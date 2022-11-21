ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

wshu.org

Lamont plans to appoint a new Department of Transportation commissioner

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont plans to appoint Garrett Eucalitto as the new commissioner of the Department of Transportation. Eucalitto has been the state transportation department’s deputy commissioner for the past three years. Before that he was transportation program director for the National Governors Association. Lamont said hose roles have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Hochul signs temporary cryptocurrency-mining moratorium

In a major win for environmental groups, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation placing a two-year ban on new large-scale operations used to generate cryptocurrency Tuesday. Environmental activists, like Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian, argue energy-intensive, Bitcoin-mining operations use large amounts of fossil fuels and work...
wshu.org

Sarno critical of reinstatement of two Springfield police officers

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he’s “concerned” with the reinstatement of two city police officers. The pair were convicted in connection with a 2015 off-duty fight outside of a city bar. On Tuesday, the Springfield Police Commission voted to reinstate officers Christian Cicero and Daniel Billingsley. They...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wshu.org

New Haven approves replacement for Columbus statue at Wooster Square

New Haven, Connecticut's Board of Alders has approved a new monument to replace the controversial Christopher Columbus statue in its historic Wooster Square Park. The city took down the Columbus statue two years ago in response to national protests over culturally inappropriate monuments. “This has not been an easy process...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wshu.org

Connecticut receives first multi-million dollar payment from opioid settlement

Attorney General William Tong announced on Tuesday Connecticut’s first payment from the recent multi-state Johnson and Johnson opioid settlement case of $42.7 million. 52 states and territories reached an agreement with the pharmaceutical giant and three major pharmaceutical distributors in an historic $26 billion settlement deal. Tong said the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Three Connecticut schools still use Indigenous names and logos

Connecticut officials have determined that three schools are not in compliance with a new law that prohibits the use of Native American customs or traditions such as mascots, team names, or logos. The state’s Office of Policy Management has found that Canton High School, Killingly High School, and Windsor High...
CANTON, CT
wshu.org

Navy finishes upgraded submarine pier in New London

Naval Submarine Base New London held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to unveil its new submarine pier. Rebuilding Pier 32 cost over $68 million to construct, and replaces the original pier that was built in 1978. U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-CT) said new infrastructure, such as the pier, is...
NEW LONDON, CT
wshu.org

Hochul signs bills to educate hate crime convicts and ‘de-radicalize’ people

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul decried the rise in violent domestic terrorism in New York and the nation today, and signed two bills into law that she says will takes steps toward trying to prevent it. Hochul listed some recent disturbing events, including two armed men in New York’s Penn...
wshu.org

Indigenous-led demonstration in Plymouth marks National Day of Mourning

As families across the country celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, many Indigenous people and supporters will observe the National Day of Mourning, founded in Plymouth in 1970. Organizers say the event is both spiritual and political — a remembering of the genocide of their ancestors and the theft of Native land....
PLYMOUTH, CT
wshu.org

Eastern Connecticut State University hosts annual community Thanksgiving meal

Eastern Connecticut State University held its first in-person community Thanksgiving meal since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic almost three years ago. Around 500 local residents and community members enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal served up by University students and staff at the campus dining hall as part of their day of giving.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
wshu.org

Holidays offer many dangerous temptations, so pet owners should practice these safety tips

The holidays can bring with them a whole host of temping dangers for your family pet, from the Christmas tree, to gift wrapping accessories, to leftover holiday treats. Dr. Caroline Maguire, the emergency department director at Central Hospital For Veterinary Medicine in North Haven, said her hospital sees a higher number of emergencies around the holidays.
NORTH HAVEN, CT

