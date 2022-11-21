ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Kennewick Doctor develops cranberry skin-care booster

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Rachel Fidino of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick has launched a new cranberry based skin-care line. After having trouble finding natural products that could help with acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity for her clinic, Dr. Fidino created her own. Dr. Fidino's research found that...
KENNEWICK, WA
Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain

KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Boaters gearing up for Tri-Cities holiday tradition

Kennewick – The Clover Island Yacht Club is looking for boaters to join in the annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade. The parade has been lighting up the Columbia River since the 1960s. Michael Rhodes is the docks director for the yacht club, and he’s taken part in the parade...
KENNEWICK, WA
Morning ice causing a few delays and crashes

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The freezing rain that fell Tuesday night has left icy conditions around the Columbia Basin and is causing some delayed starts for businesses and schools in the area. City offices and facilities in West Richland will now open at 10 a.m. Heritage University in Toppenish is currently running...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Illness closes Umatilla Schools until next week

UMATILLA, Ore.- On Monday, November, 21, the Umatilla School District (USD) saw a large spike in the numbers of students and staff out with illnesses. According to a letter from USD Superintendent Heidi Sipe, 30% of McNary Heights students were absent on Monday, and 25% of the students at Umatilla High School were out, with the majority missing school due to illness.
UMATILLA, OR
Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco

UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
UNION GAP, WA
Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways

Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
RICHLAND, WA
7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water

The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
YAKIMA, WA
Selah Fire Department welcomes newest member to the world

SELAH, Wash. – On Monday, Nov. 22 the Selah Fire Department responded to a very personal call. According to a post on their Facebook page, first responders from the department were called on scene for a woman in active labor. When they got there they found the wife of a fellow firefighter, Jose Choque, ready to deliver a baby.
SELAH, WA
Lobby Closure November 24 & 25

The lobbies at all Pasco Sheriff’s Office locations are closed Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. We continue to serve you through our website, PascoSheriff.com, for general business. If you need to report a crime, dial 911 for emergencies or 727-847-8102, option 7 for non-emergencies.
PASCO, WA
Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland

Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
RICHLAND, WA
Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Weather Advisory today. Wintry mix with areas of freezing rain developing this morning. Ice accumulation below .10" will lead to icy roads in the Columbia Basin, Yakima/Kittitas and area north. Morning temperatures in the 20s, low 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s. Winter Weather Advisory...
YAKIMA, WA
No injuries in early morning shop fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies and fire crews responded to the area of Janet and Road 52 early in the morning of November, 22, for a reported shop fire. According to Franklin County Fire District #3, the person living in the shop had no electricity, so they drove...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA

