ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Davis Cup: Italy beats US to reach semifinal with Canada

MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Sports In Brief

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in Portugal's 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester United following a tell-all interview, he let his soccer do the talking at the start of likely his final World Cup.
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Ukraine's bombed capital clutched empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for power and warmth Thursday, switching defiantly into survival mode after new Russian missile strikes a day earlier plunged the city and much of the country into the dark.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy