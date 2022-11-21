ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements

Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel

(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
Experts say ongoing drought will have long-term consequences

Jefferson County, particularly the southern part, has been locked into a drought for much of the year, along with much of the Midwest, and its effects will reach us all, experts say. “Looking at the big picture, the ongoing drought that we’re in really started at the beginning of summer,”...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Army Veteran appointed Missouri's next Attorney General

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces the state’s newest Attorney General. Parson introduced Andrew Bailey, Wednesday, during a press conference at the State Capitol. Bailey fills the vacancy created by Eric Schmitt’s win to the U.S. Senate. Bailey currently serves as General Counsel to the Governor’s Office. Bailey...
MISSOURI STATE
Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
MISSOURI STATE
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
CARDWELL, MO
Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general

A top staff member in the governor’s office will be Missouri’s next attorney general. Andrew Bailey, 41, who has served as general counsel for Gov. Mike Parson for the last year, will replace Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate earlier this month. Bailey will complete Schmitt’s term, which ends in […] The post Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Dunklin R-5 Board approves to place no tax rate increase measure on April ballot

(Herculaneum/Pevely) The Dunklin R-5 Board of Education approved to place a no tax rate increase bond issue on the April ballot next year. Superintendent Dr. Clint Freeman has more details. My MO Info · KJ112122E.WAV. We asked Dr. Freeman what specific projects the district would like to focus on...
Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8

That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step

The Missouri NAACP has a travel advisory in the state highlighting that if you are a person of color in Missouri, you have got to be careful. You will not have the complete protection of the law in the courts nor on the streets. The execution of Kevin Johnson, planned for Nov. 29, is but […] The post Missouri’s culture of death must stop. Granting Kevin Johnson mercy is a good first step appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

