ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Is a Vision in White at First Banquet as Princess of Wales

Everyone please rise for the one and only Kate Middleton, who just made her grand debut as the Princess of Wales. Today, the royal attended a special state banquet at Buckingham Palace for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. While she has done a few solo appearances since King Charles ascended the throne, this marked her first official event as the Princess of Wales.
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Kate Middleton’s White Gown, Elton John’s Surprise Gift & More

Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of November 23, 2022. This week, Prince William and Kate Middleton joined a ceremonial procession in honor of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was visiting from South Africa. During the outing, Princess Catherine wore a stunning magenta outfit that seemingly paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth (who often wore monochrome ensembles).
purewow.com

The Reformation Sale for Black Friday 2022 Is One for the Books

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Fact: There has only been one Reformation sale this year (it was over the summer, in case you missed it)....
purewow.com

Is the Wedding Hashtag Over?

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of the wedding hashtag. Somewhere after Instagram’s 2010 launch, the custom followed that after you said “yes,” you set the date and crafted a hashtag. Maybe your group thread went off pitching clever puns, like #WhenHarryMetCallie. Or maybe you’d even seek out the help of a professional hashtag writer (they exist) or generator (they also exist).

Comments / 0

Community Policy