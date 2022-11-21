ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1051thebounce.com

Michigan Store, Locally Owned for 24 Years, Closing for Good

It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
97.5 NOW FM

You Love Pie? Best Places for Pie in mid Michigan

Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasstions. Who has the best pie in mid Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking more then Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan

Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

These holiday gifts are all about Michigan

In the spirit of the season, opting for holiday gifts that reflect the Great Lakes State can help to spread some local cheer this year. The following finds featuring Michigan themes could resonate with recipients and let them celebrate this special place year-round. The Great Lakes State Puzzle. For the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hour Detroit Magazine

15 Christmas Tree Farms in Metro Detroit and Beyond

The tree tends to be the centerpiece of most Christmas celebrations — it is what you gather ‘round, and the spot that Santa leaves the gifts, after all. Heading to a local Christmas Tree Farm and cutting the perfect tree is somewhat of a tradition for many Michigan families, and tons of farms in southeast […] The post 15 Christmas Tree Farms in Metro Detroit and Beyond appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Favorite Comfort Food is a Delicious One

Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Michigan folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
majorleaguefishing.com

VanDam and sons score big bucks on opening day in Michigan

There are few things on Earth that conjure excitement like the first cast on tournament morning for Kevin VanDam, but opening day of Michigan’s whitetail deer rifle season is certainly one of them. Since his twin boys, Jackson and Nicholas, have been old enough to hunt, they have shared the woods with KVD on this sacred day, making cherished memories and enjoying the fellowship together.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Michigan City Among the 10 Best Markets for First-Time Home Buyers

Making the move from renter to homeowner is a huge leap and one Michigan city has landed on the list of the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers. With more companies offering remote-work options, living where you want to live as opposed to living where you work can open up possibilities for first-time homebuyers.
FERNDALE, MI
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023

Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
MICHIGAN STATE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

KIRCO Opens 148-Unit Monark Grove Clarkston in Metro Detroit

CLARKSTON, Mich. — KIRCO has completed its first senior living community in Michigan, Monark Grove Clarkston. The 189,000-square-foot community is located on 17 acres in Clarkston, approximately 35 miles northwest of downtown Detroit. Beztak operates the property, which features 77 independent living units, 49 assisted living units and 22...
CLARKSTON, MI
