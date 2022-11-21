Read full article on original website
Family drives 73 miles to find perfect Christmas tree at Williams Tree Farm
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Following Thanksgiving, many people will put up a Christmas tree. But this year, with inflation and rising costs, local tree farms say they are trying to help shoppers avoid breaking the bank. In search of the perfect tree, Dennis Horgan and his family drove 73 miles from Schaumburg to Rockton to […]
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out
Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.
NBC Chicago
What Time Does Costco, Target, Walmart Open? Black Friday Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls
Black Friday is just around the corner, which means bundles of deals will hit stores nationwide. But the unofficial shopping holiday will look a little different this time around. While most retailers used to open their storefronts on Thanksgiving, they recently moved to operating solely on Black Friday to let...
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Holiday Events Not To Miss In One Of Chicago’s Most Idyllic Suburbs
Lake Forest, Illinois, sits on the shores of Lake Michigan, 30 miles north of downtown Chicago. This idyllic community of 20,000 is typically tranquil and reserved, but when the holiday season rolls around, everything shifts into high gear. 1. Lake Forest Tree Lighting Ceremony. The festivities kick off in earnest...
Thanksgiving Meals Distribution Canceled At Suburban Chicago Food Pantry Following Fire
A suburban nonprofit is now dealing with a devastating loss after a fire damaged their building just days just before Thanksgiving. Together We Cope, located in suburban Tinley Park, has helped tens of thousands of families over the years in the south suburbs, but is now in need of help itself.
French bulldog puppy, valued at over $3K, stolen from Arlington Heights pet store
olice are investigating the theft of a French bulldog puppy from Arlington Heights two weeks ago. It happened the evening of Nov. 10th at Little Paw Rescue on Palatine Road, officials said. The puppy is valued at over $3,000.
959theriver.com
New Traffic Patters Around Aurora Outlet Mall for Black Friday
As usual, the Chicago Premium Outlet Malls, known better ’round these parts as the Aurora Outlet Mall, will be having their big Black Friday event on Friday. With all the people expected, the Aurora Police Department wants you to be aware of a few changes to how traffic will be flowing around the mall on Farnsworth, just north of I-88.
959theriver.com
Glasgow Donates $5,000 to Channahon for Flock Safety Cameras
Total Contributions to Countywide Public-Private Partnership Initiative Reach $90,000. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $5,000 check to Channahon Police Chief Shane Casey and Village President Missey Schumacher at the November 21 Village Board meeting to pay for two Flock Safety cameras. A private citizen who wishes to remain anonymous matched Glasgow’s donation with a personal donation of $5,000. Contributions by Glasgow to this countywide public-private partnership initiative to encourage communities throughout Will County to deploy these special video cameras currently stand at $47,500, with combined contributions between Glasgow and community partners currently totaling $90,000.
5 Favorite Indoor Dog Play Areas for When Illinois Weather Turns Bitter Cold
Over the weekend I took a drive over the border into Wisconsin to let the dog run at an outdoor dog park in Beloit. And even being bundled up and having a sweater on the pup, it was still a little cold for a long day of play in the park.
Chicken keeps outfoxing Amazon delivery driver in Minooka
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Amazon driver got quite a surprise when he tried to do a garage dropoff in southwest suburban Minooka last week."Fancy" the chicken tried to make a break for it last Thursday after the driver opened a garage door while making a delivery in Minooka.No problem, right? Just put the chicken back inside, and leave. It didn't quite work out that way, and the whole encounter was caught on a Ring camera inside the garage.The driver repeatedly tried to coax the chicken back into its garage, telling it "you're going to have to go back in the garage now," before picking it up and taking it back into the garage, only for the bird to run out again and again."You have to stay in the house, Mr. Chicken Man. You cannot go outside," the frustrated driver told the chicken at one point.Finally, the driver figured it out, and waited for the door to start closing, then lifted the chicken over the emergency shutoff sensor, and gently tossed it back inside.
What you shouldn’t do at Thanksgiving dinner
CHICAGO – Ah, Thanksgiving!. It’s a time to give thanks while gathering with friends and family for the highly anticipated feast. Many people will be spending more time with family members than they have all year long, while others dine with people they’ve never met before. This could cause a little tension with your turkey at the dinner table.
Amazon van drives into small creek in Frankfort
CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of an Amazon delivery van was taken to a hospital after she drove over a small bridge into a creek in south suburban Frankfort on Tuesday.The van driver was out doing deliveries and drove into the creek in the 800 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Frankfort Fire Department.Only the driver was in the van. Fire crews got her out of the truck and she was taken to an area hospital.Crews were still on scene midday Tuesday to clean up from the crash. Chopper 2 saw the van still on its side in the creek. Oil from the truck spilled into the creek and environmental crews were out to clean as well.The fire department said it did not know how the crash occurred and the cause is being investigated.
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
oakpark.com
Oak Park is sending mixed messages
The village of Oak Park is sending mixed messages about its commitment to lower emissions, as stated in Climate Ready Oak Park. By raising parking fees and limiting free parking at the village parking garages, with the goal of eliminating free parking, it is dis-incentivizing residents who live in older apartment and condo buildings to follow the Climate Ready guidelines.
5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
What Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving in the Chicago Area?
Thinking of dining out for Thanksgiving? From fast-food chains to fine-dining restaurants, you'll certainly have plenty of options to pick from. While a handful of restaurants will operate on the holiday, their hours may vary by location. Be sure to check before visiting. Here's a list of restaurant chains that...
NBC Chicago
When is the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade? What to Know About This Year's Event
Although the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City draws most of the nation's attention, balloons will hit the skies on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Chicago as well for the city's own Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year's parade will begin on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24 at 8:45 a.m. at...
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
947wls.com
Chevy Chase will recreate ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ in Morton Grove next week
Remember this iconic scene from, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”? Well, you can see Chevy Chase do it in person in a Chicago suburb next week…. On Tuesday, November 29th at 5 PM at the Morton Grove Raising Cane’s the comedic actor will reprise his Clark Griswald role and recreate the scene where Clark lights up his decorations!
nileswestnews.org
Wild Turkey Finds a Home At Niles West
This November, there have been frequent sightings of a turkey roaming the streets of Morton Grove by residents and Niles West staff members and students just in time for Thanksgiving this Thursday. The turkey is most often seen in the Niles West parking lot, sometimes blocking oncoming traffic from Oakton and becoming a slight hazard for cars driving near Niles West.
