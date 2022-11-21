Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS TOTAL DEER HARVEST FOR NOVEMBER PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season which ran from November 12 through November 22. Top harvested counties were Franklin with 4,175, Texas with 3,607 and Callaway with 3,416. Totals in...
gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
mymoinfo.com
Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel
(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
KYTV
Missouri hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal law requires hospitals to let you know what a service will cost before you get care. The hospital price transparency law went into effect in January 2021. But more than a year later some facilities haven’t fully complied, including some in Missouri. “Patients...
myleaderpaper.com
Experts say ongoing drought will have long-term consequences
Jefferson County, particularly the southern part, has been locked into a drought for much of the year, along with much of the Midwest, and its effects will reach us all, experts say. “Looking at the big picture, the ongoing drought that we’re in really started at the beginning of summer,”...
KYTV
Missouri Public Service Commission approves natural gas rate hike for Spire customers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Public Service Commission approved a rate hike for Spire customers. The rate hike change goes into effect on November 29. The Actual Cost Adjustment factor is a mechanism that tracks any over-collection or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a...
kjluradio.com
Army Veteran appointed Missouri's next Attorney General
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces the state’s newest Attorney General. Parson introduced Andrew Bailey, Wednesday, during a press conference at the State Capitol. Bailey fills the vacancy created by Eric Schmitt’s win to the U.S. Senate. Bailey currently serves as General Counsel to the Governor’s Office. Bailey...
Missouri hunters increase November deer harvest over last year
Recent data from the Missouri Department of Conservation has shown that deer hunters in the state harvested 197,724 deer during the November (12-22) portion of firearms deer season.
Missouri officials warn of ‘highly pathogenic’ avian flu in southwest MO
Investigators with the United States Department of Agriculture are working with poultry producers in Missouri after a case of highly pathogenic avian flu was discovered in SW Missouri.
Missouri natural gas bills to rise significantly
Spire East and Spire West customers of Spire Missouri, Inc., d/b/a Spire, are being charged an additional fee to reflect expected increases in the wholesale pricing of natural
Parson to appoint new Missouri attorney general Wednesday
Missouri Governor Mike Parson plans to announce his appointment to fill the soon-to-be vacant Attorney General's office.
O’Fallon, Missouri passes anti-panhandling bill
A new bill in O’Fallon, Missouri aims to keep panhandlers off the city’s streets.
The Weirdest Law in Missouri Involves Elephants and Beer – Really
It's really a law in Missouri and it really is strange. It involves elephants and in an unexpected twist of fate also has something to do with beer. Let's go down this rabbit (or elephant) hole. Explore.com decided to rank the weirdest laws in each state. It's an interesting read...
abc17news.com
Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
KFVS12
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general
A top staff member in the governor’s office will be Missouri’s next attorney general. Andrew Bailey, 41, who has served as general counsel for Gov. Mike Parson for the last year, will replace Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate earlier this month. Bailey will complete Schmitt’s term, which ends in […] The post Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general appeared first on Missouri Independent.
mymoinfo.com
Dunklin R-5 Board approves to place no tax rate increase measure on April ballot
(Herculaneum/Pevely) The Dunklin R-5 Board of Education approved to place a no tax rate increase bond issue on the April ballot next year. Superintendent Dr. Clint Freeman has more details. My MO Info · KJ112122E.WAV. We asked Dr. Freeman what specific projects the district would like to focus on...
plattecountylandmark.com
Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8
That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step
The Missouri NAACP has a travel advisory in the state highlighting that if you are a person of color in Missouri, you have got to be careful. You will not have the complete protection of the law in the courts nor on the streets. The execution of Kevin Johnson, planned for Nov. 29, is but […] The post Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Emails reveal warnings of opening pool prior to drowning
Only one lifeguard was working the day 6-year-old T.J. Mister drowned at St. Louis County’s Kennedy Recreation Center.
