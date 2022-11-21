ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Study of average credit score ranks New Mexico near bottom

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRq42_0jIrEL8o00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A study from WalletHub ranks the states with the highest and lowest average credit scores as of October 2022. New Mexico ranks in the bottom half, coming in at 39 on the list with an average credit score of 682.

Two men arrested for stolen vehicles, warrant for their arrest

According to the study, the average credit score in the U.S. is 695., it says the score to strive for is at least a 750 credit score. To compile the rankings, WalletHub compared the average credit scores of residents in each state based on data from TransUnion.

Source: WalletHub
Rank (1=Highest) State Average Credit Score
1 Minnesota 724
2 New Hampshire 719
3 Vermont 718
4 Massachusetts 716
5 South Dakota 715
6 North Dakota 715
7 Hawaii 715
8 Washington 714
9 Oregon 712
10 Nebraska 712
11 Wisconsin 711
12 Colorado 711
13 Iowa 710
14 Idaho 709
15 Montana 708
16 Maine 708
17 Utah 707
18 Connecticut 706
19 Rhode Island 706
20 New Jersey 705
21 Pennsylvania 704
22 New York 704
23 Alaska 703
24 California 703
25 Wyoming 700
26 Virginia 699
27 Michigan 699
28 Illinois 698
29 Maryland 696
30 Kansas 695
31 Arizona 694
32 Ohio 693
33 Delaware 693
34 Indiana 691
35 Missouri 690
36 Florida 689
37 North Carolina 686
38 Tennessee 682
39 New Mexico 682
40 Nevada 679
41 South Carolina 678
42 Kentucky 678
43 West Virginia 676
44 Georgia 675
45 Texas 674
46 Oklahoma 673
47 Arkansas 673
48 Alabama 672
49 Louisiana 668
50 Mississippi 662
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
newmexicomagazine.org

One of Our 50 Is Missing: November 2022

National media had a field day over a spelling error too large to miss. In July, the New Mexico Department of Transportation upgraded a truck-size directional sign on I-40 that told motorists which way to go if they wanted to reach “Albuqueque.” After about a week, a new sign appeared that restored the missing r to the state’s largest and most easily misspelled city. But a few folks wondered if the department should just go all-in on r’s. Named for Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque, the city’s name once bore two r’s. Tales of how the first one was lost differ, but it seems destined to stay missing … forrreverrr.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Miss Indian New Mexico 2022

11.25.2022 – Correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest: Alysia Coriz (Kewa Pueblo), 2022 Miss Indian...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico residents raise environmental justice concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On the southern edge of New Mexico’s largest city is a Hispanic neighborhood that used to be made up of a patchwork of family farms and quiet streets, but industrial development has closed in over the decades, bringing with it pollution. Neighbors point to regular plumes of smoke and the smell of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.
ALASKA STATE
KOAT 7

Tracking gas prices across New Mexico

Gas prices have been falling in New Mexico. As many hit the road to travel for Thanksgiving, here's a look at the price of gas in New Mexico. Below is an interactive map showing the average price of gas in each county in New Mexico. There are also some helpful tips on how to save money as gas prices continue to rise.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Check the list: Missing Native Americans in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of over 200 missing Indigenous persons. This updated list includes some missing for decades. The FBI released the first version of the list in July. It was announced as a step towards addressing the longstanding issue of missing Native American and Indigenous persons throughout […]
GALLUP, NM
krwg.org

Questions for New Mexico’s Blue Majority (and Red Minority)

This Election Day a majority of New Mexico voters seemingly ignored the State’s manifest failures of governance. Instead, voters prioritized abortion rights while penalizing anyone who could plausibly be painted as “election deniers.”. Thus, New Mexico, one of America’s “bluest” states for decades, became even more Democrat dominant....
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Heavy snow moves into southeast New Mexico Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm is moving through New Mexico this Thanksgiving. The heaviest of the snow will begin to fall tonight across southeast New Mexico where travel may become dangerous Friday. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across all of southeast New Mexico and...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county on Monday certified the results from the recent midterm elections, marking the state’s last county to do so ahead of next week’s statewide certification. Bernalillo County commissioners voted during a quick meeting at which they praised the work of the county clerk and her election staff. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico United launch new gear with iconic New Mexico brand

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is partnering to release new gear. They are teaming up with the Albuquerque Duke’s to release gear meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Duke’s logo. The release includes a black baseball jersey, white soccer jersey, t-shirt, beanie, two-sided scarf and two limited edition stickers. The new gear […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

New Mexico finance secretary to retire after serving state for nearly 50 years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico Finance and Administration Secretary Deborah Romero will retire at the end of the year after serving 48 years in New Mexico state government, the governor’s office announced Tuesday, Nov. 22. Romero has led the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) since 2020, previously serving as DFA deputy secretary […]
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico pours $150 million into climate infrastructure fund

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico officials have been trying to move the state towards a greener future. Now, New Mexico’s Investment Council is heeding that message by putting some funds towards a new climate-friendly investment. The state owns around $36.5 billion in investment assets. Since the State Investment Council was created in 1957, the Council […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Officials cast dice for New Mexico voting audit

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Auditors are rolling the dice, literally. To check the results of the 2022 November election, officials have spent the day rolling ten-sided dice to decide which voting precinct’s results will be checked. “This is a process that we go through here in New Mexico after every general election,” said New Mexico Secretary […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy