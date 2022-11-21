Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Parkland Community College hosting coat drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Parkland Community College is launching a free winter coat event on campus. The event goes through December 16. Parkland employees and the community are encouraged to hang clean coats sizes toddler to adult on the racks and place clean hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves in the labeled bins beneath the racks.
newschannel20.com
Santas and Simchas for Seniors
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Several years ago, Holly York began Santas for Seniors in Champaign, and now it has expanded to include other organizations such as Champaign Family Service. The campaign, now called Santas and Simchas for Seniors, is designed to bring a little extra joy and holiday cheer...
newschannel20.com
Apply for mentored archery deer at Kickapoo State Recreation area
OAKWOOD,Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host its third annual mentored archery deer hunting opportunity for adults and youth. The event will be at the Kickapoo State Recreation Area from December 13 through January 8. The deadline to apply for a spot is 11:59...
newschannel20.com
Decatur Turkey Tournament taking place this week
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Turkey Tournament returns for the 2022 season. The tournament started on Tuesday and will continue through Saturday. This is the 52nd year of the tournament, and it is being held at Stephen Decatur Middle School. Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) is sponsoring...
newschannel20.com
Back in time to 1999: The Decatur Seven
Champaign IL WCCU — The story of the Decatur Seven that went nationwide. Activists and state officials were involved, criminal charges and expulsions were given, and the overall concern was that these kids' lives would forever be damaged. The city of Decatur went into a complete divide back in...
newschannel20.com
Decatur experiencing technical issues affecting payments
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. On November 14, Decatur implemented a computer software upgrade, and despite successful tests of the system, Decatur is experiencing certain processing...
newschannel20.com
Lincoln Library hosts pop-up library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library hosted another pop-up library on Wednesday. This time the pop-up library was on 1100 South Grand Ave East. This location could be more permanent than the others. "So, the library has really come a long way, especially after the pandemic, we're really...
newschannel20.com
Lottery player wins $550,000 at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois lottery player has won $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. Officials say this is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto this year. The winning ticket was purchased at Freedom...
newschannel20.com
Temporary visitor restriction at Memorial Health hospitals due to respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions at its five hospitals to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) ) recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. The restrictions...
newschannel20.com
Previewing 2022 IHSA Football State Championships
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Alessandra Pontbriand was joined by Williamsville senior sports reporter Seth Kunz in studio to preview Friday's 2022 IHSA Football State Championships. 2022 IHSA Football State Championships Friday at Memorial Stadium, Champaign. 2A: St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley. 3A: Williamsville vs. IC Catholic. 4A: Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Providence...
newschannel20.com
Illinois football bowl game possibilities
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Illinois Football looking to end their regular season on a high note despite three straight losses in Big Ten play. Illinois remains in play to win the Big Ten West title this weekend but need three pieces to fall in place. It all begins on...
newschannel20.com
The 55th annual Turkey Trot in Urbana
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana Park District will host the 55th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. The trot will be at the Lake House in Crystal Lake Park. Turkey Trot is a one-mile fun run/walk that is a great way to get some exercise before you sit down for dinner.
newschannel20.com
Police identified man 'involved in a stabbing' of U of I student
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — UPDATE:. Police have identified a man they want to interview who they say was "involved in a stabbing" early Thanksgiving morning that injured a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student. Offices released a photo of the man that was captured on a security camera and...
newschannel20.com
Teen denied probation after bringing gun to school
Champaign, Ill. (WCCU) — A 16-year-old has been denied probation after being accused of bringing a gun to Centennial High School last month. He appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, where the public defender asked if could he be released for having good behavior in the detention center and no any prior incidents with police.
newschannel20.com
Correctional sergeant assaulted and airlifted to hospital
PONTIAC, ILL. (WICS) — A correctional sergeant and correctional officer were assaulted by someone in custody on Wednesday at the Pontiac Correctional Center. Officials say the subject assaulted them with a homemade weapon. The correctional sergeant was taken to the local emergency room by ambulance and was flown to...
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Rantoul shooting identified
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup, has identified the man who was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Rantoul on Sunday. Decarlo S. Douglas, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:07 pm. According to the coroner, Douglas...
newschannel20.com
Police: 16-year-old female arrested for Urbana High School threat from Nov. 7
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police along with FBI Agents and officers from Chicago Police Department arrested a juvenile connected to terrorist threats at Urbana High School on November 7. On November 7, Urbana High School received a threat over the phone saying she was going to kill...
newschannel20.com
Illinois Football head coach Bret Bielema's family suffers another devastating loss
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — According to Illinois athletics, Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema's father in law Greg Hielsberg, passed away earlier in the day on Wednesday. Greg is the father of Bret's wife Jen and grandfather to Bret and Jen's two young girls. This comes just a week...
newschannel20.com
Crews respond to fire at waste disposal building
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire in the 4800 block of North Cunningham at GFL-Area Disposal in Urbana at 11:46 am on Tuesday. The Thomasboro Fire Department tells us they received a report of a truck on fire inside the building. Upon...
newschannel20.com
Home invasion, bricks through window
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Police Department says they responded to a report of a home invasion on Monday. It happened in the 500 block of South Locust St. Police say the intruder threw two bricks through an apartment's glass door around 12:06 a.m. They...
Comments / 0