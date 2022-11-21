THE BUZZ: With the mayor’s race now decided, one big question is still looming over Los Angeles: How long will Kevin de León last?. It’s been over a month since the leak of the backroom conversation involving De León, fellow City Council member Gil Cedillo, then-City Council President Nury Martinez and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera that rocked the city. The conversation, for those with short memories, included racist remarks, disparaging comments about colleagues on the City Council and a crass discussion of manipulating political boundaries. Herrera quickly resigned, followed by Martinez. Cedillo, like De Leon, has stuck it out — refusing to step down even as protestors demand his resignation. But after losing his primary, Cedillo’s term is up, and he was already planning to leave city hall next month.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO