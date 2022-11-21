Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Davis Cup: Italy beats US to reach semifinal with Canada
MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
Porterville Recorder
British Open winner Cameron Smith 1 behind at Australian PGA
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith birdied his final hole Friday to move to within one shot of the lead after two rounds of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland. The two-time Australian PGA winner and world No. 3 shot a six-under 65 despite a...
