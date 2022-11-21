Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?
A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922
The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
Michigan’s Train Car Diners – Where Are They?
I know Michigan has more old train car diners, but where? Photos and locations are hard to come by unless someone steps up and points 'em out. If you've never eaten lunch in one of these, you really can't imagine what it's like. If you have eaten in a dining...
Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s
Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
Program aims to help Michigan military vets with free pot
The Veteran Compassion Care program plans to use the cannabis surplus to help vets treat PTSD
Michigan cannabis sales see 28% growth in 2022
Several years into the legalization of recreational cannabis in Michigan, and the state is still seeing growth— total sales grew 28.2% in 2022.
Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams
Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
majorleaguefishing.com
VanDam and sons score big bucks on opening day in Michigan
There are few things on Earth that conjure excitement like the first cast on tournament morning for Kevin VanDam, but opening day of Michigan’s whitetail deer rifle season is certainly one of them. Since his twin boys, Jackson and Nicholas, have been old enough to hunt, they have shared the woods with KVD on this sacred day, making cherished memories and enjoying the fellowship together.
Michigan sees COVID deaths climb despite reported case decline
Michigan’s reported COVID-19 cases per day average has dipped below 1,000 for the first time in seven months, while the state’s latest data update indicated an increase in coronavirus deaths. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the state reported 8,933 new cases and 275 new deaths via its weekly coronavirus...
Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan
Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
WOOD
Gov. Whitmer calls deployed Michigan troops to give thanks
Michigan Army National Guard troops deployed across the Middle East got an unexpected Thanksgiving thank you. (Nov. 24, 2022) Gov. Whitmer calls deployed Michigan troops to give …. Michigan Army National Guard troops deployed across the Middle East got an unexpected Thanksgiving thank you. (Nov. 24, 2022) Storm Team 8...
Conservation officers may be granted authority to address mental health emergencies under bill
Michigan lawmakers are working on what they call a “common sense” solution to an issue which has left the hands of conservation officers tied for years. Senate Bill 1172 would give conservation officers the same authority as state police to take a person in need of a mental health evaluation into protective custody.
Michigan’s famous Christmas Tree Ship sank 110 years ago this week
LAKE MICHIGAN – The shipwreck legend of Michigan’s famed “Christmas Tree Ship” remains shrouded in equal parts myth and mystery. But what we do know is this: 110 years ago this week, that worn-out schooner helmed by a man nicknamed “Captain Santa” and weighed down heavily by a load of U.P. Christmas trees bound for Chicago was fighting a mighty battle against intensifying winds and waves of a coming storm.
117 Break-ins Reported in Michigan, Regulators Warn of Increased Criminal Activity
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's authorized cannabis firms were alerted to a rise in criminal activity via a notice that Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) released on November 21.
wbckfm.com
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Food in Michigan Isn’t Much of a Food
When it comes to Thanksgiving I consider it a day to cast aside any diets, eating habits, or general concepts of what's good or bad for you, and just indulge. Probably one of the best days of the year to eat all of our favorite foods in one sitting, Thanksgiving is a culinary dream.
Muskegon Will See Michigan’s First Bar, Dispensary, and Live Music Venue in 2023
The cannabis industry in Michigan has sure come a long way since we first adopted medical marijuana policies in 2008! Now that both medical and recreational marijuana is legal in the Mitten it seems like you'll find a dispensary located on nearly every corner. However, one thing we don't have...
Inside the Now-Demolished Poltergeist House in Southern Michigan
One of Michigan's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
Amid protests, Wayne County canvassers follow statewide trend and certify midterm results
Amid calls to certify the election that at times echoed loudly in the room where the Wayne County Board of Canvassers met Tuesday, the elections panel in Michigan's largest county unanimously signed off on the results of the recent midterm election. The board's meeting — held on the final day under Michigan...
Frankenmuth is Creating Michigan’s Largest Indoor Water Park
Frankenmuth is about to make some history in the state of Michigan. According to Yahoo! News, Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge is going to expand its current indoor water park and family entertainment center by 100,00 square feet, making it the largest indoor water park in the state of Michigan. The...
Michigan midterms almost official, as skeptical county canvassers certify election
Michigan’s midterm election is one vote from official after bipartisan authorities in every county, including some who had denied or doubted the 2020 election results, certified results for 2022. All 83 county boards of canvassers submitted certified results to the state Bureau of Elections by the Tuesday deadline, the...
