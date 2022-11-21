Kanye West returns to Twitter after being banned over antisemitic tweets

Kanye West is back on Twitter after his antisemitic comments saw him kicked off the platform last month.

“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” he tweeted on Sunday ( 20 November), to some mixed reaction.

In the lead-up to his ban, the rapper, also known as Ye, posted a message saying he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

After having his account reinstated on 3 November, he said he was going on a 30-day “cleanse” which included a “verbal fast.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.