ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Illinois is not among the 38 U.S. states that have a “Stand Your Ground” law, residents do have the right to use a gun to defend themselves in their homes in certain situations. On the books in Illinois is the “Justifiable Use of Force” law, or 750 ILCS 5/7, a […]

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO