ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Son seeks order directing UCLA doctors to continue mother's medical care

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Chatsworth man is asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order on behalf of his mother, directing UCLA doctors to continue giving the ill woman life-sustaining measures rather that "comfort" steps that he says could be implemented by her physicians as soon as Friday, possibly leading to her death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Public health department offers tips to avoid spreading viruses at gatherings

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging the public Thursday to take “sensible health safety measures” to protect the most vulnerable people at Thanksgiving gatherings from COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus. The combination of being up-to-date on vaccines, testing,...
HeySoCal

LA County sliding into another COVID-19 winter surge

Los Angeles County’s slide into another winter surge of COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday, with health officials reporting more than 3,000 new infections and the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals climbing to nearly 800. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
uci.edu

University of California, Irvine School of Law Withdraws From Participating in U.S. News Annual Law School Rankings

Message from Dean and Chancellor's Professor of Law Austen Parrish. I write to share our decision to withdraw from participating in the U.S. News & World Report annual law school rankings – a decision that we have not reached lightly. Over the last several days, faculty have met to discuss as a group, and I have had conversations and meetings with staff, student leaders, alumni, and others. With thoughtful feedback and strong encouragement within our community, we will not be submitting proprietary data this year to U.S. News for use in its law school rankings.
IRVINE, CA
960 The Ref

Bomb squads in southern California recover torpedo from ocean

LOS ANGELES — Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange County in California worked together with the United States Navy to recover a torpedo on Monday. According to the Orange County Register, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau got a call on Monday about a “suspicious device” that was seen floating in the water. The call was placed by a boater off the coast of Dana Point.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Sierra Village Associates Pays $190MM for 363-Unit Apartment Community in Irvine

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to sources with knowledge of the transaction, the property was sold for $190 million, or about $523,415 per unit.) CBRE negotiated the sale of luxury multifamily community, RIZE Irvine to Sierra Village Associates, an LLC based in Southern California. The sale represents the largest single-asset multifamily sale in Orange County since 2016.
IRVINE, CA
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA
citywatchla.com

Votes are Tabulated. Did We Make the Right Choices?

Citizens all around America recently cast their votes for the candidates they were supporting to lead the country, state, and our City of the Angels in the years ahead. Sufficient votes have been counted in Los Angeles County to determine who will represent the coveted elected positions in the many public offices. Congratulations to Mayor elect Karen Bass and the host of other Los Angeles City winners. I also include the newest member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Lindsey Horvath who defeated Bob Hertzberg and will represent large portions of Los Angeles County including the San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles County’s COVID hospitalizations back over 700

The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has surpassed 700 amid rising infection rates, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. There were 727 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday’s update, up from 681 Saturday. Of those patients, 88 were being treated in intensive care, up from 77.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County reports over 4,800 new COVID infections in 3 days

Los Angeles County recorded more than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period ending Monday, as infection numbers continued rising at a concerning level. The county Department of Public Health reported 2,233 new infections Saturday, 1,506 on Sunday and 1,123 Monday. Figures on Sundays and Mondays have been traditionally lower than expected due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy