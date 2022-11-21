ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Akron pianist wins Amateur Night at The Apollo grand prize

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has been crowned the winner of the famed Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City. Boakye, a classically trained pianist, first performed in the competition in February. Amateur Night at The Apollo returned this year after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Hyundai Pigskin Poll

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Hyundai Pigskin Poll is open. Vote now and catch the results Sunday at 11 a.m. on Tailgate 19.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

31 Ways to Tell If Someone's Not From Cleveland

Have you ever met someone new and something was just... off? You can't quite place it, but something is weird with them. Maybe they've never been to the West Side Market. Or they don't worship the Browns. Or they make a face when you say 'ope.'. Then you ask what...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Volunteers honor fallen Cleveland firefighter with ribbons on trees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When you ride past Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, you will see red ribbons on the trees around it. They are there to honor firefighter Johnny Tetrick, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident last week. His funeral is this weekend at the FieldHouse. “You got to send...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Is the tradition of Black Friday changing with the times?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year since 2005. But, have times changed, along with traditions?. Some shoppers may be taking a holiday from that day after Thanksgiving tradition known as Black Friday. But, the Super Walmart and Best Buy in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

Are there any good flea markets in Akron?

I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner

AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
AKRON, OH

