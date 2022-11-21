Study of average credit score ranks New Mexico near bottom

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A study from WalletHub ranks the states with the highest and lowest average credit scores as of October 2022. New Mexico ranks in the bottom half, coming in at 39 on the list with an average credit score of 682.

According to the study, the average credit score in the U.S. is 695., it says the score to strive for is at least a 750 credit score. To compile the rankings, WalletHub compared the average credit scores of residents in each state based on data from TransUnion.

Rank (1=Highest) State Average Credit Score 1 Minnesota 724 2 New Hampshire 719 3 Vermont 718 4 Massachusetts 716 5 South Dakota 715 6 North Dakota 715 7 Hawaii 715 8 Washington 714 9 Oregon 712 10 Nebraska 712 11 Wisconsin 711 12 Colorado 711 13 Iowa 710 14 Idaho 709 15 Montana 708 16 Maine 708 17 Utah 707 18 Connecticut 706 19 Rhode Island 706 20 New Jersey 705 21 Pennsylvania 704 22 New York 704 23 Alaska 703 24 California 703 25 Wyoming 700 26 Virginia 699 27 Michigan 699 28 Illinois 698 29 Maryland 696 30 Kansas 695 31 Arizona 694 32 Ohio 693 33 Delaware 693 34 Indiana 691 35 Missouri 690 36 Florida 689 37 North Carolina 686 38 Tennessee 682 39 New Mexico 682 40 Nevada 679 41 South Carolina 678 42 Kentucky 678 43 West Virginia 676 44 Georgia 675 45 Texas 674 46 Oklahoma 673 47 Arkansas 673 48 Alabama 672 49 Louisiana 668 50 Mississippi 662

