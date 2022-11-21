Read full article on original website
Hilltop Road construction completed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield has announced the completion of the Hilltop Road construction project. The $2.8 million project started in August 2020 and wrapped up on Tuesday with crews applying pavement markings. Hilltop Road is now paved with asphalt and widened to include compacted shoulders....
Woman's death being investigated as a murder
The Macon County Coroner has identified a murder victim as 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash of Warrensburg. She was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds in her home Wednesday night. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday and her death is still under investigation. ORIGINAL:. Police in Macon County are investigating the death...
Police: Woman slaps Pet Smart employee over how she was holding a leash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information in reference to an aggravated battery that took place at Pet Smart located at 3183 S Veterans Parkway in Springfield, IL. Police say at 5:48 p.m. on November 1, a female who is 5 feet 6 inches...
Turkey Trot in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a Thanksgiving Turkey Trot in Jacksonville. The trot is from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Fitness World Health Club & Sports Complex. Participants will meet at the Fitness World parking lot. The trot is a 5k. The event...
Lottery player wins $550,000 at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois lottery player has won $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. Officials say this is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto this year. The winning ticket was purchased at Freedom...
Registration open for Youth Goose Hunt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Youth interested in participating in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt on January 16 can register now. The youth goose hunt will be held at private waterfowl hunting clubs in the Canton area in Fulton County, and hunters selected...
ISP updates rules to firearms access
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
St. John's breadline hosts Thanksgiving dinner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — St. John's Breadline will be providing a full Thanksgiving meal to those in need. From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. St John's Breadline will be hosting its annual meal for the Holiday at their building at 430 North 5th Street. Guests will be able to...
Downtown Springfield businesses prepare for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are just a few days away. Local businesses in Downtown Springfield are gearing up for shoppers. Two local businesses in Downtown Springfield told us they are excited and ready for the weekend of shopping. At Springfield Vintage, owner Linda...
Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Manolito D. Conner Sr, 54, has pleaded guilty to stabbing a 37-year-old woman. Conner stabbed the woman on September 12. Police found the woman with multiple stab wounds in her chest and lower extremities. Conner pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder. He must serve 85%...
Decatur experiencing technical issues affecting payments
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. On November 14, Decatur implemented a computer software upgrade, and despite successful tests of the system, Decatur is experiencing certain processing...
One country road, one small shop, countless local vendors. Inside Country Road Relics
Springfield, IL — Experience the countryside at Country Road Relics. Find one-of-a-kind items, made by your Central Illinois Neighbors. Owner, Debbie Heffner, says she takes pride in being a unique shop that supports small businesses in our communities. November 26, 2022, Country Road Relics will be participating in The...
Back in time to 1999: The Decatur Seven
Champaign IL WCCU — The story of the Decatur Seven that went nationwide. Activists and state officials were involved, criminal charges and expulsions were given, and the overall concern was that these kids' lives would forever be damaged. The city of Decatur went into a complete divide back in...
Springfield man sentenced to 120 months for attempted enticement of a minor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor. Stacey Furlow, 61, of the 3000 block of North Peoria Road, was sentenced on Tuesday to concurrent terms of 120 months imprisonment for attempted enticement of a minor, 60 months imprisonment for use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor, and 120 months imprisonment for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Decatur man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant woman on Tuesday. Darius R. Coffie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and intentional homicide to an unborn child. Coffie was arrested on May 10, 2022, after a brief chase conducted by the U.S. Marshals and...
Veterans Affair nurse recruiting campaign visits LLCC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Department of Veterans Affairs launched a new nursing recruiting campaign called Service that Rewards. The goal of the campaign is to showcase the rewards of nursing careers within the department. Veterans Affairs Illiana Nurse Recruiters visited Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) as part of...
