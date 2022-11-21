ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

New Traffic Patters Around Aurora Outlet Mall for Black Friday

As usual, the Chicago Premium Outlet Malls, known better ’round these parts as the Aurora Outlet Mall, will be having their big Black Friday event on Friday. With all the people expected, the Aurora Police Department wants you to be aware of a few changes to how traffic will be flowing around the mall on Farnsworth, just north of I-88.
AURORA, IL
Glasgow Donates $5,000 to Channahon for Flock Safety Cameras

Total Contributions to Countywide Public-Private Partnership Initiative Reach $90,000. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $5,000 check to Channahon Police Chief Shane Casey and Village President Missey Schumacher at the November 21 Village Board meeting to pay for two Flock Safety cameras. A private citizen who wishes to remain anonymous matched Glasgow’s donation with a personal donation of $5,000. Contributions by Glasgow to this countywide public-private partnership initiative to encourage communities throughout Will County to deploy these special video cameras currently stand at $47,500, with combined contributions between Glasgow and community partners currently totaling $90,000.
CHANNAHON, IL
Chicken keeps outfoxing Amazon delivery driver in Minooka

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Amazon driver got quite a surprise when he tried to do a garage dropoff in southwest suburban Minooka last week."Fancy" the chicken tried to make a break for it last Thursday after the driver opened a garage door while making a delivery in Minooka.No problem, right? Just put the chicken back inside, and leave. It didn't quite work out that way, and the whole encounter was caught on a Ring camera inside the garage.The driver repeatedly tried to coax the chicken back into its garage, telling it "you're going to have to go back in the garage now," before picking it up and taking it back into the garage, only for the bird to run out again and again."You have to stay in the house, Mr. Chicken Man. You cannot go outside," the frustrated driver told the chicken at one point.Finally, the driver figured it out, and waited for the door to start closing, then lifted the chicken over the emergency shutoff sensor, and gently tossed it back inside.
MINOOKA, IL
What you shouldn’t do at Thanksgiving dinner

CHICAGO – Ah, Thanksgiving!. It’s a time to give thanks while gathering with friends and family for the highly anticipated feast. Many people will be spending more time with family members than they have all year long, while others dine with people they’ve never met before. This could cause a little tension with your turkey at the dinner table.
CHICAGO, IL
Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort

CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.
FRANKFORT, IL
Oak Park is sending mixed messages

The village of Oak Park is sending mixed messages about its commitment to lower emissions, as stated in Climate Ready Oak Park. By raising parking fees and limiting free parking at the village parking garages, with the goal of eliminating free parking, it is dis-incentivizing residents who live in older apartment and condo buildings to follow the Climate Ready guidelines.
OAK PARK, IL
5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County

CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
What Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving in the Chicago Area?

Thinking of dining out for Thanksgiving? From fast-food chains to fine-dining restaurants, you'll certainly have plenty of options to pick from. While a handful of restaurants will operate on the holiday, their hours may vary by location. Be sure to check before visiting. Here's a list of restaurant chains that...
CHICAGO, IL
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!

CHICAGO, IL
Wild Turkey Finds a Home At Niles West

This November, there have been frequent sightings of a turkey roaming the streets of Morton Grove by residents and Niles West staff members and students just in time for Thanksgiving this Thursday. The turkey is most often seen in the Niles West parking lot, sometimes blocking oncoming traffic from Oakton and becoming a slight hazard for cars driving near Niles West.
MORTON GROVE, IL

