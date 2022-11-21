CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving Day will have mostly sunny skies with high-thin clouds increasing in the afternoon and evening. Expect an afternoon high up to 61°. Widely scattered showers develop late Thanksgiving night into Black Friday morning. Rainfall amounts aren’t impressive, ranging from a trace to a quarter of an inch of rain. An umbrella will be needed if you’re Black Friday shopping early, but the umbrella can be put away just after daybreak. Friday will have decreasing clouds to become mostly sunny in the afternoon. It’ll be seasonably cooler with highs in the low 50s.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO