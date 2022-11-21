ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 things to know about Liberty Center's state semifinal opponent

The Liberty Center football team has made a memorable run to the Division V state semifinals.

The 14-0 Tigers match up with another 14-0 team in Canfield South Range on Friday at 7 p.m. at Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium in Clyde.

Here are three things to know about Liberty Center's opponent South Range:

1. Dual threat at QB

South Range has tailored its offense to the dual-threat talents of Billy Skripac, and it has paid off in a big way. The senior (one of 20 seniors on the team) has passed for 2,279 yards and 29 TDs and rushed for 550 yards and 14 TDs.

In a regional semifinal win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, Skripac threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more.

2. Stingy defense

Perry came into its regional final last week averaging 42 points per game. The South Range defense held Perry way below its average, allowing just 21 points and 147 yards of total offense.

In the playoffs, South Range has allowed just 176 total yards per game and just 3.5 yards per play. Three of the Raiders' four playoff opponents have been limited to fewer than 100 rushing yards.

This season, South Range allows 8.8 points per game.

3. Hall of Fame coach

South Range coach Dan Yeagley was picked for the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame this past summer.

His career record is 246-74. This year was the 10th time that Yeagley led the Raiders to a 10-0 regular season in his 28-year stint. It was the 11th time he reached double-digit wins in a season.

Yeagley also led South Range to regional titles in 2005 and 2017.

