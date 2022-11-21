ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Valley, OR

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Hemp plant employees suffer burns in fire that prompts evacuation of Grass Valley, Oregon

GRASS VALLEY, Ore. — Five employees were burned when a hemp plant caught fire on Sunday afternoon, forcing the town of Grass Valley to be evacuated until at least Monday. “We are being told the evacuation order will remain in effect through the night. Tomorrow morning the professionals will assess the situation in the daylight,” the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night in a Facebook post.Residents were evacuated to the nearby city of Moro and its fire station due to the threat of a potential explosion of combustible chemicals.The building was still burning and fully engulfed with small explosions reported several hours later.The sheriff’s office says five employees were burned with one person suffering significant burns.Grass Valley is a town about 125 miles east of Portland. Highway 97 was temporarily shut down due to the fire and evacuation but has since reopened. Officials are asking drivers to use caution as the area is surrounded with thick fog. There are no details on a cause or containment at this time.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
GRASS VALLEY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Bone dry Haystack Reservoir a startling sight

'I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it.' Leonard Lang In the 38 years Leonard Lang has tended the dam at Haystack Reservoir, he's never seen it like this. "I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it," said Lang. "I feel sorry for all the fish that passed." Lang remembers only one other time the district partially drained the reservoir, in order to inspect underwater equipment. This year the North Unit Irrigation District drained the reservoir completely to repair an emergency gate. ...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Update: Missing Prineville woman, 66, located at Madras truck stop, reunited with family

A 66-year-old Prineville woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left her home Monday afternoon with a red rolling suitcase, prompting a major search, was found early Tuesday morning at a Madras truck stop, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Update: Missing Prineville woman, 66, located at Madras truck stop, reunited with family appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wolves are busy

SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has changed the way it reports confirmed wolf depredations and other wolf news. It will report all acts on a weekly basis instead of as they occur. There are also fewer details provided in these reports. Based on that new...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras hires deputies to offset police shortage

City okays contract paying sheriff deputies overtime to cover empty shifts The Madras Police Department has so few officers, the city has agreed to pay Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies overtime to fill the gaps in their staffing. The MPD has an authorized strength of 12 sworn officers, including the Chief of Police; but right now it has only four officers working patrol shift. The agency has five vacancies, including the chief position. In addition to that, one officer is on medical leave and another officer is in field training and not yet available to work solo status....
MADRAS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Sheriffs Need to Follow the Laws. All of Them.

After an election, as voters, we hope to take a collective breath, look around at the changes on the horizon due to our collective decisions and as winners and losers move forward with those changes, knowing they came from our collective will. That's democracy, plain and simple. Many had a collective sigh of relief after this last election that the majority of voters still believe in the rule of law and in accepting the outcomes of elections, even if some of our purported leaders did not.
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Madras vintage plane rides onto the red carpet

'Devotion' premiere includes Madras pilots and a plane from the Erickson collection The sequins and spotlights of the red carpet sparkled on Madras pilots and airplanes at the Hollywood premiere of "Devotion" Tuesday, Nov. 15. Mike Oliver, manager of the Erickson Aircraft Collection in Madras, and another Erickson pilot, Jim Martinelli, both flew the vintage aircraft people see in the movie. The movie "Devotion" tells the true story of Jesse Brown, the first African American Naval Aviator, and his wingman, Tom Hudner, who, despite risking court martial, won a Medal of Honor for his actions portrayed in this movie. Long before...
MADRAS, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

OFF files suit challenging Measure 114

PENDLETON – The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey, and a private citizen have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114, Oregon’s recently passed gun control measure. The suit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Pendleton. Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum are the named defendants in the action.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy