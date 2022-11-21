ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roomba Hysterically Pulls Double Duty In This Witch’s House

By Cassandra Yorgey
 3 days ago

That’s so hysterical and also incredibly creative.

We’ve all heard the old adage ‘work smart, not hard’ so this cleaning robot has been modified with a cleansing spell kit for a delightful Neo-pagan meets kitchen witch mashup. The Roomba bot has a small pyramid of palo santo on top of it, with the tip smoking like incense. Next to that are several crystals of rhodonite, citrine, and blue agate. The helpful little robot is then sent on its merry little way to vacuum and simultaneously smudge the home.

Kitchen witches have been wholeheartedly embracing multitasking and new cleaning technology to create more time and space in their daily lives. This combination of cleaning both the physical home and the spiritual home simultaneously is a foundation of kitchen witchcraft which believes the energies are linked in a manner similar to Feng Shui .

Palo Santo is a common alternative used in a smoke cleanse instead of a sage smudging especially for those allergic to sage. Both smudges and palo Santo sticks can be a fire safety hazard, especially when placed on top of a self-moving robot, so the more cautious might seek to replace the smoke element with a fragrance, spray, or a bundle of unlit herbs. These are common smoke-free alternatives used for cleansing and purifying.

This clever cleaning spell hack has us all giggling at the idea of spell robots!

