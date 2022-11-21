ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

$1.4 million awarded to fund an additional 77 new emergency shelter beds in Rhode Island

The McKee Administration today announced it has awarded $1.4 million to fund an additional 77 new emergency shelter beds. This round of funding is in addition to $4.1 million distributed over the last six months that helped fund 274 beds, bringing the total number of new shelter beds funded in 2022 to 351. With these additions, the Department of Housing expects the statewide shelter capacity to include more than 1,000 operational beds.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Rhode Island Set to commence adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation’s Office of Cannabis Regulation announced this morning that five licensed medical marijuana compassion centers have received state approval to begin selling adult use marijuana on or after December 1. Pursuant to the Rhode Island Cannabis Act, which was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Most popular baby names for girls in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Rhode Island in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma,...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

As Americans make runs to grab last minute food items ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday gasoline prices at the pump continue to tick downard – albeit to levels that still represent a premium over a year ago. A gallon of gas was $3.66 on average nationwide on Monday, November...
GEORGIA STATE

