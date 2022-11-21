Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
FBI Charges Investment Manager in $10M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with taking part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Rathnakishore Giri, 27, is accused of misleading investors by falsely claiming to be an expert in cryptocurrency trading specializing in bitcoin derivatives.
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a “substantial amount” of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back. The admission came during FTX’s first court appearance since the company filed for bankruptcy protection on November 11. Such hearings typically happen days after a filing, but this one was delayed because FTX’s collapse came suddenly and management kept few if any records. “This company was run by inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially personally compromised individuals,” said James Bromley, a partner with Sullivan & Cromwell, the law firm hired by FTX’s debt holders to navigate the company through bankruptcy. “It is one of the most abrupt and difficult company collapses in the history of corporate America.” FTX, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. The company estimates that there are more than 100,000 claims against it so far, and that number is likely to rise to above 1 million once the bankruptcy case is settled.
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Analysis Firm Issues Alert, Says Over $60,000,000 in Crypto Stolen From FTX on the Move
Market intelligence firm Chainalysis warns that the bad actor responsible for draining funds from FTX is relocating $60 million worth of crypto assets. Chainalysis issued the alert over the weekend, encouraging crypto exchanges to be on the lookout should the hacker attempt to cash out. According to the blockchain analysis...
Mother Jones
They Weren’t Rich But They Wanted to Invest. Then They Lost Everything on FTX.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In early November, Iqbal Kassam, a Vancouver-based 30-year-old, had decided to take a couple of days off. His marketing business was running smoothly and the crypto markets, which he had been actively following and investing in on the side, seemed to have cooled, requiring less of his day-to-day attention. So he and his wife decided to go on a quick vacation and visit his in-laws.
Futurism
Coinbase May Be in Real Serious Trouble Now
Coinbase, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is really feeling the pressure following the collapse of rival exchange FTX. The company's shares hit astonishing lows this week, sliding a whopping nine percent on Monday alone. Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ether have also tumbled, with the former hitting two-year lows this week.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Russia stole the passwords of 50 million users
For the past seven to eight months, we have been constantly reading or listening to Russia’s negative involvement in cybersecurity. Now, the latest that has been published by Group-IB claims Moscow’s involvement in the password stealing of over 50 million users. Yes, according to a report compiled after...
Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Coinbase, adding $53 million this month as the FTX collapse pressures the crypto industry
Wall Street has soured on Coinbase since the FTX debacle, but ARK's Cathie Wood sees a buying opportunity as the stock price crumbles.
ambcrypto.com
How the latest uptick in whale interest really helps Ethereum [ETH]
A look at what ETH whales are up to this week as sell pressure tapers off. Can ETH bulls secure enough momentum for a bigger uptick?. Ethereum (ETH) would have been a healthy option for short traders this month considering its downside so far. However, its bearish preference caught many long traders off guard. Fortunately for them, the cryptocurrency is seeing renewed interest from whales, thus elevating its bullish prospects.
dailyhodl.com
Top Ethereum Rival Is Now Flashing Bullish Signal, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that the heavily bearish sentiment revolving around Solana (SOL) could push the price of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor up. The market intelligence firm says that the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) surrounding Solana could trigger the smart contract platform to rally until the heavily bearish sentiment reduces.
astaga.com
BTC Worth $1 Mln, Predicts Cathie Wood
The worldwide crypto market is buying and selling below elevated promoting strain because of the current collapse of FTX. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto value is down by a heavy 65% on 12 months up to now (YTD) foundation. Nonetheless, Cathie Wooden, Ark Make investments founder remains to be bullish on the Bitcoin value prediction amid fixed collapse.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood and ARK Invest Long Bitcoin for First Time Since July 2021 With Big GBTC Purchase: Report
Cathie Wood’s investment management firm ARK Invest is buying up more shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for the first time in over a year. According to public data from ARK, the firm purchased 273,327 shares of the Bitcoin (BTC)-based investment product on November 15. ARK made a...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano moves closer to Stablecoin launch, ADA holders could benefit if…
Cardano will launch its algorithmic stablecoin Djed on January 2023. Cardano’s TVL and ADA’s price has been on a decline in recent weeks. At the Cardano Summit on 21 November, Cardano announced that it would increase the scope of the network’s offerings by issuing a stablecoin. This would add Cardano to the growing number of networks that have introduced their own stablecoins in a bid to corner the market in this growing sector of the cryptocurrency industry.
Augusta Free Press
8 Top Cryptocurrency To Buy Now – What Is Next to Explode
This year, the market for cryptocurrencies has continued to expand quickly. More fascinating initiatives like Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, IMPT, and Tamadoge arise as the cryptocurrency industry grows and gains investor attention, resulting in exceptional price returns over the short and long term. To help you resolve the dilemma of...
CoinTelegraph
On the move: FTX hacker splits nearly $200M in ETH across 12 wallets
The hacker behind the theft of more than $447 million of crypto from the crypto exchange FTX has been again spotted moving their ill-gotten funds. According to Etherscan data, between 4:11 to 4:17 pm UTC on November 21, the attacker moved a total of 180,000 Ether (ETH) across 12 newly created wallets — each receiving 15,000 ETH. The total amount moved totaled $199.3 million at current prices.
