The grandfather of a gunman suspected of murdering five club goers at an LGBTQ nightclub claims he hasn’t spoken with him for 10 years, according to reports.Randy Voepel, a California Assemblyman who spoke in support of the January 6 riots, is yet to publicly confirm his relationship to Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich.According to Sacramento-based news site KCRA, sources close to the state lawmaker confirmed he was the suspect’s biological grandfather and that they have been estranged for the past decade.Mr Voepel’s office says he is not yet ready to speak about his connection to Mr Aldrich, KCRA...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO