Major League Rugby Reveals Chicago Hounds as the Newest Franchise

Chicago will have a new professional sports team in 2023. Major League Rugby officials announced the franchise will be named the Chicago Hounds at a press conference in downtown Chicago last week.

MLR Commissioner George Killebrew was joined by Hounds CEO James English and head coach Sam Harris to introduce the league's 12th franchise.

“We are thrilled to add the Chicago Hounds to Major League Rugby for the 2023 season,” Killebrew said. “Chicago is one of the best sports towns in North America and we couldn’t be happier to be part of the competitive landscape. Rugby has a long-time tradition in the city and throughout Northern Illinois and we look forward to growing the game even further.”

The Hounds will wear green and sky blue colors. They have a circular green logo with the words "Chicago Hounds" arched across the top and "Rugby" at the bottom, all in white. There are 12 lines that converge to the middle of a crest in the shape of a Y like Chicago's municipal device logo, which is also featured on the Cubs' "City Connect" uniforms . Additionally, four six-pointed stars are wrapped around the bottom like the city of Chicago's flag.

The Hounds will play their home matches at SeatGeek Stadium, home of the Chicago Red Stars and select Fire matches , in Bridgeview, Illinois. The Hounds' first match is Feb. 18 at Old Glory DC, and the home opener is March 4 against the Utah Warriors.

MLR held a five-round expansion and dispersal draft on Nov. 10, with the Chicago Hounds selecting 55 players. The club will have exclusive negotiation power for one week to sign former Austin and Los Angeles players (48 in all) then other teams will have one week to sign them. If players go unsigned, the Hounds will retain their rights.