Fox 19
WinterFest at Kings Island opens Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday. The annual holiday tradition features the Eiffel Tower transformed into a magical Christmas tree, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, Winter Wonderland parade and more than five million lights spread throughout the park off Interstate 71 in Warren County.
Fox 19
Black Friday morning rain, then sunshine
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You’ll need an umbrella for early morning Black Friday shopping. Spotty light showers and drizzle are moving through the FOX19 NOW viewing area. The rain should stop by daybreak around 8 a.m. Clouds will decrease Friday, leaving mostly sunny skies by late afternoon. Highs will be...
Fox 19
Warm Wednesday with quiet weather into Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be six degrees warmer than normal with a high of 57°. High thin clouds move into the tri-state late in the day into Wednesday night. Travel conditions Wednesday, for several hundred miles around the FOX19 NOW viewing area, will be excellent. Thanksgiving Day will...
Fox 19
Warm Thanksgiving with showers late tonight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving Day will have mostly sunny skies with high-thin clouds increasing in the afternoon and evening. Expect an afternoon high up to 61°. Widely scattered showers develop late Thanksgiving night into Black Friday morning. Rainfall amounts aren’t impressive, ranging from a trace to a quarter of an inch of rain. An umbrella will be needed if you’re Black Friday shopping early, but the umbrella can be put away just after daybreak. Friday will have decreasing clouds to become mostly sunny in the afternoon. It’ll be seasonably cooler with highs in the low 50s.
Fox 19
Showers end, becoming sunny Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An umbrella will be needed if you’re Black Friday shopping early, but the umbrella can be put away just after daybreak. Friday will have decreasing clouds to become mostly sunny in the afternoon. It’ll be seasonably mild with highs in the low 50s. Saturday will...
WLWT 5
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit
HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
Fox 19
NKY man laces up for his 50th Thanksgiving day race
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man has been running a race on Thanksgiving Day for the past 50 years. This year, he’s celebrating the milestone with his family. “I’ve done it when I was sick, didn’t feel so good,” explains Dallas Horn, “Never been injured. Maybe sore, but if you’re a runner you get out there and you run!”
WLWT 5
Accident on Interstate 75 south, north of Buttermilk Pike in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — There is an accident on Interstate 75 south, north of Buttermilk Pike, in Crescent Springs, involving a semi and a car, right lane blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WANE-TV
Indiana man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and the reason for the collapse is unknown at this time.
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
Fox 19
Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with a sunny sky. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s with highs in the low 50s, making for easy holiday travel weather-wise. Thanksgiving Day will be quiet, though clouds will increase as moisture arrives and brings showers to...
eaglecountryonline.com
Road Project Scheduled for U.S. 50 in Dearborn County
The project will require single lane closures. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – INDOT Southeast has announced a two-week project on U.S. 50. Starting as early as today, motorists should watch for crews along U.S. 50 between State Road 101 and Aurora. Single lane closures will be in place for minor...
Fox 19
Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
Owner of Harrison pool and spa store says rebuilding will be fast-tracked after fire
The owner of a swimming pool and hot tub store in Harrison is vowing to rebuild after a fire Tuesday afternoon burned the building to the ground. John Placek, who owns three Country Pools & Spas outlets, said he already has contacted a company to clear the rubble and a contractor to rebuild the building in the 5000 block of Freeport Road. It’s the largest of the company’s three locations.
Fox 19
Fire partially closes Rumpke’s recycling plant for southern Ohio, parts of Kentucky
ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - A “substantial” early morning fire has partially shut down Rumpke’s main recycling facility that serves hundreds of thousands of customers in Greater Cincinnati, the Dayton area and parts of Kentucky, a Rumpke spokeswoman says. Flames broke out at about 3:30 a.m. at...
Fox 19
‘It’s sad’: Vandals damage Christmas trees sold for charity
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for vandals who damaged at least 10 Christmas trees sold by a charity for the blind and visually impaired. It happened at the Oxford Lions Club tree lot in Uptown Park at Main and High streets, police said on Facebook. This is the...
wdrb.com
Business owners ask for roadway safety after car destroys Madison, Ind. business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car slammed into a southern Indiana business with the store's owner just feet away on Sunday. El Camino, a restaurant in Madison, Ind., has been hit twice by cars. Once in 2015 by a drunk driver and again on Sunday when owners said a police chase ended in their store.
WLWT 5
Biologists: Zebra mussels detected in Grant County water body
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in a popular northern Kentucky lake. According to a release, biologists visited Williamstown Lake in Grant County on Nov. 16 and concluded that zebra mussels, an invasive species,...
Fox 19
$1.99 fuel at Queensgate gas station on Black Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Black Friday deal at the pumps of a Queensgate gas station. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, the Marathon gas station is lowering fuel prices to $1.99, Marathon Manager Laura Wilson tells FOX19 NOW. Find more fuel prices in your area here. See a spelling...
