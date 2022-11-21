Chilean copper miner Antofagasta remains “a good horse to pick for the energy transition”. Copper prices are likely to continue increasing owing to the metal’s key role in electric-vehicle production and renewable-energy systems. Antofagasta sits on “significant reserves and has already put billions into the future of its mines”. Though 2023 might be “leaner” due to higher costs and an increase in Chile’s mining tax, there is “value for the longer term”. 1,306p.

13 HOURS AGO