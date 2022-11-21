Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Coinbase crypto accounts targeted in phishing, fake support chat attacks
Cybercriminals are targeting users of cryptocurrency platforms Coinbase, MetaMask, Crypto.com, and KuCoin with a brand new phishing campaign that aims to steal huge amounts of money. Researchers from PIXM recently discovered a campaign that uses legitimate web hosting services, in this case, Microsoft Azure Web Apps, to host multiple phishing...
TechRadar
Hackers take down EU Parliament site in apparent DDoS attack
Russian hackers have attacked the website of the European Union’s Parliament and managed to take it offline for several hours. Anonymous Russia, an arm of the pro-Russian hacktivist group Killnet, reportedly launched a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attack against the website of the European Parliament.
TechRadar
Some of the world's biggest firms have been hit multiple times by hackers this year alone
A third of organizations have been hit with multiple cyberattacks this year, often resulting in the compromise of customer data. A new report from cybersecurity experts Trend Micro, which claims businesses are struggling to defend an attack surface that just keeps getting bigger. Surveying more than 4,100 businesses across North...
TechRadar
Millions of Android devices at risk of attack due to Arm Mali GPU driver flaws
Millions of Android devices are at risk of cyberattacks due to the slow and cumbersome patching (opens in new tab) process plaguing the decentralized mobile platform. Cybersecurity researchers from Google’s Project Zero team discovered a total of five vulnerabilities affecting the Arm Mali GPU driver. The flaws have been...
TechRadar
The US military is going all-in on zero-trust
The US Department of Defense (DoD) has published an official document detailing how it plans on integrating Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA (opens in new tab)) in all of its departments, from technology, to cybersecurity, to human resources. The “DoD Zero Trust Strategy (opens in new tab)” outlines how the...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
TechRadar
US warns oil and gas rigs could be the next big cyberattack targets
More than 1,600 offshore oil and gas facilities belonging to the United States are at “increasing” and “significant” risk of cyberattacks, and as such must be properly protected, a new report has said. The warning from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) comes in a report...
TechRadar
We need to start taking our passwords seriously, come on
A raft of recent research has once again revealed that many of us are still absolutely terrible when it comes to creating strong password. This includes a new report from password manager Nordpass, which examined a database that totals over 3TB of compromised passwords and spans users from 30 countries in order to reveal the top 200 passwords (opens in new tab), ranking entries by how many instances were found, how easy they were to crack, in addition to popularity by country and, where possible, gender.
TechRadar
The dirt-cheap Fitbit Inspire 2 is secretly the best Black Friday Fitbit deal so far
This is not the first time I've recommended this deal on the Fitbit Inspire 2, and it's not going to be around for much longer, as Fitbit has ended production on the device. Even before the Black Friday Fitbit deals kicked off in earnest, ever since it was revealed the Fitbit Inspire 3 would only arrive with six months of Fitbit Premium, I've maintained the Fitbit Inspire 2, with its free one-year subscription of Premium, is actually the better choice. It's on sale as part of the Black Friday deals at $49.00 at Walmart in the US (opens in new tab) and £44.99 at Argos in the UK (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
No, you’re not having an identity crisis - there could be strangers in your iCloud photos
Bizarre and alarming bug on iCloud for Windows seems to be allowing other people’s photos into your library. iCloud for Windows app users are reporting some fairly bizarre glitches with photo and video content when accessing the platform on a PC. Numerous complaints on the MacRumours forum (opens in...
TechRadar
Palo Alto Panorama
Palo Alto Panorama is an excellent network security tool with various features that simplify network configuration, reduce workload, and improve all-around security. Depending on the user's needs, the price of the solution could be a limiting factor when considering this tool. The inability of employees to safely use new technologies...
TechRadar
Black Friday deals live - hot or not: the best (and worst) discounts rated
The best Black Friday deals, the worst, and the downright bizarre. It's Black Friday - and there are, literally, millions of Black Friday deals this morning. Everything from TVs to toys, fashion, pet items - you name it, there's an offer. Our deals experts have been scanning the sales and...
TechRadar
What is Biometrics?
Cybersecurity methods are evolving all the time, with security firms always keen to keep on top of ever-changing trends. One of the more recent additions to the cybersecurity (opens in new tab) arsenal for many is the use of biometrics, which has become increasingly popular with businesses, but it’s increasingly found favor with personal users too.
TechRadar
Best Black Friday Bose deals: headphones, soundbars and more
Rejoice! Black Friday is here and, in a break from the norm, Bose is all about the Black Friday discounts for 2022 – particularly on its over-ear wireless headphones, but also on its popular QuietComfort earbuds. The US household name makes not only some of the best wireless speakers,...
TechRadar
Black Friday Apple deals live: record-low prices on Airpods, iPads and more
The Black Friday Apple deals are packed with huge savings. On the hunt for some premium tech today? Our Black Friday Apple deals live blog is here to tell you exactly where you need to be shopping to get the best bargain possible on a new iPad, Apple Watch, or pair of AirPods.
TechRadar
Most of us really want to start delegating work tasks to AI already
Task delegation in the workplace is nothing new, but a survey from The Harris Poll has identified one key difference as we look toward the future: workers will soon be delegating repetitive tasks to AI. According to the research, almost three-quarters (72%) of American workers would consider delegating tasks like...
TechRadar
This ridiculous Braun shaver discount is the best Black Friday deal I've seen so far
Hold the phone! Black Friday proper has finally arrived in the UK, and the east coast of the US isn't far behind. Black Friday deals have been appearing on either side of the pond for several days now, but we're expecting the next 24 hours to deliver the crème de la crème of this year's discounts.
TechRadar
Rare Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Black Friday deal lets you upgrade your PC for less than a PS5
If you've been hankering to upgrade your gaming PC, then we've found the Black Friday deal for you, with retailer Box cutting the price of the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU to just £479.99 (opens in new tab) – down from almost £800. (Not in the UK? Don't worry, we have RTX 3060 Ti deals in the US and other locations below.)
TechRadar
What is Passkey?
If you’ve got any kind of hardware device, such as a computer, laptop or smartphone it’s equally likely you’ll have more than a few passwords. Multiply that by being connected to the internet and the figure likely rises even more. That’s why Passkey is a recent technological development that’s evolved in the last decade or so and proves super useful if you’re getting tired of having to keep all those log-in details to hand.
TechRadar
Pentiment shows how much freedom Fallout's devs have under Microsoft
Picture it: you’re standing in front of the Microsoft board, who’s just bought your studio. They ask you about the first games you’ll be making for them after spending all that money to acquire you, and you tell them:. Um, did you ever see Honey I Shrunk...
Comments / 0