Berkeley County School Board chairman shares rationale for superintendent firing
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School Board addressed for the first time Wednesday the abrupt termination of former Superintendent Deon Jackson and in-house attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson. Board chairman Mac McQuillin described in a November 23 multi-page explanation a number of issues that led to the decision, including what he essentially called […]
Dr. Anthony Dixon speaks after controversial hiring as BCSD superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Anthony Dixon has been named the interim superintendent of education for the Berkeley County School District following a controversial vote by the newly elected school board this month. In a move that surprised many, including some fellow board members, Superintendent Deon Jackson was fired by a 6-3 vote on […]
live5news.com
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent says he learned he was hired during board meeting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The new superintendent for the Berkeley County School District says he learned he was being hired to replace the former superintendent during last week’s school board meeting. During that meeting, which was the first meeting for the newly elected school board since the election,...
live5news.com
Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
abcnews4.com
Coalition questions legality of BCSD Superintendent firing; press conference planned
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A coalition has called a press conference for 12 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the recent firing of former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson and the immediate hiring Dr. Anthony Dixon. "Clergy, teachers, former educators, parents, community leaders, democrats, republicans and concerned...
Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
BCSD Board Chair Responds To Criticism Over Superintendent Firing
BERKLEY COUNTY, S.C. – A week after the Berkeley County School Board voted to fire its superintendent, Board Chairman Mac McQuillin issued a lengthy statement Wednesday. The board voted 6 to 3 to fire Deon Jackson during its regularly scheduled meeting last week. The move prompted some people in attendance, including board members, to walk out of the meeting. David Barrow, […] The post BCSD Board Chair Responds To Criticism Over Superintendent Firing appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Teacher of N. Charleston elementary school on administrative leave after alleged comments
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A teacher at North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School is no longer in the classroom after allegedly making comments to a group of students leading to him or her being placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirmed to ABC News 4 on Monday.
Over 2,000 people helped from N. Charleston food and supply giveaway
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Cars lined the entire block of Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston on Wednesday to receive food and supplies from multiple charities ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The North Charleston Police Department, Community Resource Center, Carlos Dunlap Foundation, CBA Community Project and the family of Walter Scott organized the giveaway. “It’s […]
live5news.com
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston oral history project honors Black entrepreneurs
Charleston is buzzing with the stories of Black entrepreneurs who provided goods and services for Black consumers a half century ago when the city was divided along racial lines. In the days before Uber, they took people places. Before GrubHub, they delivered food. For example, after White cabbies refused to...
Lose work because of Hurricane Ian? Some SC coastal residents can apply for disaster unemployment assistance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians who lost work or became unemployed because of Hurricane Ian in September can apply for disaster unemployment assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency identified people living or working in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties as being potentially eligible to receive funds through the Disaster Unemployment Assistance for the period […]
Ridgeville police chief shares ‘thanksgiving’ with family of Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ridgeville Police Chief Quinton Joyner spent the afternoon frying turkeys for members of the community who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. And he made sure the grieving family of slain University of Virginia athlete Lavel Davis Jr. also received a special meal and a ‘thank you’ ahead of the […]
citadel.edu
Remembering Maxine Hudson, the first woman to graduate from The Citadel
The Citadel is mourning the loss of the first woman to earn a degree from The Citadel Graduate College. Maxine Hudson passed away on November 18, 2022. She became the first woman to graduate from The Citadel after completing the degree requirements for a Master of Art in Teaching in Dec. 1969. Hudson and six other women formally accepted their diplomas during a commencement ceremony on May 30, 1970.
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious award
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A ceremony this morning honored 51 Joint Base Charleston (JBC) Airmen with a prestigious military award, The Distinguished Flying Cross. The medal is awarded to any officer or enlisted person of the armed forces of the United States for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. The JBC […]
Woodland High School to host candlelight vigil for Lavel Davis Jr.
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A candlelight vigil will honor former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage on November 13. He was a wide receiver for UVA football and played for Woodland High School in Dorchester County. The Woodland […]
Summerville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
iheart.com
Pres. Biden Approves Hurricane Ian Federal Aid For South Carolinians
(Columbia, SC) - President Biden is approving federal aid for parts of South Carolina hit by Hurricane Ian. The federal funding aims to help those impacted by storms from September 25th to October 4th in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs, and...
counton2.com
Ridgeville PD chief cooks meal for Lavel Davis family
Ridgeville PD chief cooks meal for Lavel Davis family. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive Thanksgiving meal handout. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive Thanksgiving meal handout. Runners participate in annual Turkey Day Run before …
