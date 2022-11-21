Read full article on original website
Solar panels vs heat pumps
Heat pump or solar panels? Both types of renewable energy system can reduce your carbon footprint, improve your home’s energy efficiency – and save you money on your energy bills. But how do they compare? We put them head to head. How heat pumps work. Heat pumps use...
Middle-income households to receive £15,000 energy efficiency grant
Middle-income earners could receive up to £15,000 from the government to make their homes more energy efficient and help cut bills, it has been reported. Business secretary Grant Shapps is expected to make the announcement next week as households struggle with rising energy prices. Better insulation and smart heating devices could help slash future bills.
Share tips of the week – 25 November
Chilean copper miner Antofagasta remains “a good horse to pick for the energy transition”. Copper prices are likely to continue increasing owing to the metal’s key role in electric-vehicle production and renewable-energy systems. Antofagasta sits on “significant reserves and has already put billions into the future of its mines”. Though 2023 might be “leaner” due to higher costs and an increase in Chile’s mining tax, there is “value for the longer term”. 1,306p.
