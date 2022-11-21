Christian Pulisic set to make World Cup debut with US: ‘I don’t want to take a moment of this for granted’

Read full article on original website
English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
Soccer world reacts to shocking Wales red card
Iran and Wales were locked in a tight scoreless draw nearing stoppage time at the 2022 World Cup when the game changed entirely on a reckless challenge and video review. Iran forward Mehdi Taremi got behind the Wales defense and appeared to have an angle at a one-on-one attempt against goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. But Hennessey Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to shocking Wales red card appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cheshmi's late goal sends Iran to 2-0 win over Wales
Al RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 at the World Cup on Friday. Cheshmi's strike from outside the box was just beyond the diving reach of Wales backup goalkeeper Danny Ward, who was pressed into duty when starter Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 86th minute. Ramin Rezaeian...
Neymar injured, Richarlison scores for Brazil in shutout win at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Seleção.”. A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.
Teen star helps Spain overwhelm Costa Rica in World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way Wednesday as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. “I could never have...
Iran players end silent protest at World Cup amid threats of reprisals
Iran’s players sang their national anthem before their World Cup game against Wales, four days after staying silent in protest against their goverment
World Cup attendees find housing in the desert, a long way from stadiums
AL KHOR, Qatar — For scores of foreign soccer fans, the road to the World Cup in Doha starts every morning at a barren campsite in the middle of the desert. Visitors who found hotels in central Doha booked up or far beyond their budget have settled for the faraway, dust-blown tent village in Al Khor, where there are no locks on tents nor beers on draft.
