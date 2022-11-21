The Citadel is mourning the loss of the first woman to earn a degree from The Citadel Graduate College. Maxine Hudson passed away on November 18, 2022. She became the first woman to graduate from The Citadel after completing the degree requirements for a Master of Art in Teaching in Dec. 1969. Hudson and six other women formally accepted their diplomas during a commencement ceremony on May 30, 1970.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO