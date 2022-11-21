Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Lamont plans to appoint a new Department of Transportation commissioner
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont plans to appoint Garrett Eucalitto as the new commissioner of the Department of Transportation. Eucalitto has been the state transportation department’s deputy commissioner for the past three years. Before that he was transportation program director for the National Governors Association. Lamont said hose roles have...
wshu.org
Hochul signs temporary cryptocurrency-mining moratorium
In a major win for environmental groups, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation placing a two-year ban on new large-scale operations used to generate cryptocurrency Tuesday. Environmental activists, like Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian, argue energy-intensive, Bitcoin-mining operations use large amounts of fossil fuels and work...
wshu.org
Eversource, United Illuminating will cut Connecticut's electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The electric bills for roughly 1.5 million power customers in Connecticut are expected to spike dramatically come January, but a long-awaited initiative that would ease monthly energy costs for the state’s lowest-income residents is still more than a year away. Last week, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s...
wshu.org
Sarno critical of reinstatement of two Springfield police officers
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he’s “concerned” with the reinstatement of two city police officers. The pair were convicted in connection with a 2015 off-duty fight outside of a city bar. On Tuesday, the Springfield Police Commission voted to reinstate officers Christian Cicero and Daniel Billingsley. They...
wshu.org
New Haven approves replacement for Columbus statue at Wooster Square
New Haven, Connecticut's Board of Alders has approved a new monument to replace the controversial Christopher Columbus statue in its historic Wooster Square Park. The city took down the Columbus statue two years ago in response to national protests over culturally inappropriate monuments. “This has not been an easy process...
wshu.org
Connecticut receives first multi-million dollar payment from opioid settlement
Attorney General William Tong announced on Tuesday Connecticut’s first payment from the recent multi-state Johnson and Johnson opioid settlement case of $42.7 million. 52 states and territories reached an agreement with the pharmaceutical giant and three major pharmaceutical distributors in an historic $26 billion settlement deal. Tong said the...
wshu.org
Three Connecticut schools still use Indigenous names and logos
Connecticut officials have determined that three schools are not in compliance with a new law that prohibits the use of Native American customs or traditions such as mascots, team names, or logos. The state’s Office of Policy Management has found that Canton High School, Killingly High School, and Windsor High...
wshu.org
Navy finishes upgraded submarine pier in New London
Naval Submarine Base New London held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to unveil its new submarine pier. Rebuilding Pier 32 cost over $68 million to construct, and replaces the original pier that was built in 1978. U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-CT) said new infrastructure, such as the pier, is...
wshu.org
Hochul signs bills to educate hate crime convicts and ‘de-radicalize’ people
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul decried the rise in violent domestic terrorism in New York and the nation today, and signed two bills into law that she says will takes steps toward trying to prevent it. Hochul listed some recent disturbing events, including two armed men in New York’s Penn...
wshu.org
Indigenous-led demonstration in Plymouth marks National Day of Mourning
As families across the country celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, many Indigenous people and supporters will observe the National Day of Mourning, founded in Plymouth in 1970. Organizers say the event is both spiritual and political — a remembering of the genocide of their ancestors and the theft of Native land....
wshu.org
Hochul signs legislation allowing college athletes in New York to receive compensation
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Monday that would allow college student-athletes in New York to receive compensation for endorsements and athletic participation. For decades, student-athletes were not allowed to be paid for their performance or for the use of their name, image, or likeness in college athletics. In 2021,...
wshu.org
Eastern Connecticut State University hosts annual community Thanksgiving meal
Eastern Connecticut State University held its first in-person community Thanksgiving meal since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic almost three years ago. Around 500 local residents and community members enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal served up by University students and staff at the campus dining hall as part of their day of giving.
wshu.org
Holidays offer many dangerous temptations, so pet owners should practice these safety tips
The holidays can bring with them a whole host of temping dangers for your family pet, from the Christmas tree, to gift wrapping accessories, to leftover holiday treats. Dr. Caroline Maguire, the emergency department director at Central Hospital For Veterinary Medicine in North Haven, said her hospital sees a higher number of emergencies around the holidays.
Comments / 0