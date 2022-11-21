Read full article on original website
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
Social Security increases coming soon for Chicago householdsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
959theriver.com
New Traffic Patters Around Aurora Outlet Mall for Black Friday
As usual, the Chicago Premium Outlet Malls, known better ’round these parts as the Aurora Outlet Mall, will be having their big Black Friday event on Friday. With all the people expected, the Aurora Police Department wants you to be aware of a few changes to how traffic will be flowing around the mall on Farnsworth, just north of I-88.
959theriver.com
Chicago Encourages Residents to Shop Local During Holiday Season
Chicago leaders are encouraging local residents and visitors to support the local economy by spending at local small businesses. Officials says it’s more important than ever to shop and dine locally during the holiday shopping season as the city’s economy continues to stabilize. The holiday shopping season unofficially kicks-off during Thanksgiving weekend with dedicated days like Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.
959theriver.com
Glasgow Donates $5,000 to Channahon for Flock Safety Cameras
Total Contributions to Countywide Public-Private Partnership Initiative Reach $90,000. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $5,000 check to Channahon Police Chief Shane Casey and Village President Missey Schumacher at the November 21 Village Board meeting to pay for two Flock Safety cameras. A private citizen who wishes to remain anonymous matched Glasgow’s donation with a personal donation of $5,000. Contributions by Glasgow to this countywide public-private partnership initiative to encourage communities throughout Will County to deploy these special video cameras currently stand at $47,500, with combined contributions between Glasgow and community partners currently totaling $90,000.
959theriver.com
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
959theriver.com
Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death
Bond set at half-a-million dollars for a Custer Park man arrested on two counts of “The Concealment of Death.”. On November 22, 2022, Mark Ramsey, was arrested in his home after an arrest warrant was issued for Ramsey’s arrest in the connection of the disappearance of Adam Watts, who was 44 years of age, from Custer Park.
959theriver.com
Federal Prosecutors Announce 30-Year Prison Sentence for Drug Trafficker Out of Plainfield
An international drug trafficker who partnered with Mexican drug cartels to purchase and transport large amounts of cocaine to the Chicago area and other parts of the U.S. is going to federal prison. Luis Garcia was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. Prosecutors say Garcia established a network of warehouses and front companies posing as legitimate businesses to distribute the cocaine and launder millions of dollars in proceeds. The warehouses were located in Chicago, Naperville, Arlington Heights, and Plainfield, as well as in Texas and Georgia.
959theriver.com
Kendall County Deputies to Appear on Investigation Discovery
It looks like a few Kendall County deputies are getting ready for their close up!. The series Body Cam, which can be seen on Investigation Discovery, which can be found on discovery+, features the actual footage of the daily activities of law enforcement officers throughout the country. The video is combined with firsthand accounts to provide insight into the dangerous situations that officers encounter daily.
