Business is booming in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, and Arlo Hotels has moved into the heart of the action. The Arlo Wynwood recently opened its doors, becoming the first full-service hotel located within the creative Miami neighborhood. Known for street art and graffiti, the Design District-adjacent neighborhood continues to see new development in recent years. The area is quickly becoming a tech hub for start-ups and has drawn companies like Spotify, which opened an office in the neighborhood last year, and Microsoft, which will open its regional headquarters in nearby Brickell.

MIAMI, FL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO