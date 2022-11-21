Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
International Business Times
Twitter Reacts To Elon Musk Reinstating Suspended Accounts Next Week: 'King Or Something?'
Elon Musk's announcement saying suspended Twitter accounts that did not break any laws would be reinstated starting next week has resulted in division among users of the microblogging platform. While some think the Tesla CEO is acting like a "king," there are also those who believe the "general amnesty" is...
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Joy Behar Interrupts Whoopi Goldberg’s Comments on Virginia Mass Shooting By Crunching on a TicTac on ‘The View’
Joy Behar accidentally interrupted a somber topic during today’s episode of The View. The uncomfortable moment came as Behar audibly crunched down on a Tic Tac in the middle of Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about the developing mass shooting in Virginia, in which a gunman killed at least six people at a Walmart. Goldberg introduced today’s episode with the terrible news about the shooting, which took place Tuesday night (Nov. 22) in Chesapeake, Virginia. As she began the Thanksgiving-themed episode, Goldberg reminded the audience and her co-hosts that the tragedy happened just “as the country prepares to come together with loved ones”...
International Business Times
Twitter Calls Out Kim Kardashian For Keeping Quiet Over Balenciaga Scandal
Many took Kim Kardashian's silence about the Balenciaga scandal against her. Balenciaga is in hot water for its bondage-themed campaign featuring kids, which many considered pedophilia. Kardashian, one of the celebrities working with the brand, has remained mum about the scandal, dubbed BalenciagaGate, and several attacked the Skims founder for her silence on Twitter.
Former Yeezy employee says Kanye West would scream and throw books across the room, making them fear for their wellbeing
Per Rolling Stone, ex-staffers have accused West of creating a "toxic and chaotic environment" for some of the people who worked under him.
Business Insider
FTX pledged $600,000 to an anti-racist non-profit, but the money never arrived and Sam Bankman-Fried's father wrote to apologize
Sam Bankman-Fried's father told the charity he'd like to fund it himself, but couldn't as he was spending his money on his son's defense.
International Business Times
Russian Activists Want 'Harry Potter' Banned, Claims JK Rowling Is 'Promoting Satanism'
Russian Orthodox activists are calling for a ban on "Harry Potter" books and films in the country, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense (MoD). The ministry tweeted Tuesday that Russian activists accused J.K. Rowling, the author of the books, of "promoting satanism." The MoD joked that Russian intelligence "has...
International Business Times
'Love Is Blind': Sikiru Alagbada To Sue Women Who Accused Him Of Infidelity
"Love Is Blind" star Sikiru "SK" Alagbada vowed to go after the women who have been giving "falsely misrepresented" claims against him following his breakup with Raven Ross. On Thursday, Alagbada sought to clean his name and took to his Instagram story to reveal that he is now taking legal action against those accusing him of cheating on Ross.
Comments / 0