Springfield, IL

WCIA

Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night

Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
WARRENSBURG, IL
newschannel20.com

Secretary of State Police conducting parking lot stings

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Secretary of State's office will begin conducting parking lot stings on Friday. Throughout the holiday season, the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls statewide throughout the holiday season and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: I-74 reopens after six-car crash in Illinois

Update 12:23 p.m Illinois State Police confirm eastbound I-74 has reopened after earlier crash. Update 9:25 a.m. Illinois State Police report a six-car accident occurred at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-74 eastbound near milepost 202. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police continue to investigate, with the eastbound lanes remaining closed […]
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police release details on three vehicle wrong-way crash on I-57 south of Mt. Vernon

Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred on I-57 south of Mt. Vernon. State Police say 24-year-old Christine Mason of Chicago was traveling southbound when she struck the rear of a camper being pulled by 48-year-old Jason Acrey of Taylorsville, Georgia. Mason then went into the median and crossed into the northbound lanes striking a semi-trailer driven by 57-year-old Robert Hess of Goreville.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wlds.com

Fire Consumes Home in Rural Meredosia Wednesday Night

Multiple fire departments in the surrounding area responded to a structure fire in rural Meredosia on Wednesday night. Reports of a structure fire were called in for multiple departments at 7:25PM Wednesday night for a residence located at 523 Spunky Ridge Road in rural Meredosia. Little details are known at...
MEREDOSIA, IL
WAND TV

Police: All lanes reopened after property damage crash off I-55

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police were on the scene of a property damage crash off of Interstate 55 near mile post 102 Monday morning. According to police, the crash happened just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area, anyone in the area can expect delays, traffic is down to one inside lane.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Hilltop Road construction completed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield has announced the completion of the Hilltop Road construction project. The $2.8 million project started in August 2020 and wrapped up on Tuesday with crews applying pavement markings. Hilltop Road is now paved with asphalt and widened to include compacted shoulders....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?

(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
ILLINOIS STATE

