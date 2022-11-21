ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kanye West returns to Twitter after being banned over antisemitic tweets

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24q12q_0jIr89sg00

Kanye West is back on Twitter after his antisemitic comments saw him kicked off the platform last month.

“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” he tweeted on Sunday ( 20 November), to some mixed reaction.

In the lead-up to his ban, the rapper, also known as Ye, posted a message saying he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

After having his account reinstated on 3 November, he said he was going on a 30-day “cleanse” which included a “verbal fast.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kanye West says he asked Donald Trump to be his 2024 presidential running mate

Kanye West revealed that he has asked former US president Donald Trump to be his “running mate” for the 2024 presidential elections.In a tweet shared on Wednesday (23 November), the 45-year-old rapper said he visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort for the first time.“First time at Mar-a-Lago,” wrote West, who legally changed his name to Ye. “Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans.“What you guys think [Trump’s] response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?” Ye, who ran for office in 2020, added.A separate report suggested West had...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Kanye West drops US presidency campaign video taking aim at Donald Trump

Kanye West has released his much-anticipated US presidential campaign video for 2024, taking aim at Donald Trump.The rapper, also known as Ye, revealed that he asked Trump to run as his Vice President - an offer that promptly was shot down.He also alleged that Trump spoke derogatorily about Kim Kardashian, and the rapper criticised the former president for not “freeing the January sixers.”West claims Trump started “screaming” at him across the table saying he’s going to lose, to which he says he replied: “Hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Benzinga

Adidas Investigates Misconduct Allegations Against Kanye West: Report

Adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY) ADDDF initiated a probe into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Kanye West after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations. The investigation follows a report by Rolling Stone magazine that detailed alleged incidents of inappropriate behavior by Ye toward staff and prospective employees. Rolling Stone cited...
The Independent

Musk ‘amnesty’ on banned Twitter accounts will ‘open the gates of hell’

Elon Musk’s decision to grant amnesty to accounts previously banned from Twitter amounts to “opening the gates of hell to some of the worst people on the internet”, one expert has said.Social media commentator Matt Navarra said the decision was “bonkers” and would allow banned users to “come back from their Twitter jail cell” to “harass, abuse and disrupt” others on the site.Mr Musk’s announcement came after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam” – the yes vote was 72%.“The people...
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell begs Elon Musk to contact him as he remains banned from Twitter

Pillow vendor and 2020 conspiracy mogul Mike Lindell publicly appealed to Elon Musk this week for his Twitter account to be reinstated.The MyPillow CEO was banned from the platform earlier this year after he created a second account to evade a temporary ban handed down by the platform’s moderators, who had flagged his account for spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.In a broadcast as part of his “Lindell TV” programme on a right-wing streaming site, he called on Mr Musk to make contact with him and claimed that the billionaire Tesla founder was ignoring him.“Why don’t you call me...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Kanye West describes Mar-a-Lago shouting match as E Jean Carroll files new rape lawsuit

Disgraced rapper and anti-semite Kanye West has continued to describe his visit to Mar-a-Lago this weekend, claiming that Donald Trump shouted at him in response to a proposal that the former president join Mr West as running mate on a third-party presidential ticket in 2024. The erratic Mr West claims to be running for president again after a sometimes disturbing quasi-campaign flamed out in 2020. He was apparently accompanied to Mr Trump’s residence by notorious far-right racist troll Nick Fuentes, whom he says “impressed” their host.Meanwhile, Mr Trump is facing a second lawsuit from author E Jean Carroll, who...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Trump posts bizarre video manipulating famous movie scenes into fans fawning over him

Former President Donald Trump has been invited back to Twitter by the platform’s new CEO, Elon Musk, but has thus far declined to return. Instead he’s spending his time on his own social media site, Truth Social, where he has posted some truly strange things in the last several months.Mr Trump regularly "re-truths" posts that sing his praises, but one of his most recent posts includes an edited video featuring a bizarre mashup of scenes from movies in which characters watch in rapturous glee as the former president gives speeches and brags about himself.As the video rolls, scenes from films...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian lambasted for hanging out with Tristan Thompson for ‘Friendsgiving’

Kim Kardashian is being criticised for hanging out with her sister Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson for “Friendsgiving.”On Thursday (24 November), the Skims founder posted a photograph with Thompson and “the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” she wrote in the caption. “This week @RealTristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”Not long after the post was uploaded, fans of the TV personality started questioning why she was hanging out with “someone who...
The Independent

‘Heartbreaking’ and ‘enlightening’: Viewers, stars and critics on David Baddiel’s documentary Jews Don’t Count

David Baddiel brought out an agenda-shifting new documentary called Jews Don’t Count on Monday night (21 November), and it’s kept people talking ever since.In the show, which aired on Channel 4, the author and comedian argues that antisemitism isn’t considered to be as unacceptable as other forms of discrimination, even among those who are vocal in their support of other minority groups.Stars including David Schwimmer, Stephen Fry, Sarah Silverman and Miriam Margolyes talk to Baddiel on camera about their experiences of antisemitism in the documentary, which is a follow-up to Baddiel’s 2021 book of the same title.Many have been...
The Independent

The Independent

935K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy