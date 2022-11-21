Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good
It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
wbckfm.com
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Food in Michigan Isn’t Much of a Food
When it comes to Thanksgiving I consider it a day to cast aside any diets, eating habits, or general concepts of what's good or bad for you, and just indulge. Probably one of the best days of the year to eat all of our favorite foods in one sitting, Thanksgiving is a culinary dream.
You Love Pie? Best Places for Pie in mid Michigan
Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasstions. Who has the best pie in mid Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking more then Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan
Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
Frankenmuth is Creating Michigan’s Largest Indoor Water Park
Frankenmuth is about to make some history in the state of Michigan. According to Yahoo! News, Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge is going to expand its current indoor water park and family entertainment center by 100,00 square feet, making it the largest indoor water park in the state of Michigan. The...
Detroit News
These holiday gifts are all about Michigan
In the spirit of the season, opting for holiday gifts that reflect the Great Lakes State can help to spread some local cheer this year. The following finds featuring Michigan themes could resonate with recipients and let them celebrate this special place year-round. The Great Lakes State Puzzle. For the...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
15 Christmas Tree Farms in Metro Detroit and Beyond
The tree tends to be the centerpiece of most Christmas celebrations — it is what you gather ‘round, and the spot that Santa leaves the gifts, after all. Heading to a local Christmas Tree Farm and cutting the perfect tree is somewhat of a tradition for many Michigan families, and tons of farms in southeast […] The post 15 Christmas Tree Farms in Metro Detroit and Beyond appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Favorite Comfort Food is a Delicious One
Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Michigan folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
majorleaguefishing.com
VanDam and sons score big bucks on opening day in Michigan
There are few things on Earth that conjure excitement like the first cast on tournament morning for Kevin VanDam, but opening day of Michigan’s whitetail deer rifle season is certainly one of them. Since his twin boys, Jackson and Nicholas, have been old enough to hunt, they have shared the woods with KVD on this sacred day, making cherished memories and enjoying the fellowship together.
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
Michigan City Among the 10 Best Markets for First-Time Home Buyers
Making the move from renter to homeowner is a huge leap and one Michigan city has landed on the list of the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers. With more companies offering remote-work options, living where you want to live as opposed to living where you work can open up possibilities for first-time homebuyers.
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car Covered With Snow in Michigan?
We have just finished a record snowfall in West Michigan. Thank you Lake Michigan. As of midnight Sunday, we had had 23.3 inches of snow fall on us since Thursday. And, for November alone, we have had over 27 inches. WOW!. So, have you dug yourself out? Have you cleaned...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023
Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
1240 WJIM
The Real Humans Who Did the Voices of 13 Iconic Cartoon Characters
One of my fondest memories of growing up here in Michigan were all the wonderful cartoons we were able to watch – for free – on local television...and this was long before cable TV even existed. Depending on where you lived, and if you had a strong antenna...
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
Weird Vertical Lights in the Sky Were freaking Out Michiganders Earlier This Year
Michiganders were freaking out earlier this year when they looked to the night sky and saw some really bizarre vertical lights that looked like something out of a science fiction movie. As we look back at popular stories from 2022, take a look at this one. While it was an...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
KIRCO Opens 148-Unit Monark Grove Clarkston in Metro Detroit
CLARKSTON, Mich. — KIRCO has completed its first senior living community in Michigan, Monark Grove Clarkston. The 189,000-square-foot community is located on 17 acres in Clarkston, approximately 35 miles northwest of downtown Detroit. Beztak operates the property, which features 77 independent living units, 49 assisted living units and 22...
1240 WJIM
