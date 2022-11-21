Daily Pro Wrestling History (11/21): Bret Hart wins WCW World title
Hart won the finals of a tournament in the main event of WCW Mayhem 1999.
1940
Kansas City, Kansas:
- Orville Brown defeated Dorv Roche in 2 out of 3 falls
- Lee Wykoff beat Dan O’Connor
- Steve Brody beat Jack Hader
- Prospector Pete and Ray Schwartz drew
1963
Kansas City, Kansas:
- Mongolian Stomper beat Bob Geigel 2 falls to 1
- Pat O’Connor beat Bulldog Plechas 2 falls to 0
- Rock Hunter beat Reggie Parks
Tampa, Florida:
- Mark Lewin & Don Curtis beat The Assassins to win the NWA world tag team titles
1964
Stillwater, Minnesota:
- AWA Champion Mad Dog Vachon beat Jack Lanza
- Larry Hennig & Harley Race beat Ivan Kalmikoff & Eddie Sharkey
1966
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada:
- Reggie Parks & Doug Gilbert & beat Larry Hennig & Harley Race
- Killer Kowalski beat Jack Lanza
- Billy Red Cloud beat Big K
1967
Tampa, Florida:
- Johnny Valentine beat Jose Lothario to keep the Florida title in a no DQ match
1968
Tampa, Florida:
- The Gladiator (Ricky Hunter) beat Nick Kozak to win the Florida title
1971
Green Bay, Wisconsin:
- Nick Bockwinkel beat Red Bastien
- Billy Robinson beat Ray Stevens
- Ivan Koloff beat Bull Bullinski
- Don Muraco beat Treach Phillips
1972
Tampa, Florida:
- Tim Woods beat Buddy Colt with Big Bad John as ref to win the Southern title
1973
Miami Beach, Florida:
- Dusty Rhodes beat Paul Jones via DQ in a Southern title match
1974
Jacksonville, Florida:
- Jack Brisco beat Terry Funk to retain NWA world title
- Dusty Rhodes & Jerry Brisco beat Dick Slater & Cowboy Bill Watts with Lou Thesz as referee
- Bob Armstrong beat Pak Song to retain the North American title
- Jos LeDuc beat Toru Tanaka to keep the Southern title
- Mongolian Stomper beat Bob Backlund
Osaka, Japan:
- AWA Tag Title vs IWA Tag Title: AWA Tag Team Champions Nick Bockwinkel & Ray Stevens & beat IWA Tag Team Champions Rusher Kimura & Great Kusatsu by DQ
- AWA Title vs IWA Title: AWA Champion Verne Gagne double knockout IWA Champion Mighty Inoue
1975
St. Louis, Missouri: (Attendance: 7811)
- NWA Champion Jack Brisco draw Rocky Johnson as both men won one fall within the one-hour limit
- Pat O’Connor and Dory Funk Jr. defeated Von Raschke and Nick Bockwinkel who were DQ for Bobby Heenan’s interference
- Missouri Champion Harley Race defeated Sailor Art Thomas
- Jerry Oates defeated Moose Cholak (sub for Dick Murdoch)
- Ox Baker defeated Omar Atlas
- Jim and John Valiant defeated Mike Hubert and Red Bastien
- Ali Vaziri defeated Tank Patton
1977
West Palm Beach, Florida:
- Lars Anderson beat Steve Keirn to keep the Florida title
1978
Tampa, Florida:
- Pak Song & Missouri Mauler & Mr. Uganda (Cyclone Negro) beat Dusty Rhodes & Killer Karl Kox & Sonny Myers
- Dick Slater beat Mike Graham via DQ for the Southern title
- Jack & Jerry Brisco beat Rising Suns
1979
Miami Beach, Florida:
- Harley Race beat Dusty Rhodes to retain the world title
- Manny Fernandez double count out Super Destroyer in a Florida title match
1980
St. Louis, Missouri:(Attendance: 7905)
- Ted DiBiase won the Missouri State Championship by defeating Ken Patera
- Dick the Bruiser defeated Ric Flair in a lumberjack match
- WWF Champion Bob Backlund defeated Bob Sweetan
- King Kong Brody double DQ Dick Murdoch
- Takachiho and Buzz Tyler defeated Rufus R. Jones and Pat O’Connor
- Bulldog Bob Brown defeated Art Crews
- Mike George and Roger Kirby defeated Eddie Gilbert and Akio Sato
Hollywood, Florida:
- Dusty Rhodes & Sir Oliver Humperdink beat The Sheik & Lord Al Hayes in a cage match
- Harley Race went to a 60:00 draw with Dory Funk Jr. to keep the NWA world title
- Baron Von Raschke beat Barry Windham to win the Florida title
- Jack Brisco beat Dick Slater via DQ
Allentown, Pennsylvania:
- Tony Garea & Larry Zbyszko defeated The Yukon Lumberjacks for the WWWF World Tag Team Title
Tampa, Florida:
- Pak Song & Missouri Mauler & Mr. Uganda beat Dusty Rhodes & Killer Karl Kox & Sonny Myers
- Dick Slater beat Mike Graham via DQ for the Southern title
- Jack & Jerry Brisco beat Rising Suns
1983
Montreal, Quebec, Canada:
- AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel beat Gino Brito
- International Champion Dino Bravo beat Sailor White
- Tony Parisi beat Bob Boucher
- Richard Charland no contest Mad Dog Lefebvre
- Gino Brito & Hubert Gallant beat Mr Hito & John White in 2 out of 3 falls
Memphis, Tennessee:
- The Jaguar beat The Grappler
- The A-Team beat U.S. Steel & Art Crews
- The Moondogs (Rex & Spot) beat Tom Pritchard & Giant Frazier
- Mid-America champ Buddy Landel beat Bobby Eaton
- U.S. Junior Heavyweight Champ Bill Dundee beat Koko Ware
- Southern Tag Champs Dream Machine & Porkchop Cash beat The Rock-n-Roll Express
- Dutch Mantel & Austin Idol beat Norvell Austin & Dennis Condrey to win the CWA Tag Team Titles
- Southern Champ Jerry Lawler beat The Russian Invader
- Jerry Lawler beat Andy Kaufman in a wrestling vs. boxing match
1986
Las Vegas, Nevada:
- AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel went to a 60 minute draw with Curt Hennig
Kansas City, Missouri:
- Lights Out Death Match: Sam Houston defeated Bob Brown
- Yellow Paint Match: Rufus R. Jones and Rocky King wrestled The Mod Squad to a double DQ
- Tejio Kahn defeated Denny Brown
- Central States Tag Team Title: Dave Peterson & Todd Champion defeated Thunderfoot 1 & 2 to retain titles
- Italian Stalian and Warlord wresteled to a draw
- Mitch Snow defeated Mark Fleming
- Colt Steele defeated George South
1987
San Francisco, California:
- AWA Champion Curt Hennig beat DJ Peterson
- Wahoo McDaniel won battle royal
- Ray Stevens & Greg Gagne & Wahoo McDaniel beat Dennis Condrey & Randy Rose & Dick Slater
- Tommy Rich no contest Adrian Adonis
- Kevin Kelly & Nick Kiniski drew Mitch Snow & Alan West
- JT Southern beat Soldat Ustinov
Washington, D.C.:
- Kevin Sullivan fought the Barbarian to a draw
- Sting defeated Larry Zbyszko via disqualification
- UWF Heavyweight Champion Steve Williams defeated Rick Steiner
- Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin defeated Eddie Gilbert & UWF TV Champion Terry Taylor
- NWA World Champion Ron Garvin defeated NWA Tag Team Champion Arn Anderson
- Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson defeated NWA US Tag Team Champions Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane in a non-title bunkhouse match
- The Road Warriors defeated Ric Flair & NWA Tag Team Champion Tully Blanchard via disqualification
- Dusty Rhodes defeated NWA US Champion Lex Luger in a non-title bullrope match
1989
Raleigh, North Carolina:
- Jack Victory & Rip Morgan defeated Trent Knight & Brad Anderson
- Tom Zenk defeated Bob Emory via submission
- Mike Rotunda pinned Norman
- Road Warrior Hawk defeated Dan Spivey via disqualification
- The Samoan Swat Team & the Samoan Savage defeated Ranger Ross, Tommy Rich, & Eddie Gilbert
- NWA Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner pinned a member of Doom (Ron Simmons)
- Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane defeated Shane Douglas & Johnny Ace
- Sting fought NWA US Champion Lex Luger to a double disqualification
- NWA World Champion Ric Flair defeated NWA TV Champion the Great Muta via disqualification
1991
Richmond, Virginia:
- Big Josh & Mike Graham defeated Terrance Taylor & Richard Morton
- Johnny B. Badd pinned Thomas Rich
- Madusa defeated Bambi
- Big Van Vader fought PN News to a double count-out
- WCW TV Champion Steve Austin pinned WCW Light Heavyweight Champion Brian Pillman
- WCW US Champion Rick Rude defeated Sting via disqualification
- Arn Anderson & Larry Zbyzsko defeated Tom Zenk & WCW Tag Team Champion Dustin Rhodes
- Van Hammer pinned Cactus Jack
- Scott Steiner pinned Mr. Hughes
- WCW World Champion Lex Luger defeated Rick Steiner via disqualification
1992
Kansas City, Kansas:
- Marcus Alexander Bagwell defeated Diamond Dallas Page
- Erik Watts defeated Vinnie Vegas
- 2 Cold Scorpio defeated Tony Atlas
- Brian Pillman defeated Brad Armstrong
- Dustin Rhodes defeated Steve Austin
- WCW World Champion Ron Simmons defeated the Barbarian
- WCW/NWA Tag Team Champions Ricky Steamboat & Shane Douglas defeated WCW US Champion Rick Rude & Big Van Vader
Chilhowie, Virginia:
- Robbie Eagle beat Dark Secret
- The Nightstalker beat Dixie Dynamite
- Tracy Smothers beat Jimmy Golden
- Tim Horner beat SMW Champ The Dirty White Boy via DQ
- SMW Tag Champs The Rock-n-Roll Express beat The Heavenly Bodies (Lane & Pritchard)
1999
WCW Mayhem: Toronto, Ontario, Canada:
- WCW World Title Tournament Semi-Finals: Chris Benoit pinned Jeff Jarrett
- Evan Karagias (w/ Madusa) pinned WCW Cruiserweight Champion Disco Inferno to win the title
- Norman Smiley pinned Brian Knobbs (w/ Jimmy Hart) in a hardcore match a
- Perry Saturn, Dean Malenko, & Asya (w/ Shane Douglas) defeated Eddie Guerrero, WCW Tag Team Champion Billy Kidman, &
Torrie Wilson (w/ WCW Tag Team Champion Konnan) in an elimination match
- Buff Bagwell pinned Curt Hennig in a career match
- WCW World Title Tournament Semi-Finals: Bret Hart defeated Sting v
- Vampiro (w/ Jerry Only) defeated Berlyn (w/ the Wall) in a chain match
- Meng pinned Lex Luger (w/ Elizabeth)
- David Flair fought Kimberly to a no contest
- Bill Goldberg defeated Sid Vicious in an I Quit match
- WCW World Title Tournament Finals: Bret Hart defeated Chris Benoit to win the title
2000
Ft. Lauderdale, Florida:
- Billy Gunn defeated Eddie Guerrero for the WWF Intercontinental Title
2010
WWE Survivor Series: Miami, Florida:
- WWE US Champion Daniel Bryan defeated Ted Dibiase Jr. (w/ Maryse)
- WWE IC Champion Dolph Ziggler (w/ Vickie Guerrero) pinned Kaval
- Natalya Neidhart defeated WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool & WWE Divas Champion Layla to win the title in a handicap match
- Edge fought World Heavyweight Champion Kane to a draw
- WWE Tag Team Champions Heath Slater & Justin Gabriel (w/ Husky Harris, David Otunga, & Michael McGillicutty) defeated Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov
- WWE World Champion Randy Orton pinned Wade Barrett in a No DQ, no count-out match
