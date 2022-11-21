Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Hemp plant employees suffer burns in fire that prompts evacuation of Grass Valley, Oregon
GRASS VALLEY, Ore. — Five employees were burned when a hemp plant caught fire on Sunday afternoon, forcing the town of Grass Valley to be evacuated until at least Monday. “We are being told the evacuation order will remain in effect through the night. Tomorrow morning the professionals will assess the situation in the daylight,” the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night in a Facebook post.Residents were evacuated to the nearby city of Moro and its fire station due to the threat of a potential explosion of combustible chemicals.The building was still burning and fully engulfed with small explosions reported several hours later.The sheriff’s office says five employees were burned with one person suffering significant burns.Grass Valley is a town about 125 miles east of Portland. Highway 97 was temporarily shut down due to the fire and evacuation but has since reopened. Officials are asking drivers to use caution as the area is surrounded with thick fog. There are no details on a cause or containment at this time.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
'Aggressive' bull elk rescued from wire fence in Oregon
Police in Oregon came to the rescue of a "dangerous and aggressive" bull elk that was found with its legs and antlers entangled in a wire fence.
Bone dry Haystack Reservoir a startling sight
'I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it.' Leonard Lang In the 38 years Leonard Lang has tended the dam at Haystack Reservoir, he's never seen it like this. "I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it," said Lang. "I feel sorry for all the fish that passed." Lang remembers only one other time the district partially drained the reservoir, in order to inspect underwater equipment. This year the North Unit Irrigation District drained the reservoir completely to repair an emergency gate. ...
Update: Missing Prineville woman, 66, located at Madras truck stop, reunited with family
A 66-year-old Prineville woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left her home Monday afternoon with a red rolling suitcase, prompting a major search, was found early Tuesday morning at a Madras truck stop, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Update: Missing Prineville woman, 66, located at Madras truck stop, reunited with family appeared first on KTVZ.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wolves are busy
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has changed the way it reports confirmed wolf depredations and other wolf news. It will report all acts on a weekly basis instead of as they occur. There are also fewer details provided in these reports. Based on that new...
Madras hires deputies to offset police shortage
City okays contract paying sheriff deputies overtime to cover empty shifts The Madras Police Department has so few officers, the city has agreed to pay Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies overtime to fill the gaps in their staffing. The MPD has an authorized strength of 12 sworn officers, including the Chief of Police; but right now it has only four officers working patrol shift. The agency has five vacancies, including the chief position. In addition to that, one officer is on medical leave and another officer is in field training and not yet available to work solo status....
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
OSP: 2 killed in collision near Madras after pickup passes vehicles in fog
A Warm Springs woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a head-on on Highway 26 north of Madras Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup that was passing vehicles in the fog, Oregon State Police said. OSP said it happened around 7:40 p.m. near Milepost 114, which is...
Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras
A 75-year-old Prineville man was killed Wednesday evening when his pickup truck crossed the center line of US Highway 97 north of Madras and collided with a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Thursday. The post Prineville man, 75, killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 97 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Biopic ‘Devotion’ features flying of 2 Madras pilots, vintage planes
A movie about the first ever African-American pilot in the U.S. Navy hits theaters Wednesday. And while you may not see them, there are couple of Central Oregon pilots in the movie, along with their planes. “Devotion” shares the story of Jesse Brown, who served during the Korean War and...
Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court
The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut scheduled a hearing on...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Runners brave cold at 1st-ever Madras Running Festival
A group of runners braved the cold last weekend to come together for the first-ever Madras Running Festival. The three-day festival was put on by the Madras Runners Club. Eric Lindstrom has their story.
Lebanon-Express
Federal lawsuit challenges Oregon's Measure 114
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Friday filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of...
bendsource.com
Sheriffs Need to Follow the Laws. All of Them.
After an election, as voters, we hope to take a collective breath, look around at the changes on the horizon due to our collective decisions and as winners and losers move forward with those changes, knowing they came from our collective will. That's democracy, plain and simple. Many had a collective sigh of relief after this last election that the majority of voters still believe in the rule of law and in accepting the outcomes of elections, even if some of our purported leaders did not.
Madras vintage plane rides onto the red carpet
'Devotion' premiere includes Madras pilots and a plane from the Erickson collection The sequins and spotlights of the red carpet sparkled on Madras pilots and airplanes at the Hollywood premiere of "Devotion" Tuesday, Nov. 15. Mike Oliver, manager of the Erickson Aircraft Collection in Madras, and another Erickson pilot, Jim Martinelli, both flew the vintage aircraft people see in the movie. The movie "Devotion" tells the true story of Jesse Brown, the first African American Naval Aviator, and his wingman, Tom Hudner, who, despite risking court martial, won a Medal of Honor for his actions portrayed in this movie. Long before...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Behind the scenes: Wheeler County Rattlers 6-player football title repeat
Two weeks ago, Eric Lindstrom introduced us to a rural high school football team from Eastern Oregon — the Wheeler County Rattlers. They’re a small-town team with big time talent and a unique story. This past weekend, they made their way to Bend to defend their state football...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OFF files suit challenging Measure 114
PENDLETON – The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey, and a private citizen have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114, Oregon’s recently passed gun control measure. The suit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Pendleton. Gov. Kate Brown and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum are the named defendants in the action.
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
