Daily Pro Wrestling History (11/21): Bret Hart wins WCW World title

1940

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Orville Brown defeated Dorv Roche in 2 out of 3 falls

- Lee Wykoff beat Dan O’Connor

- Steve Brody beat Jack Hader

- Prospector Pete and Ray Schwartz drew

1963

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Mongolian Stomper beat Bob Geigel 2 falls to 1

- Pat O’Connor beat Bulldog Plechas 2 falls to 0

- Rock Hunter beat Reggie Parks

Tampa, Florida:

- Mark Lewin & Don Curtis beat The Assassins to win the NWA world tag team titles

1964

Stillwater, Minnesota:

- AWA Champion Mad Dog Vachon beat Jack Lanza

- Larry Hennig & Harley Race beat Ivan Kalmikoff & Eddie Sharkey

1966

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada:

- Reggie Parks & Doug Gilbert & beat Larry Hennig & Harley Race

- Killer Kowalski beat Jack Lanza

- Billy Red Cloud beat Big K

1967

Tampa, Florida:

- Johnny Valentine beat Jose Lothario to keep the Florida title in a no DQ match

1968

Tampa, Florida:

- The Gladiator (Ricky Hunter) beat Nick Kozak to win the Florida title

1971

Green Bay, Wisconsin:

- Nick Bockwinkel beat Red Bastien

- Billy Robinson beat Ray Stevens

- Ivan Koloff beat Bull Bullinski

- Don Muraco beat Treach Phillips

1972

Tampa, Florida:

- Tim Woods beat Buddy Colt with Big Bad John as ref to win the Southern title

1973

Miami Beach, Florida:

- Dusty Rhodes beat Paul Jones via DQ in a Southern title match

1974

Jacksonville, Florida:

- Jack Brisco beat Terry Funk to retain NWA world title

- Dusty Rhodes & Jerry Brisco beat Dick Slater & Cowboy Bill Watts with Lou Thesz as referee

- Bob Armstrong beat Pak Song to retain the North American title

- Jos LeDuc beat Toru Tanaka to keep the Southern title

- Mongolian Stomper beat Bob Backlund

Osaka, Japan:

- AWA Tag Title vs IWA Tag Title: AWA Tag Team Champions Nick Bockwinkel & Ray Stevens & beat IWA Tag Team Champions Rusher Kimura & Great Kusatsu by DQ

- AWA Title vs IWA Title: AWA Champion Verne Gagne double knockout IWA Champion Mighty Inoue

1975

St. Louis, Missouri: (Attendance: 7811)

- NWA Champion Jack Brisco draw Rocky Johnson as both men won one fall within the one-hour limit

- Pat O’Connor and Dory Funk Jr. defeated Von Raschke and Nick Bockwinkel who were DQ for Bobby Heenan’s interference

- Missouri Champion Harley Race defeated Sailor Art Thomas

- Jerry Oates defeated Moose Cholak (sub for Dick Murdoch)

- Ox Baker defeated Omar Atlas

- Jim and John Valiant defeated Mike Hubert and Red Bastien

- Ali Vaziri defeated Tank Patton

1977

West Palm Beach, Florida:

- Lars Anderson beat Steve Keirn to keep the Florida title

1978

Tampa, Florida:

- Pak Song & Missouri Mauler & Mr. Uganda (Cyclone Negro) beat Dusty Rhodes & Killer Karl Kox & Sonny Myers

- Dick Slater beat Mike Graham via DQ for the Southern title

- Jack & Jerry Brisco beat Rising Suns

1979

Miami Beach, Florida:

- Harley Race beat Dusty Rhodes to retain the world title

- Manny Fernandez double count out Super Destroyer in a Florida title match

1980

St. Louis, Missouri:(Attendance: 7905)

- Ted DiBiase won the Missouri State Championship by defeating Ken Patera

- Dick the Bruiser defeated Ric Flair in a lumberjack match

- WWF Champion Bob Backlund defeated Bob Sweetan

- King Kong Brody double DQ Dick Murdoch

- Takachiho and Buzz Tyler defeated Rufus R. Jones and Pat O’Connor

- Bulldog Bob Brown defeated Art Crews

- Mike George and Roger Kirby defeated Eddie Gilbert and Akio Sato

Hollywood, Florida:

- Dusty Rhodes & Sir Oliver Humperdink beat The Sheik & Lord Al Hayes in a cage match

- Harley Race went to a 60:00 draw with Dory Funk Jr. to keep the NWA world title

- Baron Von Raschke beat Barry Windham to win the Florida title

- Jack Brisco beat Dick Slater via DQ

Allentown, Pennsylvania:

- Tony Garea & Larry Zbyszko defeated The Yukon Lumberjacks for the WWWF World Tag Team Title

Tampa, Florida:

- Pak Song & Missouri Mauler & Mr. Uganda beat Dusty Rhodes & Killer Karl Kox & Sonny Myers

- Dick Slater beat Mike Graham via DQ for the Southern title

- Jack & Jerry Brisco beat Rising Suns

1983

Montreal, Quebec, Canada:

- AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel beat Gino Brito

- International Champion Dino Bravo beat Sailor White

- Tony Parisi beat Bob Boucher

- Richard Charland no contest Mad Dog Lefebvre

- Gino Brito & Hubert Gallant beat Mr Hito & John White in 2 out of 3 falls

Memphis, Tennessee:

- The Jaguar beat The Grappler

- The A-Team beat U.S. Steel & Art Crews

- The Moondogs (Rex & Spot) beat Tom Pritchard & Giant Frazier

- Mid-America champ Buddy Landel beat Bobby Eaton

- U.S. Junior Heavyweight Champ Bill Dundee beat Koko Ware

- Southern Tag Champs Dream Machine & Porkchop Cash beat The Rock-n-Roll Express

- Dutch Mantel & Austin Idol beat Norvell Austin & Dennis Condrey to win the CWA Tag Team Titles

- Southern Champ Jerry Lawler beat The Russian Invader

- Jerry Lawler beat Andy Kaufman in a wrestling vs. boxing match

1986

Las Vegas, Nevada:

- AWA Champion Nick Bockwinkel went to a 60 minute draw with Curt Hennig

Kansas City, Missouri:

- Lights Out Death Match: Sam Houston defeated Bob Brown

- Yellow Paint Match: Rufus R. Jones and Rocky King wrestled The Mod Squad to a double DQ

- Tejio Kahn defeated Denny Brown

- Central States Tag Team Title: Dave Peterson & Todd Champion defeated Thunderfoot 1 & 2 to retain titles

- Italian Stalian and Warlord wresteled to a draw

- Mitch Snow defeated Mark Fleming

- Colt Steele defeated George South

1987

San Francisco, California:

- AWA Champion Curt Hennig beat DJ Peterson

- Wahoo McDaniel won battle royal

- Ray Stevens & Greg Gagne & Wahoo McDaniel beat Dennis Condrey & Randy Rose & Dick Slater

- Tommy Rich no contest Adrian Adonis

- Kevin Kelly & Nick Kiniski drew Mitch Snow & Alan West

- JT Southern beat Soldat Ustinov

Washington, D.C.:

- Kevin Sullivan fought the Barbarian to a draw

- Sting defeated Larry Zbyszko via disqualification

- UWF Heavyweight Champion Steve Williams defeated Rick Steiner

- Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin defeated Eddie Gilbert & UWF TV Champion Terry Taylor

- NWA World Champion Ron Garvin defeated NWA Tag Team Champion Arn Anderson

- Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson defeated NWA US Tag Team Champions Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane in a non-title bunkhouse match

- The Road Warriors defeated Ric Flair & NWA Tag Team Champion Tully Blanchard via disqualification

- Dusty Rhodes defeated NWA US Champion Lex Luger in a non-title bullrope match

1989

Raleigh, North Carolina:

- Jack Victory & Rip Morgan defeated Trent Knight & Brad Anderson

- Tom Zenk defeated Bob Emory via submission

- Mike Rotunda pinned Norman

- Road Warrior Hawk defeated Dan Spivey via disqualification

- The Samoan Swat Team & the Samoan Savage defeated Ranger Ross, Tommy Rich, & Eddie Gilbert

- NWA Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner pinned a member of Doom (Ron Simmons)

- Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane defeated Shane Douglas & Johnny Ace

- Sting fought NWA US Champion Lex Luger to a double disqualification

- NWA World Champion Ric Flair defeated NWA TV Champion the Great Muta via disqualification

1991

Richmond, Virginia:

- Big Josh & Mike Graham defeated Terrance Taylor & Richard Morton

- Johnny B. Badd pinned Thomas Rich

- Madusa defeated Bambi

- Big Van Vader fought PN News to a double count-out

- WCW TV Champion Steve Austin pinned WCW Light Heavyweight Champion Brian Pillman

- WCW US Champion Rick Rude defeated Sting via disqualification

- Arn Anderson & Larry Zbyzsko defeated Tom Zenk & WCW Tag Team Champion Dustin Rhodes

- Van Hammer pinned Cactus Jack

- Scott Steiner pinned Mr. Hughes

- WCW World Champion Lex Luger defeated Rick Steiner via disqualification

1992

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Marcus Alexander Bagwell defeated Diamond Dallas Page

- Erik Watts defeated Vinnie Vegas

- 2 Cold Scorpio defeated Tony Atlas

- Brian Pillman defeated Brad Armstrong

- Dustin Rhodes defeated Steve Austin

- WCW World Champion Ron Simmons defeated the Barbarian

- WCW/NWA Tag Team Champions Ricky Steamboat & Shane Douglas defeated WCW US Champion Rick Rude & Big Van Vader

Chilhowie, Virginia:

- Robbie Eagle beat Dark Secret

- The Nightstalker beat Dixie Dynamite

- Tracy Smothers beat Jimmy Golden

- Tim Horner beat SMW Champ The Dirty White Boy via DQ

- SMW Tag Champs The Rock-n-Roll Express beat The Heavenly Bodies (Lane & Pritchard)

1999

WCW Mayhem: Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

- WCW World Title Tournament Semi-Finals: Chris Benoit pinned Jeff Jarrett

- Evan Karagias (w/ Madusa) pinned WCW Cruiserweight Champion Disco Inferno to win the title

- Norman Smiley pinned Brian Knobbs (w/ Jimmy Hart) in a hardcore match a

- Perry Saturn, Dean Malenko, & Asya (w/ Shane Douglas) defeated Eddie Guerrero, WCW Tag Team Champion Billy Kidman, &

Torrie Wilson (w/ WCW Tag Team Champion Konnan) in an elimination match

- Buff Bagwell pinned Curt Hennig in a career match

- WCW World Title Tournament Semi-Finals: Bret Hart defeated Sting v

- Vampiro (w/ Jerry Only) defeated Berlyn (w/ the Wall) in a chain match

- Meng pinned Lex Luger (w/ Elizabeth)

- David Flair fought Kimberly to a no contest

- Bill Goldberg defeated Sid Vicious in an I Quit match

- WCW World Title Tournament Finals: Bret Hart defeated Chris Benoit to win the title

2000

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida:

- Billy Gunn defeated Eddie Guerrero for the WWF Intercontinental Title

2010

WWE Survivor Series: Miami, Florida:

- WWE US Champion Daniel Bryan defeated Ted Dibiase Jr. (w/ Maryse)

- WWE IC Champion Dolph Ziggler (w/ Vickie Guerrero) pinned Kaval

- Natalya Neidhart defeated WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool & WWE Divas Champion Layla to win the title in a handicap match

- Edge fought World Heavyweight Champion Kane to a draw

- WWE Tag Team Champions Heath Slater & Justin Gabriel (w/ Husky Harris, David Otunga, & Michael McGillicutty) defeated Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov

- WWE World Champion Randy Orton pinned Wade Barrett in a No DQ, no count-out match