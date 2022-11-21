ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Nightclub Shooter Suspect's Grandfather Identified As MAGA Republican Lawmaker Who Celebrated January 6 Capitol Riots

The grandfather of the man accused of opening fire and killing five people at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend has been identified as a Republican lawmaker who praised the January 6, 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.Randy Voepel, the grandfather of shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, was until recently a MAGA Republican lawmaker who compared the attacks on the U.S. Capitol building to the Revolutionary War.Voepel previously served in the California State Assembly before losing his position to GOP challenger Marie Waldron in August during his district’s Republican primary election.“This is Lexington and Concord. First...
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting: Republican lawmaker claims he hasn’t spoken to grandson suspect for 10 years

The grandfather of a gunman suspected of murdering five club goers at an LGBTQ nightclub claims he hasn’t spoken with him for 10 years, according to reports.Randy Voepel, a California Assemblyman who spoke in support of the January 6 riots, is yet to publicly confirm his relationship to Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich.According to Sacramento-based news site KCRA, sources close to the state lawmaker confirmed he was the suspect’s biological grandfather and that they have been estranged for the past decade.Mr Voepel’s office says he is not yet ready to speak about his connection to Mr Aldrich, KCRA...
Times of San Diego

Reports: Colorado Mass Shooting Suspect Is Grandson of Assembly’s Randy Voepel

Media reports Sunday said outgoing Assemblyman Randy Voepel is a grandfather of the 22-year-old man accused of killing five at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub. The Pulitzer Prize-winning Gazette said its sister paper, the online Denver Gazette, had learned from a relative, who wished to remain anonymous, that the suspect is the grandson of Voepel. That story confirmed an earlier report by Heavy.com that the alleged shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is the son of Laura Voepel, daughter of the former Santee mayor.
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
People

Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'

Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
Advocate

Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Gay Club Mass Shooting to Lie About Drugs

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her anti-LGBTQ+ rants and conspiracy theories, has reached perhaps a new low by using the Colorado Springs mass shooting to spread falsehoods about drug trafficking and to, of course, argue against gun control. “Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America...
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich is a registered member of the Mormon church, spokesman confirms

The alleged Colorado Springs shooter is a registered member of the Mormon church, a spokesman has confirmed. Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on suspicion of hate crimes and the first-degree murder of five people at the LGBTQ venue Club Q on Saturday night.In a statement to Fox13, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman said the alleged shooter was on its membership roll but “had not been active in some time”. “The senseless act of violence in Colorado Springs is of great sadness and concern to us,” the spokesman said in a statement to the Salt Lake...
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting: Suspected shooter changed his name at 15 due to online bullying

The Colorado Springs shooting suspect changed his name at age 15 after being subjected to a vitriolic online bullying campaign, according to reports.Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly opened fire moments after entering the LGBT+ venue Club Q on Saturday night.A review of birth and court records by several media outlets have shed light on Mr Aldrich’s troubled childhood, in which his mother Laura Voepel had several run-ins with authorities. The suspect’s parents Aaron and Laura Brink (nee Voepel) divorced when he was a toddler and he...
The Independent

Kari Lake ridiculed after pretending Arizona opponent broke into her office wearing a chicken suit

Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake accused her Democrat opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit during a bizarre press conference.The pro-Trump former TV anchor unveiled a picture of someone in the chicken suit, which she claimed was Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs, before later admitting it was a joke.The stunt came as police in Phoenix arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Ms Hobbs earlier this week.Daniel Mota Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on 27 October on one count of third-degree burglary following a break-in...
