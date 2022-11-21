CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Amazon driver got quite a surprise when he tried to do a garage dropoff in southwest suburban Minooka last week."Fancy" the chicken tried to make a break for it last Thursday after the driver opened a garage door while making a delivery in Minooka.No problem, right? Just put the chicken back inside, and leave. It didn't quite work out that way, and the whole encounter was caught on a Ring camera inside the garage.The driver repeatedly tried to coax the chicken back into its garage, telling it "you're going to have to go back in the garage now," before picking it up and taking it back into the garage, only for the bird to run out again and again."You have to stay in the house, Mr. Chicken Man. You cannot go outside," the frustrated driver told the chicken at one point.Finally, the driver figured it out, and waited for the door to start closing, then lifted the chicken over the emergency shutoff sensor, and gently tossed it back inside.

MINOOKA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO