winner being crowned. Fifth person to leave is.... https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/643443-tonights-im-a-celebrity-2022-results-who-left-fifth-celebrity-leaves-camp.html. And then there were 6 left in there, as we head into the final Thursday in camp. Reminder, technically not the final Thursday of the series...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Defend Divisive Bible Clue As Fans Call For Justice For Sam Buttrey
A November 16 episode of Jeopardy! featured a clue relating to the Bible that sparked a lot of debate online. Since it was during the Tournament of Champions, the stakes were higher than ever. In light of the attention the prompt and its proper answer attracted, Jeopardy! bosses have come forward to explain and defend the famous clue.
digitalspy.com
Drag Race UK's Danny Beard never saw herself as a Ru Girl
Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Danny Beard about her time on Drag Race UK. Season four...
digitalspy.com
Who do you Want to WIN I'm A Celebrity 2022 ? [after Wed Elim., 6 Campmates left]
Because the show allows voting for more than one Campmate (5 votes in the App) ,please also vote in the 2nd Fav Poll on this forum. Got to be Jill for me. She's performed all her trials well and with no fuss, and I like her sense of humour and her stories.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks casts Izzie Yip as Honour's niece Shing Lin
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks psychologist Honour Chen-Williams welcomes her niece Shing Lin to the village over Christmas. It's now confirmed that Izzie Yip will play the newcomer, who turns up with her parents Mei Lian and Meng Chye in the hope of raising Mason Chen-Williams's spirits. However, the excitement of...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who reveals new look at David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor
Doctor Who is going all-out for its 60th anniversary next year, with Russell T Davies returning as showrunner and bringing back David Tennant play The Doctor in the lead-up to Ncuti Gatwa taking over the role. There's even a new logo. With the legendary sci-fi series moving to Disney+ outside the UK, it looks like it might be bigger than ever.
digitalspy.com
ED: Victoria's make-up.
Has anyone else noticed how over made-up Victoria is since she's reappeared. The actress is naturally pretty and doesn't need it, it looks silly and clown- like in her role, which in terms of location and uniform, is very casual. It's not like she's Priya or Leyla. Has anyone else...
digitalspy.com
EE: which characters wouldn’t you mind returning as a recast?
Some characters are too iconic to recast but other past characters could probably return if the original actor/actress didn’t want to come back. I’d be ok with a little mo and Zoe recast. It’s been long enough that they could look a bit different and I personally didn’t feel like either were ‘iconic’ characters. But I do think their characters would benefit and enhance current storylines.
digitalspy.com
Corrie. Thursday 24th November, at 8pm. If I Had a Hammer.
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion - on a Thursday. Hope steals a hammer from Tyrone's tool box and hides her cash in a tin in a cupboard. In the school corridor, Hope approaches a couple of year 11 girls and tells them that she'll be giving a reading from the John Stape book later.
digitalspy.com
Ndubz cancel show “at very last minute”.
Fans were left frustrated and angry after Ndubz cancelled a show in Nottingham after the support acts had been on. A spokesman said they’d been advised by doctors that Dappy needed to rest and would be unable to perform. What rubbish! An hour and a half or so doesn’t make any difference so if he wasn’t fit enough to do the gig at stage time then he clearly wasn’t 90 minutes earlier or however long the support slot plus interval was, so why didn’t they call it off before the whole thing started??
digitalspy.com
The Lone Ranger BBC TV 1949-1960’s
Only us oldies will remember this USA TV series broadcast on BBC TV children's hour during the 1950’s andthe 1960”s! 🌞🌞🌞. There were some episodes shown on Talking Pictures TV when they started their Saturday Morning Pictures slot, as I recall they showed about seven or eight episodes before taking it off, a few months later it came back with another batch, again only a handful of episodes, don’t think they’ve shown anymore since.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale : Thursday the 24/11/22 - " You'd better come home, Speedy Gonzales..."
Heavy rain all day today, here.... My old pile has been creaking and banging like a Galleon under full sail!. Ooo ooooo I went to the new village bakery again today . Heavy rain all day today, here.... My old pile has been creaking and banging like a Galleon under...
digitalspy.com
Owen and talking about food and his hunger all the time
Is anyone else fed up with this obsessive talk about how He's hungry all the time. It's getting really boring, especially with that 'Oh my days' accent. I'm sure Owen's campmates also complain about how hungry they are, the producers have just chosen to give him that particular edit. The...
Comments / 0