Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night
Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
1 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Jersey County
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a car crash in Jersey County on Monday. The crash happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16, according to Illinois State Police. A 2022 Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound on...
newschannel20.com
Secretary of State Police conducting parking lot stings
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Secretary of State's office will begin conducting parking lot stings on Friday. Throughout the holiday season, the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls statewide throughout the holiday season and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities.
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
UPDATE: I-74 reopens after six-car crash in Illinois
Update 12:23 p.m Illinois State Police confirm eastbound I-74 has reopened after earlier crash. Update 9:25 a.m. Illinois State Police report a six-car accident occurred at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-74 eastbound near milepost 202. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police continue to investigate, with the eastbound lanes remaining closed […]
Can police enforce handicap parking laws on private property in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stores will be filled with holiday shoppers later this season, and that means more packed parking lots. Handicap spots are many times the only open stalls. But are Illinois police allowed to enforce handicap parking laws on private property? Handicap spots have specific signs or markings. They are usually closest to […]
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release details on three vehicle wrong-way crash on I-57 south of Mt. Vernon
Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred on I-57 south of Mt. Vernon. State Police say 24-year-old Christine Mason of Chicago was traveling southbound when she struck the rear of a camper being pulled by 48-year-old Jason Acrey of Taylorsville, Georgia. Mason then went into the median and crossed into the northbound lanes striking a semi-trailer driven by 57-year-old Robert Hess of Goreville.
Black Friday shopping in Illinois? Think twice before parking your car
Black Friday shopping could lead to large crowds and packed parking spaces, depending on where you venture. In Illinois, drivers should think twice about where to park.
newschannel20.com
Police: Woman slaps Pet Smart employee over how she was holding a leash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information in reference to an aggravated battery that took place at Pet Smart located at 3183 S Veterans Parkway in Springfield, IL. Police say at 5:48 p.m. on November 1, a female who is 5 feet 6 inches...
wlds.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Truck to Strike Utility Pole on Jacksonville’s North End
No one was injured in a two-vehicle collision after one of the vehicles struck a utility pole Tuesday morning. Jacksonville Police, the Jacksonville Fire Department, and LifeStar EMS were called to the intersection of West Lafayette and North Diamond at 9:23AM Tuesday. According to a police report, a white Chevy...
Person dead after crash on I-255 near Highway 15 in St. Clair County
Several crashes occurred overnight ahead of a busy travel day.
Illinois State Police holds training for high stress situations
(WTVO) — The Illinois State Police showed off one of their most immersive training exercises on Wednesday. The MILO Simulation gives police departments hands-on training in high stress situation. The state police have had this technology for four years, but the state started offering the training to other law enforcement agencies in the state this […]
wlds.com
Fire Consumes Home in Rural Meredosia Wednesday Night
Multiple fire departments in the surrounding area responded to a structure fire in rural Meredosia on Wednesday night. Reports of a structure fire were called in for multiple departments at 7:25PM Wednesday night for a residence located at 523 Spunky Ridge Road in rural Meredosia. Little details are known at...
WAND TV
Police: All lanes reopened after property damage crash off I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police were on the scene of a property damage crash off of Interstate 55 near mile post 102 Monday morning. According to police, the crash happened just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area, anyone in the area can expect delays, traffic is down to one inside lane.
newschannel20.com
Hilltop Road construction completed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield has announced the completion of the Hilltop Road construction project. The $2.8 million project started in August 2020 and wrapped up on Tuesday with crews applying pavement markings. Hilltop Road is now paved with asphalt and widened to include compacted shoulders....
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROL
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during November. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Illinois is not among the 38 U.S. states that have a “Stand Your Ground” law, residents do have the right to use a gun to defend themselves in their homes in certain situations. On the books in Illinois is the “Justifiable Use of Force” law, or 750 ILCS 5/7, a […]
KFVS12
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?
(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
