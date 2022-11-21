Read full article on original website
Bill Weronko
3d ago
Let's see if Illinois has the guts to devest from China.
Reply(1)
13
Related
We just learned the limits of marijuana legalization in the US
Like the red wave, the green wave of marijuana legalization turned out to be far from a tsunami.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted over city's violence after decrying Colorado shooting
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was criticized on Twitter for calling out the fatal shooting in Colorado, while her own city suffers from shootings every week.
Raphael Warnock's Odds of Winning Georgia Senate Race 2 Weeks Before Runoff
Warnock could benefit from Walker-skeptical Republicans staying home from the polls, Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor, said.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28.
Russia-Ukraine war live: shelling forces Kherson hospitals to evacuate as UN warns millions plunged into hardship
Governor of Kherson says attacks on hospitals means patients evacuated for their own safety
Two Illinois sisters sentenced to probation in U.S. Capitol riot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two sisters from Illinois have been sentenced to 30 months of probation, after they pleaded guilty earlier this year to joining the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Trudy Castle, of Chicago, and Kimberly DiFrancesco, of Elmhurst, were both sentenced Tuesday morning in federal court in D.C.In addition to the 30 months of probation, both also must pay a $2,000 fine, $500 in restitution, and a $10 special assessment as part of their sentence.DiFrancesco and Castle both pleaded guilty in August to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The...
Top Republican Endorses Trump
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) became the first member of Republican leadership to endorse former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency, making the announcement even prior to the former president making the announcement that he was running, according to Politico.
Putin decries media ‘lies’ at meeting with soldiers’ mothers
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hit out at what he said were skewed media portrayals of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine as he met with mothers of Russian soldiers fighting there. “Life is more difficult and diverse that what is shown on TV screens...
Iranian protesters clash with regime supporters at World Cup
Protesters supporting and opposing the Iranian government clashed at a World Cup match on Friday as protests continue in the Middle Eastern country over the death of a woman in police custody in September. Stadium security took flags and T-shirts supporting the protest movement and stopped other attendees from bringing...
Lawmakers concerned about Chinese drones in restricted spaces around Capitol
National security officials and lawmakers are uncomfortable with the rising number of Chinese-manufactured camera drones flying in the Washington, D.C., area.
Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — European officials are scrambling to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months, pledging Friday to send more support that will mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbor, the Kremlin’s forces have zeroed in on Ukraine’s power grid and other critical civilian infrastructure in a bid to tighten the screws on Kyiv. Officials estimate that around 50% of Ukraine’s energy facilities have been damaged in the recent strikes. France is sending 100 high-powered generators to Ukraine to help people get through the coming months, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Friday. She said Russia is “weaponizing” winter and plunging Ukraine’s civilian population into hardship.
$226 million construction on capitols in Springfield continues
(The Center Square) – A helicopter removed the Old State Capitol flagpole Monday in Springfield as part of renovations to the historic building. Work is also well underway on the Illinois State Capitol with $224 million in planned, taxpayer-funded renovations. Troy Gilmore is the assistant site superintendent for the...
How one Ohio city is tackling the ‘uniquely American problem’ of medical debt
As lawmakers were being elected and constituents were voting on key ballot measures this month, one Ohio city council passed a measure with the potential to make an enormous financial impact on its community: buying out and relieving the medical debt of its residents. The Toledo City Council voted 7-5...
Illinois continues with nation's worst unemployment rate
(The Center Square) – A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates last month. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate. ...
Comments / 12