ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

18-year-old charged after crash kills man, injures 6 in South Loop

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auXHf_0jIrGJIw00

Man dead, 6 injured after driver speeding from police crashes in South Loop 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old driver was charged in hit-and-run that left one man dead and six others hurt in the South Loop was driving 75 mph at the time of the crash on Michigan Avenue, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Kendall Sprouts is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving after the deadly crash near 14th Street and Michigan Avenue.

At his bond hearing Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors said Sprouts was driving at about 75 mph, headed south on Michigan Avenue, when he crashed into a Hyundai Sonata that was trying to make a U-turn, after police had pulled over the Sonata for a traffic stop.

Sprouts had pulled into the left turn lane to try to get around a stopped police vehicle, and narrowly missed running over a police officer, when he hit the Sonata and an oncoming Jeep Compass, before crashing into several parked cars, according to prosecutors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFLV8_0jIrGJIw00
18-year-old charged in fatal South Loop crash was going 75 mph, prosecutors say 00:36

The Sonata flipped on its side, and its driver, 22-year-old Keyshawn Javon Gray, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Six other people, including Sprouts, were injured in the crash. A 13-year-old and 14-year-old were among the six injured.

The Sonata's front seat passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was treated at Northwestern for two broken ribs, a spinal fracture, a pulmonary contusion, a blunt cardiac contusion, a broken jaw, and hemorrhaging on her brain. She remained in the intensive care unit on Wednesday, prosecutors said.

The back seat passenger in the Sonata, and all three people in the Jeeep Compass were treated for minor injuries.

Sprouts also suffered minor injuries in the crash, and prosecutors said preliminary results from a DUI kit revealed he was not driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

His bail was set at $20,000, and he is due back in court on Dec. 12.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Elderly man left critical after South Chicago hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a pickup truck after an elderly man was hit as he was crossing the street in South Chicago Saturday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened around 1:55 p.m. as he was crossing 87th Street at the crosswalk of Commerical Avenue. While he was crossing, a dark-colored pickup truck struck […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

ISP investigate shooting on southbound I-55 near California Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating an expressway shooting that happened early Sunday morning. District Chicago troopers responded to the shooting around 2:57 a.m. on I-55 southbound near California Avenue. No injuries were reported. The ramp from California Avenue to I-55 southbound was closed for investigation. All...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men charged after 2 CPD officers injured while responding to Gold Coast fight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two officers are injured after a fight spilled out of a Gold Coast bar into the Street Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to multiple people fighting in the 0-100 block of West Division Street around 5:45 p.m. The bar where this happened just opened a few months ago. The owner of Gold Coast Social, a country bar that just opened a few weeks ago, said he called police. Staff explained that there were about 70 people inside watching the Mexico versus Argentina World Cup game. Witnesses say after Mexico lost, some fans got aggressive. The owner said...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot inside hotel in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning inside a hotel in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn near West Madison Street and South Franklin Street. According to police, two men were arguing when one man pulled out […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering

CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police

CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

6-time felon boarded a CTA bus with a long gun, prosecutors say

Chicago — A six-time convicted felon is facing new charges after allegedly boarding a CTA bus with a long gun on Friday evening. Chicago police responded to a call of a person boarding a bus with a long gun around 9:30 p.m. They pulled the bus over in the 3200 block of West Chicago and found a passenger who matched the description of the man who allegedly had a weapon, Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Bagnowski said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
131K+
Followers
30K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy