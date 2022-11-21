Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass Shooter
3 Great Pizza Places in Colorado
5 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can't end mass shootings
Sunny Hostin: 'Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade'
Colorado Nightclub Shooter Suspect's Grandfather Identified As MAGA Republican Lawmaker Who Celebrated January 6 Capitol Riots
The grandfather of the man accused of opening fire and killing five people at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend has been identified as a Republican lawmaker who praised the January 6, 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.Randy Voepel, the grandfather of shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, was until recently a MAGA Republican lawmaker who compared the attacks on the U.S. Capitol building to the Revolutionary War.Voepel previously served in the California State Assembly before losing his position to GOP challenger Marie Waldron in August during his district’s Republican primary election.“This is Lexington and Concord. First...
Colorado Springs shooting: Republican lawmaker claims he hasn’t spoken to grandson suspect for 10 years
The grandfather of a gunman suspected of murdering five club goers at an LGBTQ nightclub claims he hasn’t spoken with him for 10 years, according to reports.Randy Voepel, a California Assemblyman who spoke in support of the January 6 riots, is yet to publicly confirm his relationship to Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich.According to Sacramento-based news site KCRA, sources close to the state lawmaker confirmed he was the suspect’s biological grandfather and that they have been estranged for the past decade.Mr Voepel’s office says he is not yet ready to speak about his connection to Mr Aldrich, KCRA...
Reports: Colorado Mass Shooting Suspect Is Grandson of Assembly’s Randy Voepel
Media reports Sunday said outgoing Assemblyman Randy Voepel is a grandfather of the 22-year-old man accused of killing five at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub. The Pulitzer Prize-winning Gazette said its sister paper, the online Denver Gazette, had learned from a relative, who wished to remain anonymous, that the suspect is the grandson of Voepel. That story confirmed an earlier report by Heavy.com that the alleged shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is the son of Laura Voepel, daughter of the former Santee mayor.
Drag dancer stomped on the Colorado Club Q gunman with high heels, according to an Army veteran who tackled and disarmed the shooter
Richard M. Fierro told The New York Times that club patrons — and a dancer — helped him disarm the gunman who killed five people.
Police identify suspect in Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting
A shooter killed at least five people and wounded 18 others at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, according to police. Authorities say the suspected shooter, identified as a 22-year-old man, is in custody and receiving medical treatment.
A woman is facing charges after a video showing her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon circulated on social media
The Grand Canyon National Park said the public helped identify the individual after a video showing her golfing into the Grand Canyon circulated online.
A Florida school employee pressed charges against a 10-year-old student who she alleged groped
"We're talking about a 10-year-old being kicked out of school for what possibly could have been an accident," his grandmother, Lakesha Hollins, said.
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Man Fatally Shoots Ex-Wife During Thanksgiving Dinner—Texas Police
The gunman also fatally shot another male and left two other people in serious conditions who are heading to hospital according to police.
Former Weatherman Lands Behind Bars For Elaborate Scheme To Scam Millions While Pretending To Be A Spy
For years, Garrison Courtney pretended to be a covert officer of the CIA, secretly raking in millions of dollars from unsuspecting members of the intelligence and defense communities who believed the former weatherman was a talented spy. But Courtney’s web of lies would come crashing down in 2020 when he...
Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'
Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, multiple sources close to Voepel confirmed Monday. Sources close to Voepel told KCRA 3, the assemblyman has not had a relationship with the alleged shooter,...
Dad who subdued shooter in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub speaks out: "I needed to save my family"
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Fierro served four tours in Iran and Afghanistan. The story has been corrected to clarify that Fierro served four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. A man who has been called a hero for helping subdue the suspect in the...
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
Many allied soldiers who were captured during Second World II suffered brutal torture and execution at the hands of the Japanese. One of the most harrowing tales reported was the gruesome Chichijima incident that took place on the tiny island of Chichijima located around 600 miles from Japan.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Gay Club Mass Shooting to Lie About Drugs
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her anti-LGBTQ+ rants and conspiracy theories, has reached perhaps a new low by using the Colorado Springs mass shooting to spread falsehoods about drug trafficking and to, of course, argue against gun control. “Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America...
Colorado Springs shooting suspect is grandson of GOP lawmaker who compared Jan. 6 to U.S. Revolution
Law enforcement officials continue their investigation into Saturday's shooting at the Club Q nightclub on November 21, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Saturday, November 19, a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five people dead...
Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich is a registered member of the Mormon church, spokesman confirms
The alleged Colorado Springs shooter is a registered member of the Mormon church, a spokesman has confirmed. Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on suspicion of hate crimes and the first-degree murder of five people at the LGBTQ venue Club Q on Saturday night.In a statement to Fox13, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman said the alleged shooter was on its membership roll but “had not been active in some time”. “The senseless act of violence in Colorado Springs is of great sadness and concern to us,” the spokesman said in a statement to the Salt Lake...
Colorado Springs shooting: Suspected shooter changed his name at 15 due to online bullying
The Colorado Springs shooting suspect changed his name at age 15 after being subjected to a vitriolic online bullying campaign, according to reports.Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly opened fire moments after entering the LGBT+ venue Club Q on Saturday night.A review of birth and court records by several media outlets have shed light on Mr Aldrich’s troubled childhood, in which his mother Laura Voepel had several run-ins with authorities. The suspect’s parents Aaron and Laura Brink (nee Voepel) divorced when he was a toddler and he...
Kari Lake ridiculed after pretending Arizona opponent broke into her office wearing a chicken suit
Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake accused her Democrat opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit during a bizarre press conference.The pro-Trump former TV anchor unveiled a picture of someone in the chicken suit, which she claimed was Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs, before later admitting it was a joke.The stunt came as police in Phoenix arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Ms Hobbs earlier this week.Daniel Mota Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on 27 October on one count of third-degree burglary following a break-in...
Mexican drug cartels buy fentanyl chemicals from China and control the border: 'Tucker Carlson Originals'
Tucker Carlson exposes how Mexican drug cartels get material to make fentanyl from China, which is then transported into the United States and kills Americans on "Tucker Carlson Originals."
