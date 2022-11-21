Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Is the Georgia runoff a done deal?
BREAKING OVERNIGHT — “Police: 6 people, assailant dead in Walmart shooting,” per the AP in Chesapeake, Va. LAST DANCE — To paraphrase RAY CHARLES: Georgia, Georgia … the whole midterms through. As we all pack up and take a quick break for Thanksgiving, the Peach...
POLITICO
U.S. and Russia ‘can’t stop’ Turkey’s new Syria incursion
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Turkey is threatening to kill more U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in Syria — and the United States and Russia might not try very hard to stop it. Turkish...
Feds battle Trump over outside review of seized Mar-a-Lago documents
Judges sound skeptical about court-imposed oversight on DOJ probe
Trump’s Jan. 6 supporters feted at his Mar-a-Lago campaign launch
Several MAGA personalities and Trump world figures with ties to the Jan. 6 rally were fixtures at the launch of his 2024 campaign at his private Palm Beach club.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: McCarthy’s math problem gets tougher
ANOTHER ‘HELL NO’ — Rep. RALPH NORMAN (R-S.C.) put House GOP Leader KEVIN McCARTHY on notice this morning, telling our colleague Olivia Beavers that he would not vote for McCarthy in his bid to secure the speaker’s gavel when Republicans officially retake the House in January.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
US Navy finds the same kind of Iranian suicide drone Russia has been using against Ukraine was used to attack a tanker
Russian forces have used Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones in recent attacks across Ukraine, sometimes targeting critical infrastructure.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy floated the possibility of impeaching Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign over the situation on the southern border.
"He cannot and must not remain," McCarthy said at an event in Texas. What happened: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested his party might pursue the impeachment of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if the Cabinet member doesn't resign from his position overseeing the nation's immigration laws. How he said...
POLITICO
We aren't done counting 2022 midterm votes yet, but some people are already making moves for 2024 contests in Congress.
Loop, there it is: It's felt for a while now that congressional campaign mode never really toggles off, but the phenomenon is getting more pronounced. We're not even completely finished with 2022 (Alaska tabulates its stateside results today with ranked-choice voting, and the Georgia runoffs are in a couple weeks, for example), but some are already planning moves for the next election.
Commander of Syrian Kurds calls on Biden to prevent Turkish invasion
Turkey launched a series of deadly airstrikes across Iraq and northern Syria on Tuesday, in retaliation for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul.
‘Major operational challenge': Biden admin races the clock to end Trump-era immigration rule
The president had pushed for an end to Title 42. Now that it’s nearing, some tough decisions must be made.
POLITICO
Kevin de León is still standing
THE BUZZ: With the mayor’s race now decided, one big question is still looming over Los Angeles: How long will Kevin de León last?. It’s been over a month since the leak of the backroom conversation involving De León, fellow City Council member Gil Cedillo, then-City Council President Nury Martinez and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera that rocked the city. The conversation, for those with short memories, included racist remarks, disparaging comments about colleagues on the City Council and a crass discussion of manipulating political boundaries. Herrera quickly resigned, followed by Martinez. Cedillo, like De Leon, has stuck it out — refusing to step down even as protestors demand his resignation. But after losing his primary, Cedillo’s term is up, and he was already planning to leave city hall next month.
POLITICO
Dems add chairs to the leadership table
LEADERSHIP MUSICAL CHAIRS — Pull up a chair. And if you can't find one, House Democrats might create one for you — if it’s going to save internal caucus strife. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) is running to lead the Democrats’ messaging arm in the next Congress and is letting go of his bid for caucus chairmanship. That will leave Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) on track to lead the caucus next year.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: What Steny Hoyer is thankful for
Over the next two days, four generations will gather at the Southern Maryland home of House Majority Leader STENY HOYER. They’ll dine on all the Thanksgiving classics (ham on Thursday, turkey on Friday due to family travel schedules). They’ll watch a little football. And they’ll say a prayer for those no longer at the holiday table, including Hoyer’s beloved wife, JUDY, who died of cancer 25 years ago.
