Jessica Simpson Shared a Rare Photo of Her Nephew Bronx for His 14th Birthday & He’s So Grown Up

It’s hard to believe, but Ashlee Simpson Ross’s first born Bronx Wentz is already fourteen, and his doting aunt Jessica Simpson took the opportunity to celebrate his big day on Sunday! Jessica posted a photo of herself and her nephew, standing together beside a green and white decorated cookie cake, to her six million followers on Instagram.

She captioned the image, “Happy 14th Birthday BX!!! I love you SO very much. You are a gift to everyone who is lucky enough know you, love you and be loved by you. Being your Aunt…has been…WILL ALWAYS BE…one of the most precious blessings of my life! Thank you for being YOU!”



Jessica also gave a shout out to Bronx’s mom, her little sister Ashlee. Jessica and Ashlee share a special bond and are so close that Jessica recently called Ashlee her “ride or die,” writing, “Ashlee Simpson Ross, you are my role model.”

Bronx, at 14, is the big brother on Ashlee’s side of the family. He has two younger siblings, Jagger, 7, and Ziggy, 2, from Ashlee’s marriage to Evan Ross — and another two siblings to love, Saint, 8, and Marvel, 4, thanks to his dad Pete Wentz’s relationship with Meagan Camper.

He’ll also be the biggest cousin at the Simpson family Thanksgiving. Jessica’s kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, can look forward to everyone getting together later this week.

Evan revealed to E! that he and Ashlee, like so many families, split Thanksgiving and their end-of-year holidays between their own extended relations. “I’m going to be with my wife’s family for Thanksgiving, then we go to see my family on Christmas. But the holidays are always amazing,” he said during an interview at last week’s GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles.

Evan added that for him, seeing Ashlee and Jessica’s kids hanging out together is one of the best parts of Thanksgiving. “All the cousins together … all the kids loving each other and having a good time — it’s a blessing,” he added.



Family clearly comes first both for both Ashlee and Jessica. And Jessica, who has been focused on expanding her Jessica Simpson clothing empire , is kept very busy — along with her husband Eric Johnson — managing the calendars of their three kids with the school runs , birthday parties , and so much more.

