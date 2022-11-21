Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
Akron pianist wins Amateur Night at The Apollo grand prize
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has been crowned the winner of the famed Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City. Boakye, a classically trained pianist, first performed in the competition in February. Amateur Night at The Apollo returned this year after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
cleveland19.com
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Hyundai Pigskin Poll is open. Vote now and catch the results Sunday at 11 a.m. on Tailgate 19.
Are there any abandoned places in Akron?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Akron to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
cleveland19.com
Akron man competing in final round of Amateur Night at The Apollo competition Wednesday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has reached the final round of the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. Boakye first performed on the famed Apollo stage in February in a quest to wow crowds and win $20,000. Wednesday night, the...
Police report details Cleveland Browns field incident
Cleveland police released new details on Thursday about an incident at Browns stadium that left the field damaged.
cleveland19.com
700-foot toboggan runs open for season at Cleveland Metroparks reservation in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks’ toboggan chutes open on Friday, and no snow is necessary!. The pair of twin toboggan chutes sends riders down a 70-foot vertical drop along 700 feet of ice at speeds of 50 miles per hour. Reservations are required for the season and...
Cleveland Scene
31 Ways to Tell If Someone's Not From Cleveland
Have you ever met someone new and something was just... off? You can't quite place it, but something is weird with them. Maybe they've never been to the West Side Market. Or they don't worship the Browns. Or they make a face when you say 'ope.'. Then you ask what...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
cleveland19.com
Annual Hot Meals Event feeds thousands in Cleveland on Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most people look forward to spending the holidays with their families, but for some the holidays can be a cold, lonely time. A community in Cleveland is continuing a Thanksgiving tradition, to offer a hot meal and a sense of family. “I feel joy, I feel...
cleveland19.com
Volunteers honor fallen Cleveland firefighter with ribbons on trees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When you ride past Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, you will see red ribbons on the trees around it. They are there to honor firefighter Johnny Tetrick, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident last week. His funeral is this weekend at the FieldHouse. “You got to send...
cleveland19.com
Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
cleveland19.com
Is the tradition of Black Friday changing with the times?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year since 2005. But, have times changed, along with traditions?. Some shoppers may be taking a holiday from that day after Thanksgiving tradition known as Black Friday. But, the Super Walmart and Best Buy in...
cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio’s strong opinions on the Cleveland Clinic charging for time doctors spend messaging: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients has generated a whole lot of strong opinions. Cash grab or fair compensation? We’re talking it out on a special episode of Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
cleveland.com
Snow tube through Hall of Fame Stadium goal post at new Winter Blitz event in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Always wanted to go careening through a football goal post? You’ll get your chance next month in Canton, host of the inaugural Winter Blitz event, which includes snow tubing through the goal post at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Other activities at the Hall...
Are there any good flea markets in Akron?
I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
Any places that are open on Thanksgiving in Akron?
I don’t have any family to celebrate with, but I’d still like to do something. Are there places that are open on thanksgiving? Preferably places that are open past 5, I plan to go once I get off from work.
cleveland19.com
Man shot in broad daylight near Target lot along Cleveland’s West 117th Street
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to the Target location along Cleveland’s West 117th Street for reports of a mid-day shooting on Wednesday. The police activity was first reported at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials told 19 News that a man, believed to be in his 20s, was...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner
AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
WKYC
Akron reveals list of 100 businesses getting cut of $1 million in grants: See the full list
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published in an unrelated article on Nov. 21, 2022. The city of Akron has announced 100 different small businesses that will each be receiving a one-time grant worth $10,000 “to help offset costs and negative impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
cleveland19.com
Helmet cameras capture crews fighting flames at East Cleveland building fire (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy flames were seen burning through the roof of an East Cleveland building when crews first arrived to a Thanksgiving morning fire. Emergency responders were initially dispatched at approximately 5 a.m. to the fire in a building, which was later determined to be an abandoned laundromat.
