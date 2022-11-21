ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Jessica Simpson Shared a Rare Photo of Her Nephew Bronx for His 14th Birthday & He’s So Grown Up

By Allie Merriam
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1YR0_0jIrAks100

It’s hard to believe, but Ashlee Simpson Ross’s first born Bronx Wentz is already fourteen, and his doting aunt Jessica Simpson took the opportunity to celebrate his big day on Sunday! Jessica posted a photo of herself and her nephew, standing together beside a green and white decorated cookie cake, to her six million followers on Instagram.

She captioned the image, “Happy 14th Birthday BX!!! I love you SO very much. You are a gift to everyone who is lucky enough know you, love you and be loved by you. Being your Aunt…has been…WILL ALWAYS BE…one of the most precious blessings of my life! Thank you for being YOU!”

Jessica also gave a shout out to Bronx’s mom, her little sister Ashlee. Jessica and Ashlee share a special bond and are so close that Jessica recently called Ashlee her “ride or die,” writing, “Ashlee Simpson Ross, you are my role model.”

Bronx, at 14, is the big brother on Ashlee’s side of the family. He has two younger siblings, Jagger, 7, and Ziggy, 2, from Ashlee’s marriage to Evan Ross — and another two siblings to love, Saint, 8, and Marvel, 4, thanks to his dad Pete Wentz’s relationship with Meagan Camper.

He’ll also be the biggest cousin at the Simpson family Thanksgiving. Jessica’s kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, can look forward to everyone getting together later this week.

Evan revealed to E! that he and Ashlee, like so many families, split Thanksgiving and their end-of-year holidays between their own extended relations. “I’m going to be with my wife’s family for Thanksgiving, then we go to see my family on Christmas. But the holidays are always amazing,” he said during an interview at last week’s GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles.

Evan added that for him, seeing Ashlee and Jessica’s kids hanging out together is one of the best parts of Thanksgiving. “All the cousins together … all the kids loving each other and having a good time — it’s a blessing,” he added.


Family clearly comes first both for both Ashlee and Jessica. And Jessica, who has been focused on expanding her Jessica Simpson clothing empire , is kept very busy — along with her husband Eric Johnson — managing the calendars of their three kids with the school runs , birthday parties , and so much more.

Before you go, check out these celebrities kids who have a close bond with their siblings .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTI0B_0jIrAks100

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos, Gives Glimpse at Her 'Pregger Workouts'

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Kaley Cuoco is sharing new photos from her pregnancy journey. The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine. In one of the pictures, The Flight Attendant star hangs out on a couch while showing her bare stomach while sporting loungewear. Another cute shot shows Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror...
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
People

Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Son Asleep in Her Bed, Says She 'Didn't Get a Ton of Rest Last Night'

Joanna Gaines is mom to sons Crew, Duke, 14, and Drake, 17, as well as daughters Emmie, 12, and Ella, 16, with husband Chip Gaines Joanna Gaines is cherishing special moments with her youngest child. On Saturday, the mom of five shared a selfie from bed with son Crew, sound asleep on her pillow with his arm draped partially across her shoulder. "Didn't get a ton of rest last night but I'll take snuggles over sleep with this little one. ✨," she captioned the sweet shot. The Fixer Upper star, 44, is also...
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
People

Kris Jenner Reveals 'First-Ever' Holiday Card with Boyfriend Corey Gamble: 'Love How They Came Out'

The couple first met in 2014 while at a party in Ibiza Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are spreading some holiday cheer with their first holiday card as a couple! The Kardashians star, 67, unveiled the card on Instagram today, which featured a portrait of the couple posing side by side. "Happy holidays," is written over a simple black background and it's signed with, "xoxo, Kris and Corey." Jenner teamed up with Shutterfly to create the holiday card after partnering with them for their  "Win the Holidays" campaign.  Alongside the...
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
People

Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'

"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone.  On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old.  Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
People

Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob in Kris Jenner Birthday Post

Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian, while celebrating their mom Kris Jenner's birthday. Rob gave a big grin in a family shot with his grandma, MJ, mom Kris, and sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. The black-and-white photo appears to be from last year's birthday...
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
SheKnows

SheKnows

80K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy